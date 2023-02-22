Hockey
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 56 43 8 5 91 210 118 Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156 Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 201 163 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210 Detroit 56 27 21 8 62 175 180 Buffalo 55 28 23 4 60 204 193 Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179 Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148 New Jersey 57 37 15 5 79 197 154 N.Y. Rangers 57 33 15 9 75 192 156 N.Y. Islanders 60 29 24 7 65 175 170 Pittsburgh 56 27 20 9 63 180 178 Washington 59 28 25 6 62 176 173 Philadelphia 59 23 26 10 56 159 190 Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 Winnipeg 57 35 21 1 71 181 148 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 Minnesota 57 31 21 5 67 169 162 Nashville 55 27 22 6 60 157 167 St. Louis 57 26 28 3 55 176 209 Arizona 57 20 28 9 49 155 199 Chicago 56 19 32 5 43 139 203
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 57 34 18 5 73 186 160 Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 197 195 Seattle 57 32 19 6 70 197 178 Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 218 194 Calgary 57 26 20 11 63 183 177 Vancouver 57 22 30 5 49 196 234 San Jose 58 18 29 11 47 174 213 Anaheim 58 17 34 7 41 145 246 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT Boston 3, Ottawa 1 San Jose 4, Seattle 0 Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3 N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2 Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Washington 1 Montreal 5, New Jersey 2 Carolina 4, St. Louis 1 Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1 Toronto 6, Buffalo 3 Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1 Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m. Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 152 129 Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 148 126 Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 156 147 Springfield 49 25 18 2 4 56 152 142 Lehigh Valley 50 25 20 3 2 55 150 152 Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 158 163 Hartford 50 21 20 3 6 51 146 161 WB/Scranton 49 21 21 2 5 49 133 140
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 51 35 13 2 1 73 179 156 Syracuse 48 23 18 4 3 53 172 158 Utica 50 23 20 5 2 53 144 154 Laval 50 21 20 7 2 51 182 179 Rochester 47 23 20 3 1 50 143 158 Cleveland 48 22 21 3 2 49 158 176 Belleville 50 20 25 4 1 45 162 190
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 49 27 12 7 3 64 178 141 Milwaukee 49 30 15 2 2 64 169 139 Manitoba 49 27 16 3 3 60 154 148 Rockford 50 25 17 4 4 58 162 165 Iowa 51 22 20 5 4 53 149 161 Grand Rapids 49 21 24 2 2 46 137 182 Chicago 48 20 23 3 2 45 142 169
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 50 36 12 2 0 74 186 125 Coachella Valley 46 31 9 4 2 68 163 123 Abbotsford 51 29 18 2 2 62 175 154 Ontario 49 29 17 2 1 61 158 135 Colorado 50 28 17 4 1 61 146 134 Bakersfield 50 23 23 2 2 50 153 156 Tucson 52 23 25 4 0 50 162 180 San Jose 50 21 25 0 4 46 136 168 Henderson 50 16 29 0 5 37 126 146 San Diego 52 14 37 1 0 29 130 204 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1 Toronto 3, Utica 1 Laval 7, Belleville 2 San Jose 7, Abbotsford 2 Ontario 3, Coachella Valley 2
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 4, Iowa 1 Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLNational League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with CF Tyler Naquin and 1B Luke Voit on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Phil Haynes to a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled Walker Duehr from Calgary (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Fredrik Karlstrom and F Fredrik Olofsson to Texas (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Vincent Desharnais. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reinstated G Cam Talbot from injured reserve. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITOLS — Reinstated C Nic Dowd from injured reserve. Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired F Miguel Berry from D.C. United in exchange for $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). Acquired $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money from Orlando City SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot. COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Maximilian Arfsten through the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Nelson Pierre to a homegrown contract through 2026 with a team option for 2027.
National Women’s Soccer League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.