WILLIAMSPORT — The drought is finally over.
For the first time in 26 years, Lewisburg’s softball team can call itself District 4 champions.
Sydney Bolinsky, Gracie Murphy and Ryan Brouse each plated runs in a key three-run seventh as Lewisburg held on to beat Central Columbia, 7-4, in the Class 3A final at Elm Park.
It was the first time since 1996 that No. 2-seeded Lewisburg (16-3) not only reached a District 4 final but won the game and advanced to states.
“It feels great (to be District 4 champs). The girls deserve it. They have been working hard,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner, whose team split the season series against the Blue Jays. “A lot of them I have coached since they were 6 years old, and for them to get to this point (feels great). Nobody wanted to go out a loser.
“We went out last year with a 5-3 loss to (Central in the semifinals), and the girls pretty much willed themselves that this game was not going to be (another) loss,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “They were coming out (swinging).”
Swinging the bat against top-seeded Central (19-3) was a lot easier this time around due to Mea Consentino not being able to pitch in the game.
The Green Dragons smartly took advantage of the absence of the Valley’s best pitcher and got on the board in the first on an RBI single by Rylee Dyroff.
Lewisburg then opened up a 4-0 lead in the fourth following a two-run double to center by sophomore Ryan Brouse, and then an RBI single lined to right by Kimmy Shannon.
“It was one of those hits that when you hit it, you don’t even feel it — the ball just came off the bat super nice,” said Brouse of her double. “Hitting it felt great, and it’s why you play the game. It’s just what I dreamed of — especially in a big game like this.
“Winning the title means a lot, and we just want to keep going from here,” Brouse added.
A fielder’s choice in the fifth put Central on the board, but Lewisburg blew the game open with the three runs in the top of the seventh.
With one out, Erin Field reached base on an error and Dyroff singled to center. Bolinsky’s single to left plated Field, and after another out Murphy and Brouse hit back-to-back RBI singles to give the Dragons a 7-1 lead.
Lewisburg needed those runs.
Central would push three runs across in the bottom of the seventh to make the game interesting.
First, Alyx Flick hit a sacrifice fly to center. Ava Klingerman then hit an infield RBI single, and Olivia Hubler drove another run home on a fielder’s choice.
Shannon, who got the complete-game win for Lewisburg, ended the rally by coaxing Consentino to pop up to Murphy at first base.
“I felt pretty good today. I was a little nervous, but who wouldn’t be? It was a big game. My pitches felt good, and I felt I was hitting my spots really well,” said Shannon. “I think as a team we were all super excited. We were ready to play and we were ready to be here, and I think that was really important for us.
Pitching with a lead also helped Shannon out a lot on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely easier (pitching with a lead), and it takes a little bit of the stress away, but you can’t let down at all,” said Shannon. “I think our defense played a really good game today, too. Central has some good hitters and they will get hits, and you have to be ready for that. We played the ball well, we did what we needed to do, and we got the outs we needed to.”
Brouse led Lewisburg at the plate with a 4-for-4 day that included her double, three RBI and a run scored. In addition, Dyroff added a 2-for-3 day and Murphy batted 2-for-4.
And Dyroff is among the team’s three seniors (with Field and Alexis Walter being the others) who are glad to be moving on.
The Green Dragons’ state playoff opener is scheduled for Monday versus a team from either District 11 or 1.
“This is the best feeling in the world, and it felt great to beat Central. We wanted this from the beginning of the season,” said Dyroff. “Coming in we knew it would be a tough game — Central always plays amazing and they have amazing players — and we knew it would be a battle to the end, which it was.
“I didn’t want this to be my last softball game, and I know none of my teammates wanted this to be their last game either because we all knew we had something (special),” Dyroff added.
District 4 Class 3A Championship
at Elm Park, Williamsport
No. 2 Lewisburg 7, No. 1 Central Columbia 4
Lewisburg 100 300 3 — 7-13-2
Central 000 010 3 — 4-6-1
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Brady McNamara and Payton Crawford.
WP: Shannon. LP: McNamara.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-4, run scored; Erin Field, 1-for-4, run; Rylee Dyroff, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Bolinsky, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Ryan Brouse, 4-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run; Shannon, 1-for-4, RBI; Whitney Berge, 1-for-2.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Alyx Flick, 1-for-3, RBI; Emmie Rowe, run scored; Crawford, walk; Kendra Zimmerman, 2-for-4, RBI; Olivia Hubler, RBI, run; Mea Consentino, 1-for-4; Reece Knorr, 1-for-3, RBI; Emma Yoder, walk; Ava Klingerman, 1-for-1, run.
