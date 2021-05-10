College baseball

Susquehanna splits double dip with Juniata Mifflinburg graduate Dillan Weikel tallied a career-best 8 strikeouts as Susquehanna won 8-2 as the River Hawks split a Saturday doubleheader with Juniata. Weikel tossed six innings to pick up the win, allowing just one earned run on two hits. Lewisburg grad Dakotah Snyder was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the losing cause. Juniata took game two, 5-4. Snyder was 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored. Susquehanna will take on Drew Tuesday at Susquehanna at a time to be determined in Landmark playoff action.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 13 .552 _ Philadelphia 18 16 .529 ½ Atlanta 16 17 .485 2 Miami 15 18 .455 3 Washington 13 17 .433 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 21 14 .600 _ Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2 Chicago 17 17 .500 3½ Cincinnati 15 16 .484 4 Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 6

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 20 14 .588 _ San Diego 19 16 .543 1½ Los Angeles 18 17 .514 2½ Arizona 15 19 .441 5 Colorado 12 22 .353 8

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 9, Colorado 8 San Francisco 7, San Diego 1 Milwaukee 6, Miami 2 Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2 N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2 Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 12 innings L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2 Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2 St. Louis 2, Colorado 0 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 11, San Francisco 1 L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:35 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:40 p.m. Miami (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-3), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 22 13 .629 _ New York 18 16 .529 3½ Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3½ Toronto 17 16 .515 4 Baltimore 15 19 .441 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 19 13 .594 _ Cleveland 18 14 .563 1 Kansas City 16 17 .485 3½ Minnesota 12 20 .375 7 Detroit 10 24 .294 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 21 15 .583 _ Houston 18 16 .529 2 Seattle 18 17 .514 2½ Texas 18 18 .500 3 Los Angeles 15 18 .455 4½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 7, Minnesota 3 Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2 Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1 Toronto 8, Houston 4 Boston 11, Baltimore 6 Texas 9, Seattle 8 L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2 Texas 10, Seattle 2 Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3 Houston 7, Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Minnesota at Detroit, ppd. Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 0-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 4 1 .800 — Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600 1 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 2 Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 4 .333 2½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 4 .200 3

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 1 .833 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833 — Buffalo (Toronto) 4 2 .667 1 Worcester (Boston) 2 4 .333 3 Rochester (Washington) 1 5 .167 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 5 .167 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 0 1.000 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 1 .833 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667 1½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 2 Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 4 .333 3½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 5 .167 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 0 5 .000 5

Saturday’s Games

Nashville 6, Toledo 1 Worcester 8, Buffalo 6 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2 Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2 Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings Columbus 6, Louisville 3 Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3 Durham 15, Memphis 3 St. Paul 8, Omaha 2 Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)

Sunday’s Games

Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed) Buffalo 4, Worcester 1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10 Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed) St. Paul 8, Omaha 2 Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0 Durham at Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _ New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1 Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 1 Hartford (Colorado) 0 2 .000 1

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 2 0 1.000 _ Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _ Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 1 Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 1 Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 1

Saturday’s Games

Portland 5, New Hampshire 1 Altoona 8, Bowie 4 Richmond 2, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st game Reading 6, Erie 4 Somerset 2, Harrisburg 0 Akron 5, Binghamton 1 Richmond 9, Hartford 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Portland 12, New Hampshire 6 Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5 Richmond 4, Hartford 2 Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m. (postponed) Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m. (postponed) Erie 7, Reading 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 5 1 .833 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3 3 .500 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 3 .500 2 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 2 3 .400 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 1 5 .167 4

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 4 2 .667 — Rome (Atlanta) 4 2 .667 — Asheville (Houston) 3 2 .600 ½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 1 Hickory (Texas) 3 3 .500 1 Greenville (Boston) 2 4 .333 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 2 4 .333 2

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3 Rome 3, Winston-Salem 1 Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 0 Brooklyn 16, Asheville 12 Hickory 4, Greensboro 2 Greenville 11, Bowling Green 1

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5 Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 1 Brooklyn at Asheville, cancelled Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4 Greensboro 7, Hickory 1 Greenville 15, Bowling Green 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162 x-Boston 54 32 15 7 71 164 132 x-N.Y. Islanders 55 32 17 6 70 154 125 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 5 5 24 23 8 56 159 199 New Jersey 55 19 29 7 45 143 190 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 55 36 11 8 80 179 131 x-Florida 55 36 14 5 77 185 153 x-Tampa Bay 55 36 16 3 75 181 143 x-Nashville 55 30 23 2 62 151 154 Dallas 55 22 19 14 58 153 150 Chicago 55 24 25 6 54 157 181 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 54 39 13 2 80 184 122 x-Colorado 53 36 13 4 76 184 131 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 x-St. Louis 53 24 20 9 57 156 166 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 Los Angeles 53 21 26 6 48 141 157 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 x-Edmonton 53 33 18 2 68 174 144 x-Winnipeg 53 28 22 3 59 160 149 Montreal 54 24 21 9 57 153 160 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 132 163 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Buffalo 0 N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1 Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 2 Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, OT Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT Toronto 3, Montreal 2 Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2 Vegas 4, St. Louis 1 Arizona 5, San Jose 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 4 Florida 5, Tampa Bay 1 Nashville 3, Carolina 1 Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 4, Dallas 2 Calgary 6, Ottawa 1

Monday’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 21 .691 — x-Brooklyn 44 24 .647 3 New York 38 30 .559 9 Boston 35 33 .515 12 Toronto 27 41 .397 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 31 .544 — Miami 37 31 .544 — Charlotte 33 35 .485 4 Washington 32 36 .471 5 Orlando 21 47 .309 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 43 24 .642 — Indiana 31 36 .463 12 Chicago 29 39 .426 14½ Cleveland 21 47 .309 22½ Detroit 20 49 .290 24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 40 28 .588 — Memphis 34 33 .507 5½ San Antonio 32 35 .478 7½ New Orleans 31 37 .456 9 Houston 16 52 .235 24

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 18 .735 — x-Denver 44 24 .647 6 Portland 39 29 .574 11 Minnesota 21 47 .309 29 Oklahoma City 21 48 .304 29½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 48 20 .706 — x-L.A. Clippers 45 23 .662 3 L.A. Lakers 38 30 .559 10 Golden State 35 33 .515 13 Sacramento 30 38 .441 18 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 104 Washington 133, Indiana 132, OT Memphis 109, Toronto 99 Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 97 Utah 124, Houston 116 Portland 124, San Antonio 102 Brooklyn 125, Denver 119

Sunday’s Games

Miami 130, Boston 124 New York 106, L.A. Clippers 100 Dallas 124, Cleveland 97 Minnesota 128, Orlando 96 New Orleans 112, Charlotte 110 Chicago 108, Detroit 96 Sacramento 126, Oklahoma City 98 L.A. Lakers 123, Phoenix 110

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3 New England 2 1 1 7 5 5 New York 2 2 0 6 7 5 Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2 Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4 Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1 Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4 Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6 Inter Miami CF 1 1 2 5 5 5 Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 3 4 D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9 Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8 Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 2 San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8 Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 6 6 Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5 Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4 Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5 FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5 Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4 Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5 Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8 Minnesota United 0 4 0 0 3 10 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 7

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0 New York 2, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 3, D.C. United 1 Nashville 2, New England 0 Vancouver 2, Montreal 0 Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie Seattle 2, Portland 1 Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1 Wednesday, May 12 Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Sunday at Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71 Final Round 2,989 FedExCup Points Available Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000 72-66-68-68_274 Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900 69-70-70-66_275 Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900 69-72-68-67_276 Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900 67-71-66-72_276 Gary Woodland (110), $332,100 67-69-70-71_277 Luke List (92), $273,375 67-72-68-72_279 Patrick Reed (92), $273,375 71-69-69-70_279 Matt Wallace (92), $273,375 69-67-73-70_279 Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825 70-74-68-68_280 Aaron Wise (78), $228,825 72-71-68-69_280 Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325 68-72-68-73_281 Ben Martin (65), $188,325 69-71-72-69_281 Scott Piercy (65), $188,325 70-68-73-70_281 Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775 67-75-70-70_282 Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775 74-66-72-70_282 Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775 72-71-68-71_282 Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,775 71-71-70-70_282 Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390 66-75-71-71_283 Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390 68-72-71-72_283 Brian Harman (42), $96,390 68-72-73-70_283 Russell Knox (42), $96,390 70-71-70-72_283 Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390 71-71-70-71_283 C.T. Pan (42), $96,390 74-69-72-68_283 J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390 69-75-69-70_283 Bubba Watson (42), $96,390 70-69-71-73_283 Cameron Davis (27), $53,276 70-71-69-74_284 Talor Gooch (27), $53,276 70-71-71-72_284 Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276 75-68-69-72_284 Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276 73-69-70-72_284 Pat Perez (27), $53,276 69-72-72-71_284 J.T. Poston (27), $53,276 72-70-71-71_284 Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276 69-72-71-72_284 Nick Taylor (27), $53,276 74-67-74-69_284 Justin Thomas (27), $53,276 69-73-71-71_284 Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276 72-68-71-73_284 Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276 67-74-68-75_284 Stewart Cink (17), $36,045 71-69-75-70_285 Matt Jones (17), $36,045 69-71-73-72_285 Sean O’Hair (17), $36,045 70-73-72-70_285 Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045 68-68-79-70_285 Brian Stuard (17), $36,045 68-73-76-68_285 Richy Werenski (17), $36,045 70-73-67-75_285 Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070 71-72-73-70_286 Corey Conners (10), $25,070 69-72-73-72_286 Jason Dufner (10), $25,070 71-71-67-77_286 Harris English (10), $25,070 72-69-71-74_286 Peter Malnati (10), $25,070 67-74-72-73_286 Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070 70-72-74-70_286 Scott Stallings (10), $25,070 69-69-70-78_286 Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070 70-71-73-72_286 Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899 68-69-76-74_287 Zach Johnson (8), $19,899 69-75-72-71_287 Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899 72-71-77-67_287 Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954 68-75-69-76_288 Ryan Moore (6), $18,954 69-72-73-74_288 Seamus Power (6), $18,954 71-72-75-70_288 Sepp Straka (6), $18,954 69-74-70-75_288 Michael Gligic (5), $18,063 77-67-73-72_289 Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063 69-72-71-77_289 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063 66-77-70-76_289 Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063 75-68-74-72_289 Roger Sloan (5), $18,063 76-64-72-77_289 Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063 73-68-72-76_289 Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063 74-68-78-69_289 Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172 71-73-70-76_290 Shane Lowry (4), $17,172 71-73-75-71_290 Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172 70-68-73-79_290 Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172 72-72-73-73_290 Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767 64-75-76-76_291 K.J. Choi (3), $16,524 70-74-73-75_292 Brendan Steele (3), $16,524 72-72-70-78_292 Russell Henley (3), $16,038 74-70-74-75_293 Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038 71-71-76-75_293 Kevin Tway (3), $16,038 73-71-76-73_293 Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038 72-72-76-73_293 D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633 74-70-77-75_296 Beau Hossler (2), $15,471 73-71-75-79_298

Racing

Penns Creek Raceway Saturday results CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Caden Hoover ADULT CAGED: 1. Miles Burd 2. Frank Drumm 3. Andrew Renard BEGINNERS: 1. Dominic Hugg 2. Michael Hugg 3. Adalynn Rice KID KARTS: 1. Blake Heverly JR. CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Nevaeh Suhr 3. Dylan Klinger ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Lane Saville 3. Zach Nace ROOKIE 2: 1. Jaxton Thomas 2. Garrison Zook 3. Trevor Zook PREDATOR 410: 1. Mike Landvater 2. Todd Bender 3. Carter Hosler JR. PREDATOR: 1. Brock Hammaker 2. Cooper Adair 3. Collin Carpenter ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Bradley Wagner 2. Jaxton Thomas 3. Zachary Wagner CLONE 340: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Junior Romig 3. Trent Kerstetter CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Eli Kennedy 2. Alora Bingaman 3. Cash Leiby FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Matt Burd 3. Isaac Caretti JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Eli Dearment 2. Charley Paige 3. Bradley Wagner PREDATOR 375: 1. Junior Romig 2. Zane Snyder 3. Jacob Rayson WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Mike Poorman 3. Frank Drumm CLONE 375: 1. Junior Romig 2. Isaac Shawver 3. Isaac Caretti EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Aaron Mitzel 2. Scott Mertz 3. Tyler Koppenhaver DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Rockell Keister 3. Jaylin Brown ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Heath Walton 2. Matt Myers 3. Frankey Paige RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. Nate Kochenderfer 2. David Graybill III 3. Iceman

Selinsgrove Speedway

Racing action Saturday was canceled due to weather. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.