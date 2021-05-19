SELINSGROVE – Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish expected to see a different Bellefonte team than the one her Green Dragons faced earlier this month when the two teams met Tuesday in the semifinals of the District 4 Class 2A Tournament.
And although the Raiders got on the board first, it was exactly the kind of wake-up call Lewisburg needed.
The Green Dragons shook off that early score by tallying seven straight goals to roll to a 13-4 victory over No. 3 Bellefonte at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium, Selinsgrove.
Ella Reish scored seven goals and had two assists, plus Roz Noone had three goals and one assist to lead the Green Dragons on the night.
No. 2-seeded Lewisburg (10-5), the defending district champion in 2019, will now face No. 1 Danville, which dismantled No. 4 Selinsgrove in the night’s earlier semifinal, 18-2, in the finals at 6 p.m. Tuesday back at Selinsgrove.
“I think it was a good, solid win,” said coach Reish. “We knew that Bellefonte would come out like a different team than the one we played during the season and ready for us, and I thought the girls stood up to it really well."
“We’ve been working on being organized on defense, and I thought the girls did a great job,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
With largely a new team taking the field this year for Lewisburg, it was understandable that the Green Dragons would have some jitters to start the game.
But once Ella Reish scored twice in a span of 2 minutes to give Lewisburg the lead after Bellefonte got its goal just 54 seconds into the game, the Green Dragons began settling into their game.
“We started off a little slow, but we usually do so I wasn’t too worried about it,” said Ella Reish. “I try to stay calm and not get too nervous because we usually start off a little bit slow, but I knew we would get it back.”
Reish’s two goals were followed by a goal from Noone. Reish then reeled off three more goals in a row before Noone found the back of the net again to give Lewisburg a 7-2 halftime lead.
“Yeah, the girls looked jittery to me and I knew that would even out, and I knew they would get it under control. A timeout helped in the first half just to get them calmed down,” said coach Reish.
“My thoughts on the first half were that we needed to stop throwing the ball away, we needed to calm down and start setting things up. We did that eventually, but at the beginning I was frustrated with the sort of sloppiness of it because we’re better than that.”
Lewisburg opened the second half with a goal from Zeh off an assist by Rice just 1:31 in, and 5:36 later Reish picked up where she left off in the first half by scoring her sixth goal.
“I just tried to keep up my momentum, and If I’m going all the way down the field I’m going to score because I’m determined,” said Ella Reish.
Later, the Green Dragons spread the ball around the remainder of the second half as they followed with goals from Ella Reish, Noone, Sophie Kilbride, Reish again, and Rice.
“That was really nice. The scoring (load) is definitely weighted towards Ella and Roz, but they always are trying to include the other girls. I think one of these days that is just going to click and those are girls are going to be getting it as well. But (Ella and Roz) have created a lot of really good opportunities, and I think once that starts clicking with our other players we’ll have more even scoring.”
Lewisburg will need all the goals it can get from its players when the Green Dragons face Danville in a repeat of the 2019 district final.
“We really need to continue to work on our organized defense – I mean that’s the key for us. We have three beginners on our defensive line who have never played in a game before this season. They are doing great, but we just need to keep them organized and not confused with the plays that Danville runs,” said coach Reish. “I was a little surprised by (Danville’s score in the other semi). I thought it would be a little bit closer and the score wasn’t a surprise to me. Having played Danville twice this season we know what we’re in for and we know what we need to be prepared for.”
District 4 Class 2A semifinal
At Harold L. Bolig Stadium, Selinsgrove
No. 2 Lewisburg 13, No. 4 Bellefonte 4
First half
B-Elisabeth Macafee, unassisted, 21:06.
L-Ella Reish, unassisted, 20:12.
L-Reish, assist Roz Talulah Rice, 18:04.
L-Roz Noone, unassisted, 17:09.
L-Reish, unassisted, 13:06.
L-Reish, assist Talulah Rice, 12:24.
L-Reish, assist Theresa Zeh, 10:25
L-Noone, assist Reish, 8:01.
B-Lily Wichert, unassisted, 7:13.
Second half
L-Zeh, assist Rice, 23:29.
L-Reish, unassisted, 189:24.
B-Brayson Holderman, unassisted, 17:40.
L-Noone, unassisted, 10:50.
L-Sophie Kilbride, assist Noone, 8:42.
L-Reish, unassisted, 7:24.
L-Rice, unassisted, 2:40.
B-Molly McKee, unassisted, :39.3.
Shots: Lewisburg, 36-9; Saves: Lewisburg,Keeley Baker, 3; Bellefonte, Kayle Frantz, 16.
