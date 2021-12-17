National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229 Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 eliminated-N.Y. Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 eliminated-Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356 eliminated-Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284 Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293 Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .500 272 322
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370 Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228 Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 N.Y. Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297 Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353 New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 eliminated-Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 3 0 .769 366 254 L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293 San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301 Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262
Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 21 8 .724 — Boston 14 14 .500 6½ Philadelphia 15 15 .500 6½ Toronto 13 15 .464 7½ New York 13 16 .448 8
W L Pct GB Miami 17 12 .586 — Charlotte 16 14 .533 1½ Atlanta 14 14 .500 2½ Washington 15 15 .500 2½ Orlando 5 24 .172 12
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 11 .633 — Chicago 17 10 .630 ½ Cleveland 18 12 .600 1 Indiana 13 18 .419 6½ Detroit 4 23 .148 13½
W L Pct GB Memphis 18 11 .621 — Dallas 14 14 .500 3½ San Antonio 10 17 .370 7 Houston 9 20 .310 9 New Orleans 9 21 .300 9½
W L Pct GB Utah 20 7 .741 — Denver 14 14 .500 6½ Minnesota 13 15 .464 7½ Portland 11 18 .379 10 Oklahoma City 8 19 .296 12
W L Pct GB Golden State 23 5 .821 — Phoenix 23 5 .821 — L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552 7½ L.A. Lakers 16 13 .552 7½ Sacramento 2 17 .414 11½
Indiana 122, Detroit 113 Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 105 New York 116, Houston 103 Phoenix 118, Washington 98 Chicago at Toronto, ppd
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m. Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 12 p.m. New York at Boston, 7 p.m. Golden State at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 30 14 13 3 31 83 102 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 29 10 15 4 24 80 101 Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 76 97 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 90 61 N.Y. Rangers 29 19 7 3 41 84 74 Washington 29 17 5 7 41 101 76 Pittsburgh 28 15 8 5 35 85 72 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 28 11 12 5 27 73 92 New Jersey 28 10 13 5 25 78 97 N.Y. Islanders 25 8 12 5 21 54 73
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 29 19 8 2 40 108 85 Nashville 29 18 10 1 37 86 77 St. Louis 29 16 8 5 37 100 80 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 28 13 10 5 31 84 80 Dallas 26 13 11 2 28 70 74 Chicago 28 11 15 2 24 67 90 Arizona 28 5 21 2 12 50 104
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 31 17 9 5 39 98 83 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Vegas 29 18 11 0 36 104 89 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 96 87 Los Angeles 28 13 10 5 31 76 72 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 79 88 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 84 91 Seattle 29 10 16 3 23 81 103 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2 Anaheim 4, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1 Carolina 5, Detroit 3 Los Angeles 4, Florida 1 Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO Vegas 5, New Jersey 3 N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1 Nashville 5, Colorado 2 Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO Edmonton 5, Columbus 2 Vancouver 5, San Jose 2 Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m. Columbus at Calgary, ppd Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bloomsburg 68, Edinboro 65 Lincoln (Pa.) 85, Johnson C. Smith 71 Merchant Marine 93, William Paterson 85 Mitchell 94, Albertus Magnus 89 UNC-Greensboro 62, UMBC 51 Wagner 104, Immaculata 46 SOUTH Albany St. (Ga.) 62, Lane 55 Belhaven 82, Howard Payne 73 Benedict 107, Central St. (Ohio) 70 Christian Brothers 69, Palm Beach Atlantic 58 Coastal Carolina 110, Regent 53 Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67 Elizabeth City St. 64, Claflin 44 NC Wesleyan 79, Piedmont 70 SC State 105, Carver 46 SC-Aiken 68, Georgia Southwestern 53 Stetson 67, Coll. of Charleston 59 Tennessee St. 78, Charleston Southern 75 Tennessee Tech 117, Montreat College 60 The Citadel 102, St. Andrews Presbyterian Knights 62 Tuskegee 79, Clark Atlanta 72 Virginia Union 62, Winston-Salem 51 MIDWEST Caltech Beavers 67, Knox 52 Cent. Missouri 87, Missouri Southern 57 Chicago St. 61, IUPUI 55 Drake 70, Jackson St. 65, OT Fontbonne 85, St. Louis 72 Lewis 82, St. Francis (Ill.) 45 Oral Roberts 71, Texas-Arlington 62 Walsh 107, Franciscan 71 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Fort Smith 85, Texas-Tyler 72 E. Texas Baptist 87, Sul Ross St. 69 Hardin-Simmons 77, Ozarks 49 Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, Texas-Dallas 69 Oklahoma Christian 75, York (Neb.) 60 Rice 85, Incarnate Word 55 St Edwards 84, Texas A&M International 81, 2OT Texas A&M Commerce 73, Midwestern St. 48 Tulsa 83, Alcorn St. 62 UTEP 82, McNeese St. 72 FAR WEST CS San Bernardino 96, CS Dominguez Hills 95, OT CSU-Pueblo 78, Westminster (Utah) 77 Cal Poly-Pomona 71, Cal St.-East Bay 46 Colorado Christian 73, S.D. Mines 66 Stanford 89, Dartmouth 78, OT
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH Austin Peay 76, UNC-Asheville 50 Coppin St. 68, Winthrop 43 Furman 86, Charleston Southern 68 Georgia 82, NC State 80, OT Houston 78, Florida St. 68 Jacksonville St. 61, ETSU 48 Louisville 82, E. Kentucky 38 NC A&T 75, East Carolina 59 Norfolk St. 67, UNC-Wilmington 56 SC-Upstate 86, Bob Jones 36 Tennessee Tech 84, Tenn. Wesleyan 34 MIDWEST Bellarmine 105, Spalding 48 DePaul 103, N. Illinois 71 South Dakota 73, Creighton 71 Wisconsin 70, Illinois St. 60 SOUTHWEST Cent. Arkansas 70, Central Baptist 32 Dartmouth 62, Texas St. 39 Rice 74, Sam Houston St. 64 FAR WEST Montana 83, Seattle 57 UC Riverside 88, Marauders 39
College hockey
MIDWEST Ohio St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Hired Creagor Elsom as baseball systems developer, Jake Greenberg as analyst player personnel, Matt Wales as junior baseball systems developer, Stephen Baker as area scout, and Luis Pena scout for Mexico. Minor League Baseball Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHPs Joe Dougherty, Edgar Martinez, Andrew McDonald, Alex Wagner and LHP Casey Grimm to contract extensions. Signed INF Skylar Mercado and 1B Brennan Price. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Named Gregg Winik president, content & executive producer. BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C Rodney Hudson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Josh Johnson. Placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Colin Thompson to the practice squad. Released LB Josh Watson from the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OL Germain Ifedi and CB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Jesse James, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, WRs Allen Robinson, Isaiah Coulter, DB Eddie Jackson and RB Ryan Nall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Riley Reiff on injured reserve. Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TEs Stephen Carlson and David Njoku from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the active roster. Promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the practice squad. Placed S Ronnie Harrison and QB Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DT Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DBs Terrence Brooks and Terrance Mitchell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Cre’Von LeBlanc on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DB Dicaprio Bootle, DT Cortez Broughton, WR Daurice Fountain and LB Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — promoted DB Ben Deluca and C Scott Quisenberry from the practice squad to the active roster. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OLB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DE Cameron Jordan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated G Wes Martin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Adoree Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Elijah Moore and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Noah Dawkins from the practice squad injured reserve. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Kam Curl, Cs Keith Ismael and Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Akeem Spence. Hockey National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Jesper Froden and G Kyle Keyser from Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Cs Jack Drury, Andrew Poturalski and RW Stefan Noesen from Chicago (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Dustin Smith. Signed C Ballahan Burke to a one-year, two-way contract. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL). Released D Andreas Borgman. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled Fs Grigori Denisenko, Cole Schwindt, Ds Matt Kiersted and Chase Priske from Charlotte (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL) to Frolunda (SHL). Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval. Returned D Corey Schueneman to Laval. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier, Kole Sherwood and Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik from Bridgeport (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois from Abbotsford (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C David Gustafsson from Manitoba (AHL). American Hockey League CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight. CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Cedric Lacroix to a player tryout contract (PTO).Recalled F Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL). CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned C Jake Gaudet to Kalamazoo (ECHL). COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Luke Martin from Utah (ECHL). HERSHEY BEARS — Returned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled C Ty Pelton-Byce from Newfoundland (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Tommy Apap to a player tryout contract (PTO). Recaled Fs Robert Carpenter, Zach Solow and D Jake McLaughlin. PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Matt Murphy to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL). Signed F Alexis D’Aoust to a player tryout contract (PTO). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Patrick Polino to Cincinnati (ECHL). Loaned G Matt Robson to Cincinnati. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Cale Morris and F Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned D Matt Foley to Wheeling. SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Drew Callin to a one-year contract. Signed Fs Nolan Vesey and Jacob Hayhurst to player tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Michael Kim to a standard player contract. SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned F Patrick Watling to Wheeling (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned Fs Kameron Kielly and Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL). FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Russell Jordan from reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Ryan Edquist to a standard player contract. Placed F Bryce Misley on commissioner’s exempt list. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Harrison Harper and F Chris Ordoobod. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Ds Danick Malouin, Philippe Bureau-Blais and F Nicolas Lariviere. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired D Bryce Martin. Released D Hank Sorensen. WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Brendan Harris and Tim Doherty on reserve. Suspended F Patrick Dube. SOCCER Major League Soccer INTER MIAMI FC — Acquired F Ariel Lassiter from Houston in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 and $50,000 in 2023 in general allocation money along with performance based incentives. NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $125,000 in general allocation money from New York Red Bulls in exchange for D Dylan Nealis with additional $75,000 if certain metrics are met. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired MF Sebastian Lietget from LA Galaxy in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money. National Women’s Soccer league NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Loaned F Evelyne Viens to Kristianstads DFF (Damallsvenskan). Acquired M Kristie Mewis from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money. SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Acquired F Alex Morgan from the Orlando Pride in exchange for M Angharad James and $275,000 in allocation money. USL Championship USL W League INDY ELEVEN — Signed Fs Katie Soderstrom, Kristina Lynch and MF Molly McLaughlin. COLLEGE NAVY — Named Danny Payne director of football recruiting.
