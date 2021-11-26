LEWISBURG - Four players who were key in Lewisburg's success this season were selected as Heartland Athletic Conference-I First Team All-Stars in a recent vote by the league's head coaches.
Those Green Dragons named to the first team were senior forward Philip Permyashkin, senior midfielder Carter Hoover, senior goalkeeper Tony Burns and junior defender Zach Kreisher.
"All of those guys are well deserving of first-team honors," said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. "They worked extremely hard and big players for us this season."
Along with being named to the first team for Lewisburg, Hoover was also one of three All-State selections from the HAC-I. A team co-captain, Hoover scored eight goals and had 11 assists this season.
Permyashkin was Lewisburg's second-leading scorer this season with 19 goals and 16 assists (54 points).
Defensively for the Green Dragons, Burns, a fellow co-captain, compiled a 19-1-1 record and made 57 saves.
And with help from Kreisher (4G/3A), Lewisburg posted 14 shutouts this season. Kreisher keyed a defense that had to deal with significant injuries to Rudy Kristjanson-Gural and Simon Stumbris.
"Tony, Carter, and Philip have been dedicated for four years to the program and have left their mark along with this whole senior class," said Kettlewell. "This senior class will be hard to forget and have influenced all of the classes below them.
"Zach helped our defense grow this year with a lot of injuries as he was the steady force all season long," added Lewisburg's coach.
Also for Lewisburg, Kettlewell was named the HAC-I's Coach of the Year. He directed the Green Dragons to a 21-2-1 overall record, the HAC-I title with an 8-0 mark, the District 4 Class 2A title and a runner-up finish in the PIAA championship game.
"This one will feel special as I learned a lot from this team along the way," Kettlewell said. "I’m honored to be chosen, but I want to give my team and my assistant (Bryn Zeigler) the credit as they helped me become a better coach this year."
Joining the aforementioned Lewisburg players on the HAC-I first team was Mifflinburg senior defender Ashton Breed, who scored two goals and had a pair of assists on the season.
HAC-II
The Milton Black Panthers had three selections to the HAC-II first team, and Warrior Run had two.
Senior forward Carter Lilley, senior defender Seth Yoder and sophomore midfielder Dominic Ballo were the Milton's first-team selections.
Lilley scored a team-leading 23 goals and had 14 assists, plus Ballo had four goals and 18 assists, and Yoder scored six times this season to go along with one assist.
"Carter had one of the best statistical years in program history with 60 points and should have also been named the conference player of the Year in our opinion!" said Milton's coach. "Seth as a junior was once again an absolute rock at center back and and absolutely deserved this honor.
"Ballo really grew up and had a huge impact on how our team played this year and controlled the ball at a very high level in the mid-field," added Milton's coach. "We also believe Austin Gainer (a second-team honoree) deserved to be a first-team All-Star for us because he had a huge impact on our team's success on both defense and offense."
Coach Yoder was also honored by the HAC-II by being named Coach of the Year after he led the Black Panthers to a 16-3-1 record and the HAC-II title with an 8-0 mark. The team would advance to the semifinals of the District 4 Class 2A tournament.
"This was the first year I received this honor, and I know it is cliche to say but the "Coach of The Year" honor is 100 percent a team effort," said coach Yoder. "I have amazing assistant coaches (Brett Ballo, Richard Lincoln, and Rod Yoder) that poured their hearts and efforts into this team, and I really consider it to be a "Coaching Staff of the Year Award".
Joining Milton's players on the HAC-II first team were Warrior Run's Luke Mattox and Nathan McCormack.
Mattox, a senior midfielder, scored four goals and had eight assists this season, while McCormack, a senior defender, helped anchor the Defenders' defense on the year.
Heartland Athletic Conference
2021 All-Star Teams
Division I
First Team
Forwards: Nick Ritter, jr., Selinsgrove; PJ Cerra, sr., Danville; Philip Permyashkin, sr., Lewisburg. Midfielders: Carter Hoover, sr., Lewisburg; Nick Eppley, sr., Midd-West; Jimmy Pombor, sr., Williamsport; Connor Cornelius, sr., Jersey Shore. Defenders: Zach Kreisher, jr., Lewisburg; Easton Erb, jr., Midd-West; Ashton Breed, sr., Mifflinburg. Goalkeeper: Tony Burns, sr., Lewisburg.
Second Team
Forwards: Kyle Ferster, jr., Midd-West; Connor Poole, so., Williamsport; Alfred Romano, jr., Lewisburg. Midfielders: Dameon White, jr., Danville; Owen Kaar, jr., Williamsport; Nate Brinker, jr., Central Mountain; Colin Findlay, so., Selinsgrove. Defenders: Isaac Knepp, jr., Midd-West; Evan Beiter, jr., Williamsport; Bryan Myers, sr., Danville. Goalkeeper: Cole Keister, so., Midd-West.
Third Team
Forwards: Caden Malek, sr., Central Mountain; Kellen Beck, sr., Mifflinburg; Ryan Williams, so., Shikellamy. Midfielders: Nolan Stahl, sr., Midd-West; Zach Lake, jr., Williamsport; Aidan Hunt, jr., Selinsgrove; Sam Tarsa, sr., Shikellamy. Defenders: Taylor Weaver, sr., Central Mtn.; Peter Bellomo, jr., Jersey Shore; Dawin Vazquez-Ruiz, jr., Shikellamy. Goalkeeper: Evan Haas, jr., Danville.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Peyton Jones, so., Central Mountain; Daniel Hartzel, so., Danville; Nick Bellomo, jr., Jersey Shore. Midfielders: Nate Hartman, sr., Selinsgrove; Zach Allar, jr., Shikellamy; Andrew Boll, sr., Williamsport. Defenders: Caleb Kim, sr., Lewisburg; Bryant Goff, so., Mifflinburg; Evan Pickering, sr., Selinsgrove.
Coach of the Year: Ben Kettlewell, Lewisburg.
Player of the Year: Pombor, Williamsport.
2021 All-State Selections: Hoover, Lewisburg; Eppley, Midd-West; Ritter, Selinsgrove.
Division II
First Team
Forwards: Carter Lilley, sr., Milton; Nick Trevouledes, sr., Hughesville; Ahmed Elebeltagy, sr., Bloomsburg. Midfielders: Carter Smink, sr., Shamokin; Dominic Ballo, so., Milton; Luke Mattox, sr., Warrior Run; Matt O’Malley, sr., Loyalsock. Defenders: Seth Yoder, sr., Milton; Mason Winslow, jr., Montoursville; Nathan McCormack, sr., Warrior Run. Goalkeeper: Savich Chapman, sr., Southern Columbia.
Second Team
Forwards: Brayden Gardner, sr., Loyalsock; Gabe Severn, jr., Loyalsock; Alex Brown, jr., Warrior Run. Midfielders: Alex Morrison, sr., Southern Columbia; Jimmy Bender, jr., Southern; Austin Gainer, sr., Milton; Tristan Dobbins, sr., Bloomsburg. Defenders: Andrew Reed, sr., Loyalsock; Andrew Beagle, so., Central Columbia; Wyatt Roadarmel, sr., Southern. Goalkeeper: Maddix Karns, jr., Central.
Third Team
Forwards: Steve Brink, so., Central; Dominick Pulizzi, sr., Montoursville; Conner Smith, sr., Milton. Midfielders: Evan Yoder, so., Milton; Eli Edkin, sr., Hughesville; Dominic Valentino, jr., Central; Chase Conway, sr., Southern. Defenders: Lucas Pearson, jr., Loyalsock; Bradyn Zeisloft, jr., Bloomsburg; Ethan Woolcock, jr., Hughesville. Goalkeeper: Dallas Scicchitano, jr., Shamokin.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Brett Mercer, sr., Central; Brodey Scoggins, sr., Milton; Joey Singley, fr., Southern; Ben Potter, jr., Warrior Run. Midfielders: Conner Sullivan, sr., Loyalsock; Wyatt Fry, so., Montoursville. Defenders: Kragen Smith, fr., Hughesville; Dominic Diehl, sr., Shamokin. Goalkeeper: Francis Curran, jr., Bloomsburg.
Coach of the Year: Eric Yoder, Milton.
Player of the Year: Smink, Shamokin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.