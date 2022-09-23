TURBOTVILLE — Tanner Polcyn scored twice and Ben Potter also found the back of the net as Warrior Run pulled out a 3-2 Heartland-II victory over Central Columbia on Thursday.
Warrior Run (5-3-1 overall) led 2-0 at the half, but after Central (5-4) tied the game Polcyn scored his second goal with 9:46 left in the game to break the tie and give the Defenders the win.
Sean Brown added an assist for Warrior Run, which also got six saves from Braego Cieslukowski for the win.
The Defenders next play at Loyalsock at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Milton 2,
Williamsport 1
MILTON — First-half goals from Seth Yoder and Evan Yoder were enough to hold off the Millionaires for the Heartland-I victory at Alumni Stadium.
Dom Ballo and Ethan Rhodes assisted the two goals, the first of which, by Seth Yoder, was scored 36 seconds into the game.
Milton next plays at Danville at 7 p.m. Monday.
Milton 2, Williamsport 1
at Milton
First half
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo, :36.
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Ethan Rhodes, 16:25.
Second half
Will-Connor Poole, unassisted, 7:58.
Shots: Milton, 16-9; Corner kicks: Milton, 6-4; Saves: Milton Jonah Strobel), 4; Williamsport (Sam Radulski), 4.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg 2,
Mifflinburg 1 (2 OT)
MIFFLINBURG — The Green Dragons are back to the .500 mark after edging the Wildcats in double overtime in the nonleague matchup.
Ella Shuck scored off a free kick from 30-40 yards out to account for Mifflinburg’s goal. No information was available on Lewisburg’s goal scorers.
“The wind was a battle today. This is game three in four days for us,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “It was a very difficult match with injuries, illness, and exhaustion, but the girls fought very hard.”
Mifflinburg (6-5) next plays at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lewisburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 10,
Milton 0
LEWISBURG — Maddy Ikeler had a hat trick as the Green Dragons rolled to the Heartland-I victory at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Whitney Berge added a pair of goals for Lewisburg (5-2), plus Avery Mast, Ryan Brouse, Maddy Moyers, Erica Rawson and Emma Trupp also scored in the win over Milton (0-8).
Getting assists for the Green Dragons were Berge (off a penalty corner), Mast (2, including one off a corner), Tia Berge (2) and Lilly Alabakoff.
Lewisburg next plays at Wyoming Area at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and Milton plays at Mifflinburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 3,
Bloomsburg 2
LEWISBURG — A sweep in doubles helped lift the Green Dragons past the Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup.
The doubles teams of Sonja Johnson and Katelyn Beers at No. 1, and the No. 2 team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance both won in straight sets.
In singles, Elsa Fellon pulled out a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win over Erin Lee to help give Lewisburg (4-7) the win.
Lewisburg next hosts Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 3, Bloomsburg 2
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Mya Coyne (B) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Erin Lee, 6-4, 7-5.
3. Anela Lyman (B) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Sojna Johnson-Katelyn Beers (L) def. Lauren Baker-Hope Lapinski, 6-0, 6-3.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Anshita Nandal-Rose Leh, 6-2, 6-4.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
MONTOURSVILLE — The Wildcats fell in the Heartland-II doubleheader to the Warriors. Mifflinburg (0-10) next plays at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
Match 1
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Montoursville
Singles
1. Kara Mann (Mo) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Alaina Marchioni (Mo) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Katelyn Good (Mo) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jill Stone-Erin Deljanovan (Mo) won by forfeit.
2. Kendall Simms-Randi McKenna (Mo) won by forfeit.
Match 2
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Montoursville
Singles
1. Kara Mann (Mo) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Alaina Marchioni (Mo) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Randi McKenna (Mo) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jill Stone-Kendall Simms (Mo) won by forfeit.
2. Lily Fatin-Ally Witter (Mo) won by forfeit.
Selinsgrove at Milton
SELINSGROVE — The HAC-I contest between the Black Panthers and the host Seals was postponed by rain and rescheduled to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.