BLOOMINGTON, IND. – The No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions football team defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and the defense registering 16 tackles for loss. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen highlighted the offense’s performance with 158 scrimmage yards and three rushing touchdowns for Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten).
Of the defense’s 16 TFLs, six of them were sacks, while the unit also pulled in three interceptions in a dominant performance. Twelve different players picked up at least a 0.5 tackle for loss in the contest. The 16 TFLs ties the program record for TFLs since it became an NCAA statistics in 2000. The Lions also had 16 TFLs against Kent State in 2018.
With their rushing scores today, freshmen running backs Allen and Nicholas Singleton have both accumulated eight rushing touchdowns on the season to tie Noah Cain for the freshman season program record.
Sean Clifford completed 15-of-23 passes for 229 yards and one interception against Indiana (3-6, 1-5). Drew Allar pitched in 75 passing yards and two scores, going 9-for-12. Ten different receivers caught passes from the two signal callers, led by Mitchell Tinsley with five catches for 63 yards.
Kobe King paced the defense with eight total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Kalen King and Dani Dennis-Sutton both recorded their first career interceptions in the contest.
No. 18 Fordham 59, Bucknell 17
LEWISBURG – Damian Harris climbed the ladder to pull down a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nick Semptimphelter that cut No. 18 Fordham's lead to 31-17 with 13:26 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Rams rattled off 28 unanswered points over the remainder of the game to defeat the Bucknell football team 59-17 at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
It was the second time the Rams scored a flurry of touchdowns in a short period of time, as the nation's top offense hung 24 on the board in the final five minutes of the first half after Bucknell led 3-0 early.
"It was just a really bi-polar performance. We showed up, and each particular quarter there was one side of the ball that was executing on all cylinders but the other one wasn't. We got it close. We had a 14-point game heading into the fourth quarter, and we just weren't able to make those plays necessary to stop it from getting away from us there at the end," said head coach Dave Cecchini.
Fordham's Tim DeMorat passed for five of Fordham's eight touchdowns and 346 yards after tossing two interceptions in the first half. The Rams also scored on an interception returned for a touchdown, a Taj Barnes 13-yard touchdown rush and a six-yard touchdown pass from Grant Wilson to Jack Kaiser. The Rams finished the game with 546 yards of total offense.
Bucknell ended up with 330 yards of offense after posting just 58 in the first half. Semptimphelter threw for 154 yards on 12 of 25 passing, and freshman quarterback Alex Brown added 52 more through the air on five completions. Sophomore running back Rushawn Baker led the team in rushing with 70 yards on 15 carries and scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season.
The Bison defense, which held Fordham off the board until 8:32 remained in the first half, finished with four sacks and two interceptions. Senior safety Brent Jackson and junior defensive lineman Tyler Alston each came down with takeaways, and Jackson posted 10 tackles and three pass breakups. Senior cornerback Gavin Pringle registered four pass breakups, and junior linebacker Blake Leake finished with a game-high 13 tackles.
Bucknell plays its final road game of the season at Georgetown on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Lycoming 28, Widener 16
WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Elijah Shemory threw for two touchdowns and ran for another one as the Warriors rang up 28 straight points between the second and fourth quarters to lead the team to a Middle Atlantic Conference win over rival Widener on Saturday at David Person Field.
Down 10-0 in the second quarter, the Warriors (4-5, 3-4 MAC) got their offense kickstarted when senior David Tomb fell on a fumbled snap at the Widener 27, setting up the Warrior offense and three plays later, Shemory found senior tight end Aaron Wolcott for a 17-yard touchdown in the right corner of the endzone.
A short Widener punt on its next possession set the Warriors up and sophomore Heath Jones led the way on the seven-play drive before busting in from three yards out to give the Warriors a 14-10 lead at the break.
After getting the opening kickoff in the third quarter, the Warriors rolled 71 yards in 11 plays, with Shemory using an 18-yard draw to start the drive before he crashed in from four yards out, leaping into the endzone with 9:02 left. Lycoming spent the last 2:32 of the third quarter driving to the Widener 14-yard line, and Shemory fired a 14-yard touchdown to first-year Dawson Debebe three plays into the final period to round out the 28-point run.
During the four straight drives that the Warriors scored, they racked up 218 of the 255 yards of offense that they had in the game against Widener (3-6, 2-5).
Shemory completed 13-of-20 for 133 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed eight times for 29 yards and a score. He was intercepted and sacked once. Jones rushed 19 times for 76 yards and score, as Lycoming rushed 41 times for 122 yards. Junior Brandon Timothy caught four passes for 31 yards to lead the receivers.
Junior Hunter Campbell and sophomore Jake Welch each had eight tackles to lead the defense, which limited Widener to 288 yards of total offense. First-year Elisha Carothers had two sacks and Tomb finished with six tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Millersville 25, Bloomsburg 17
BLOOMSBURG - The Huskies struggled to find their rhythm on offense in the first half and fell to visiting Millersville Saturday afternoon. The Huskies dropped to 3-7 on the year and 2-5 in PSAC East action, while the Marauders improved to 4-6 for the season and 4-3 in conference play.
Before the start of the game, the Huskies honored their 10-graduating student-athletes - John Ayres (Mount Carmel), Aaron Bensinger, Adam Burkhart, David LePoidevin, Chris Monaco, Julian Nadachowski, Tyshaun Pollard, Jamir Redd, Aaron Trumino, and Jake Yoder.
Both teams were forced to punt on their open drives before the Marauders struck first midway through the first. Millersville capped an 80-yard, 13-play drive that took 3:12 of gameplay with a 13-yard run by Marcus Piece into the endzone. Nate Capers blocked Christian Makanoeich's point-after attempt, and the Marauders led 6-0.
Monaco had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season as he picked up 111 yards on 23 attempts. Riley went 19-for-40 for 199 yards and a touchdown and interception. Persing finished the day with 52 receiving yards, while Jerry Griffen-Batchler had 49.
The Huskies wrap up the regular season next week as they travel to Mercyhurst for both teams' season finales. Kick-off is set for 12:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.