NORTHUMBERLAND — Montandon Post 841 manager Mark Artley made a promise to his team at the beginning of the season that he would try to give any player who wanted to pitch a chance to do so.
In Wednesday’s game at Sunbury/Norry, Artley was able to fulfill a lot of those requests by putting six different pitchers on the mound.
Unfortunately, Montandon needed all those hurlers as Sunbury/Norry rolled to an 18-8 victory at Pineknotter Park.
“One thing from this group of guys, even from the start, is that it doesn’t matter what the score is they always play hard,” said Artley. “My thing that I always ask from my team is that they hustle on and off the field, hustle on every hit, and don’t quit.
“And for all the guys that were here, every single one of them did that, and that’s all I could ask for,” added Artley.
A rough second inning put Montandon (3-10) in a big hole early when Sunbury/Norry batted around to take a 10-0 lead.
Aside from a leadoff double by Connor Nickey and an RBI single by Andrew Bottiger that made the score 1-0, Sunbury/Norry really didn’t have many hits in the second.
The hosts added runs on two double steals (and three steals of home), plus a sacrifice fly to right by Jake Anders, a hit batter with the bases loaded, two bases-loaded walks and an error.
“Yeah, we really couldn’t find the strike zone, but the players never lost faith in each other no matter what happened they still wanted to support each other,” said Artley. “Game-wise, take that inning out it’s a one-run ballgame. So, things happened in different ways.
“Either way, I appreciated the attitude my guys had,” Artley added.
And by the time the second inning was over, Artley was already on his third pitcher of the game. An injury to starter Isaiah Day hastened Artley’s pitcher-by-committee process.
“I tried to promise the guys at the beginning of the year that I’d try to give every single one of them a chance on the mound,” said Artley. “So today, I checked off a couple of boxes with guys who haven’t pitched since Little League, so they had fun with it, and that’s basically what Legion baseball is all about.
“At the end of the day, did the players have fun, did they learn something, and are they with their group of guys, and that’s exactly what happened today,” added Montandon’s manager.
Post 841 also had a double steal in the third inning that resulted in their first run of the game, but Sunbury/Norry answered with a three-run bottom of the third.
But in the fourth and fifth, Montandon would make the contest a game.
Post 841 tallied four runs in the fourth on a pair of two-run singles from Aidan Keiser and Brayden Gower to make the score 13-5.
Three more runs came home for Montandon in the fifth thanks to a three-run double to right by Keiser that got Post 841 to within 15-8.
Sunbury/Norry, however, put the game away in the bottom of the sixth on Dom Angelillo’s RBI double and a two-run single by Jake Anders, who also pitched the first 3.2 innings and got the win for the home team.
“A couple of guys had to step up that really haven’t played much between high school and Legion. Some of the guys that hit today only had less than five at-bats in the entire season, counting high school,” said Artley. “Just having them get a chance to play today was a bonus in itself.”
Montandon will end its season Friday at Sullivan County.
“That will be it for us, so it’s basically a farewell for our four 19-year-olds (Josh King, Austin Gainer, John Hoffman and Gehrig Baker), and basically we want to let them enjoy their last game with their brothers.
“We break (the game down) the same way every time, we say ‘Family’, because at the beginning of the year we might have been a group of strangers coming together as one, but by the end of the year they are all friends.”
Sunbury/Norry 18, Montanton 8 (6 inn.)
at Pineknotter Park, Northumberland
Montandon 001 430 — 8-9-2
Sun/Norry 0(10)3 203 — 18-7-0
Isaiah Day, John Hoffman (2), Dom Lytle (2), Blaik Hadcock (4), Aidan Keiser (5), Gehrig Baker (6) and Keiser, Lytle (4). Jake Anders, Dominic Angelillo (4) and Colin Noecker.
WP: Anders: LP: Day.
Top Montandon hitters: Keiser, 3-for-4, double, 5 RBI, run scored; Lytle, 2-for-3, walk; Brayden Gower, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Logan Shrawder, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs; Austin Gainer, 2 walks, run; Baker, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Hadcock, 2 walks, 2 runs.
Top Sunbury/Norry hitters: Anders, 1-for-3, walk, 4 RBI, run scored; C. Noecker, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Brady Wilson, 2 walks, RBI, run; Connor Nickey, 1-for-1, double, 2 runs, RBI; Brayden Lytle, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Andrew Bottiger, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Brady Hoot, 2 walks, 2 runs; Logan Fisher, 1-for-1, walk, run; Aden Dressler, walk, 2 runs; Angelillo, 2-for-2, double, walk, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
In other American Legion action: Mifflinburg 1, Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE — Zach Wertman and Shea Girton combined to pitch a five-hit shutout as Post 410 took a one-run win over Post 35
The lone run for Mifflinburg (5-3) came in the second inning.
A walk by Girton, a one-out single by Jack Whittaker and then a two-out grounder by Nate Chambers that resulted in an error allowed Girton to come around to score the only run he and Wertman needed.
Wertman started and went 6.2 innings. He struck out 12, walked four and gave up just five hits.
Girton then worked the final 1/3 of an inning. He struck out one and walked one to help nail down a big win for Post 410.
“Wertman pitched extremely well, and he got out of some really tough spots,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski. “Our defense played well behind him, and Shea was able to come in and get the last out of the game.”
Mifflinburg, however, only had four hits in the game against Hughesville starter Tyler Wetzel and reliever Aiden Barlett, who combined for seven strikeouts and two walks.
“Hughesville as a team played amazing defense and had two awesome diving plays. Their pitcher was dealing and only gave up four hits,” said Golomboski. “All around it was a really good baseball team and I’m excited for my guys that they found a way to win.”
Mifflinburg 1, Hughesville 0
at Hughesville
Mifflinburg 010 000 0 — 1-4-1
Hughesville 000 000 0 — 0-5-1
Zach Wertman, Shea Girton and Lucas Whittaker. Tyler Wetzel, Aiden Barlett (7) and Jackson Lunger.
WP: Wertman. LP: Wetzel.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Wertman, 1-for-3, double; L. Whittaker, 1-for-3; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3, triple; Girton, walk, run; Jack Whittaker, 1-for-3; Nate Chambers, walk.
Top Hughesville hitters: N Confer, 1-for-4; L Kiess, 3 walks; Barlett, 1-for-3, double, walk; Lunger, 1-for-3; Wetzel, 1-for-2.
Little League BaseballWarrior Run 18,Snyder County 7LAURELTON — Trailing by a couple of runs after the fourth inning, Warrior Run came back — for good this time — and beat Snyder County in a District 13 8-10 Baseball elimination game Wednesday at the Field of Dreams.
“Our bats came alive in the last two innings to give us the win,” said Warrior Run manager Fred Lundy III. “Being in that same situation in our first game (Warrior Run fell 16-10 to Shik/Acorn after leading 10-5 in the fifth) taught the kids not to give up, and it gave us the determination to battle back and get the win.
“I’m not sure if determination is the correct term, but our first game gave us the “moxie” to not give up and battle,” added Lundy.
Warrior Run moves on to face Bloomsburg in another elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
And in the late elimination game Wednesday, Lewisburg prevailed over Berwick. No score was available, but Lewisburg next faces Shik/Acorn at 8 p.m. Friday.
