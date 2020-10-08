Warrior Run 6
Bloomsburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — Kaden Majcher, Luke Mattox and Alex Hazzoum all scored two goals apiece to power Warrior Run to a 6-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Bloomsburg on Wednesday.
Mattox and Majcher scored all four of their goals in the first half to help give Warrior Run (11-0, 5-0 HAC-II) a 5-0 halftime lead.
In addition to his two goals, Hazzoum also had three assists and Majcher had one for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Shamokin at 4 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 6, Bloomsburg 0at BloomsburgFirst half
WR-Luke Mattox, assist Alex Hazzoum, 33:03. WR-Hazzoum, unassisted, 22:06. WR-Mattox, assist Kaden Majcher, 20:40. WR-Majcher, assist Hazzoum, 14:47. WR-Majcher, assist Hazzoum, 6:27.
Second half
WR-Hazzoum, assist Brendan Geiger, 6:05.
Shots: WR, 13-7; Corners: WR, 7-2; Saves:
WR, Duncan Bender, 7; Bloomsburg, Curran, 7.
Milton 4
Southern Columbia 2
CATAWISSA — The wins keep piling up for the Black Panthers as Conner Smith’s hat trick led Milton past the Tigers in the HAC-II matchup.
Milton (10-1, 7-1 HAC-II) took a 2-0 lead less than 8 minutes into the game when Smith and Carter Lilley both scored, with Smith’s goal coming off an assist by Evan Yoder. Smith later connected off an assist by Lilley to give the Black Panthers a 3-0 halftime lead.
Smith then tallied his third goal 7:20 into the second half, and that was more than enough as Tyler Flederbach made five saves to help out with the win.
Milton next hosts Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
Jersey Shore 3
Mifflinburg 0
JERSEY SHORE — The Wildcats gave up three first-half goals to fall to the Bulldogs in HAC-I action. Mifflinburg, which next hosts Bloomsburg at 11 a.m. Saturday, falls to 2-7-1, 1-5-1 in the conference.
Jersey Shore 3, Mifflinburg 0
at Jersey Shore First half JS-Own goal, 32:00. JS-Breck Miller, assist Alex Butzler, 28:00. JS-Carter Stackhouse, assist Butzler, 19:00.
Shots: JS, 7-2; Corners: JS, 4-1; Saves: JS, 2; Mifflinburg, Kanon Keister, 4.
