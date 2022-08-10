Branden McDonald

Branden McDonald

LEWISBURG — Branden McDonald, formerly an assistant coach at Northern Illinois, Towson, Manhattan, and Pittsburgh, is the newest member of the Bucknell men’s basketball coaching staff, head coach Nathan Davis announced.

“I am excited to welcome Branden to the program and the Bison basketball family,” said Davis. “Branden brings tremendous experience from quality programs in all aspects of basketball coaching, from recruiting to player development to game coaching. He comes to Bucknell with new and fresh perspectives, and I know he is excited to get started working with our team.”

