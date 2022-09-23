TURBOTVILLE — Tanner Polcyn scored twice and Ben Potter also found the back of the net as Warrior Run pulled out a 3-2 Heartland-II victory over Central Columbia on Thursday.

Warrior Run (5-3-1 overall) led 2-0 at the half, but after Central (5-4) tied the game Polcyn scored his second goal with 9:46 left in the game to break the tie and give the Defenders the win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.