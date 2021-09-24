Women’s volleyball
Penn State-Altoona 3, Lycoming 1
First-year Brynne Bisel and sophomore Megan Starkweather each had double-doubles to pace Lycoming, but Penn State Altoona was able to edge out a 3-1 (29-27, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21) win in non-conference action at Lamade Gym on Thursday.
Records:
PSU-Altoona is 5-1. Lycoming is 5-7.
Women’s tennisLycoming 8, Penn College 1
First-years Rei Saar and Addison Angstadt won their first doubles match of the season and later added singles wins to help lift Lycoming past Penn College at Brandon Park. The pair downed Marcie Harman and Alexis Youse, 8-3 before Angstadt also won her first singles match of the season, defeating Harmon in the No. 6 singles match, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0. Saar, who currently leads the Warriors’ with 4-1 singles record, won her second duel meet singles match against Youse, 6-3, 6-0. The No. 1 pair of senior Madison Heller and sophomore Hannah Seebold, a Milton Area High School graduate, also added singles and doubles wins, with the pair downing Mary Kathryn Hillman and Delaney Bouton, 8-4. Seebold beat Hillman, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 and Heller beat Georgia Macensky, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2. Sophomore Haley Seebold, a fellow Milton graduate, notched an 8-4 win at No. 4 singles over Bouton and sophomore Emily Wolfgang downed Amber Leitzel, 6-1, 6-0. The Warriors advance to 1-1 on the season while Penn College falls to 0-2.
Men’s tennisPenn College 5, Lycoming 4
Senior Casey Haas won both his singles and doubles match to lead Lycom,ing which just missed pulling off a dramatic comeback in a 5-4 setback to Penn College at Brandon Park. Haas and sophomore Luke Leach defeated Alex Norris and Jesse Kight, 8-5, at No. 2 doubles and Haas defeated Kight, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 4 singles. Junior Jason Anderson posted a 6-3, 6-2 win over Tommy Cavanagh at No. 5 singles and first-year Sebastian Klimitchev won his first dual-meet singles match as he defeated Zack Burkhart, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. The Warriors fall to 0-2 while the Wildcats advance to 1-1.
National Footall League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23 Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51 New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68 Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38 San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49
Thursday’s Games
Carolina 24, Houston 9
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 71 .530 _ Philadelphia 79 74 .516 2 New York 73 79 .480 7½ Miami 64 88 .421 16½ Washington 64 89 .418 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 62 .595 _ St. Louis 83 69 .546 7½ Cincinnati 78 75 .510 13 Chicago 67 85 .441 23½ Pittsburgh 57 95 .375 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 99 54 .647 _ z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 1 San Diego 77 75 .507 21½ Colorado 71 81 .467 27½ Arizona 49 104 .320 50 z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5 Arizona 6, Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings Washington 3, Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh (Howard 3-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Robertson 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-5), 8:10 p.m., 1st game San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Knehr 1-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _ Boston 88 65 .575 6 New York 86 67 .562 8 Toronto 85 68 .556 9 Baltimore 49 104 .320 45
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Chicago 86 67 .562 _ Cleveland 75 77 .493 10½ Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ Minnesota 68 85 .444 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 91 62 .595 _ Seattle 84 69 .549 7 Oakland 82 71 .536 9 Los Angeles 73 80 .477 18 Texas 55 98 .359 36 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game Seattle 6, Oakland 5 Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Baltimore 3, Texas 0 Minnesota 7, Toronto 2 L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2
Friday’s Games
Texas (Howard 0-4) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 7-4), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Robertson 0-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 12-8) at Minnesota (Ober 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Greinke 11-6) at Oakland (Montas 12-9), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 3 0 1.000 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 2 0 1.000 ½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 2 0 1.000 ½ Omaha (Kansas City) 2 0 1.000 ½ Worcester (Boston) 2 0 1.000 ½ Buffalo (Toronto) 1 1 .500 1½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 1 .500 1½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 1 .500 1½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 1 .500 1½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 1 .500 1½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 1 1 .500 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 1 1 .500 1½ Toledo (Detroit) 1 1 .500 1½ Columbus (Cleveland) 0 2 .000 2½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 2 .000 2½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 0 2 .000 2½ Rochester (Washington) 0 2 .000 2½ Memphis (St. Louis) 0 3 .000 3 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 0 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 0
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Louisville, ppd. to Sept. 23 Lehigh Valley 3, Buffalo 0, 7 innings Gwinnett at Durham, ppd. to Sept. 23 Worcester 4, Rochester 3 Syracuse at Scranton/WB, susp. Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd. to Sept. 23 Jacksonville 7, Memphis 1 Nashville 7, Columbus 6, 10 innings Iowa 4, St. Paul 1 Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3
Thursday’s Games
Toledo 3, Louisville 2, 1st game Louisville 7, Toledo 6, 2nd game Durham 2, Gwinnett 1, 1st game Durham 4, Gwinnett 0, 2nd game Norfolk 8, Charlotte 4, 1st game Charlotte 8, Norfolk 7, 2nd game Buffalo 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 10 innings Worcester 8, Rochester 4 Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, ppd. Jacksonville 7, Memphis 6 Nashville 8, Columbus 1 St. Paul 7, Iowa 5 Omaha 5, Indianapolis 2
Friday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Worcester, 12:05 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 1 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 5:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Championship Series
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
Akron 2, Bowie 0 Tuesday, Sept. 21: Akron 5, Bowie 1 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Akron 8, Bowie 5 Friday, Sept. 24: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 26 19 .558 — Southern Maryland 22 22 .524 3 York 22 23 .465 4 Lancaster 17 27 .405 8½
South Division
W L Pct. GB West Virginia 28 17 .622 — High Point 27 17 .614 ½ Lexington 18 26 .409 9½ Gastonia 18 27 .400 10
Wednesday’s Games
Gastonia 7, West Virginia 3, 1st game Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd., 2nd game Southern Maryland at York, ppd. Lancaster at High Point, ppd. Long Island at Lexington, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Long Island 6, Lexington 1, 1st game Long Island 7, Lexington 6, 2nd game York 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game York 11, Southern Maryland 9, 2nd game West Virginia 7, Gastonia 4, 1st game West Virginia 7, Gastonia 3, 2nd game High Point 6, Lancaster 3, 1st game High Point 11, Lancaster 5, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m. Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m. Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
Playoffs
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix at No. 4 Seattle, 3 p.m. No. 6 Chicago at No. 3 Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 1 Connecticut vs. TBD Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at TBD, TBA x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at TBD, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut, TBA No. 2 Las Vegas vs. TBD Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
