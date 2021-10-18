WILLIAMSPORT — It's a game many are anxious to see, and one that should tell us quite a bit about two teams that have taken drastically different routes as we near the District 4 playoffs.
Milton started 4-0 and has since lost three of four as its schedule stiffened up with some more quality opponents. Lewisburg started 0-3 against stiff competition, but has since rattled off three straight wins against lesser competition. The Green Dragons also had two games canceled due to COVID-19.
Milton's three losses are all to Heartland Athletic Conference-I foes — Central Mountain, Jersey Shore and Shamokin last week. The Black Panthers were competitive in each of those contests, aside from the 62-7 loss to Jersey Shore.
Lewisburg's win streak is against Heartland Athletic Conference-II foes Midd-West and Central Columbia and HAC-I's Shikellamy last week.
Both teams are big and physical, and each has its share of quality playmakers. Lewisburg has a bit more balance on offense with its ability to throw the ball, though Milton's passing attack has improved as the season has progressed.
Lewisburg's rush attack is led by Ethan Dominick, who now has 450 yards on the ground and 8 TDs. Cam Michaels is a threat each time he touches the ball, and leads the Dragons with 218 receiving yards.
Milton's offense features two rushers over 500 yards — Chris Doyle and his nearly 900 yards and 11 TDs and Xzavier Minium's 547 yards and 10 TDs.
This game could be one of those that comes down to which team makes the big plays, or which team has the ball last.
