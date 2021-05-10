College baseball
Susquehanna splits double dip with Juniata Mifflinburg graduate Dillan Weikel tallied a career-best 8 strikeouts as Susquehanna won 8-2 as the River Hawks split a Saturday doubleheader with Juniata. Weikel tossed six innings to pick up the win, allowing just one earned run on two hits. Lewisburg grad Dakotah Snyder was 1-for-4 with an RBI in the losing cause. Juniata took game two, 5-4. Snyder was 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored. Susquehanna will take on Drew Tuesday at Susquehanna at a time to be determined in Landmark playoff action.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 16 13 .552 _ Philadelphia 18 16 .529 ½ Atlanta 16 17 .485 2 Miami 15 18 .455 3 Washington 13 17 .433 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 21 14 .600 _ Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2 Chicago 17 17 .500 3½ Cincinnati 15 16 .484 4 Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 6
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 20 14 .588 _ San Diego 19 16 .543 1½ Los Angeles 18 17 .514 2½ Arizona 15 19 .441 5 Colorado 12 22 .353 8
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 9, Colorado 8 San Francisco 7, San Diego 1 Milwaukee 6, Miami 2 Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2 N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2 Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 12 innings L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2 Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2 St. Louis 2, Colorado 0 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5 San Diego 11, San Francisco 1 L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:35 p.m. San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:40 p.m. Miami (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-3), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 22 13 .629 _ New York 18 16 .529 3½ Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3½ Toronto 17 16 .515 4 Baltimore 15 19 .441 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 19 13 .594 _ Cleveland 18 14 .563 1 Kansas City 16 17 .485 3½ Minnesota 12 20 .375 7 Detroit 10 24 .294 10
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 21 15 .583 _ Houston 18 16 .529 2 Seattle 18 17 .514 2½ Texas 18 18 .500 3 Los Angeles 15 18 .455 4½
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 7, Minnesota 3 Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2 Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1 Toronto 8, Houston 4 Boston 11, Baltimore 6 Texas 9, Seattle 8 L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11
Sunday’s Games
Boston 4, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2 Texas 10, Seattle 2 Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3 Houston 7, Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Minnesota at Detroit, ppd. Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 0-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 4 1 .800 — Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600 1 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 2 3 .400 2 Toledo (Detroit) 2 3 .400 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 4 .333 2½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 1 4 .200 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 1 .833 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833 — Buffalo (Toronto) 4 2 .667 1 Worcester (Boston) 2 4 .333 3 Rochester (Washington) 1 5 .167 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 5 .167 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 0 1.000 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 1 .833 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 4 2 .667 1½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 2 Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 4 .333 3½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 5 .167 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 0 5 .000 5
Saturday’s Games
Nashville 6, Toledo 1 Worcester 8, Buffalo 6 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2 Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2 Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings Columbus 6, Louisville 3 Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3 Durham 15, Memphis 3 St. Paul 8, Omaha 2 Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)
Sunday’s Games
Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed) Buffalo 4, Worcester 1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10 Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed) St. Paul 8, Omaha 2 Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0 Durham at Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _ New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1 Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 1 Hartford (Colorado) 0 2 .000 1
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 2 0 1.000 _ Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _ Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 1 Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 1 Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 1
Saturday’s Games
Portland 5, New Hampshire 1 Altoona 8, Bowie 4 Richmond 2, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st game Reading 6, Erie 4 Somerset 2, Harrisburg 0 Akron 5, Binghamton 1 Richmond 9, Hartford 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Portland 12, New Hampshire 6 Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5 Richmond 4, Hartford 2 Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m. (postponed) Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m. (postponed) Erie 7, Reading 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 5 1 .833 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3 3 .500 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 3 .500 2 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 2 3 .400 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 1 5 .167 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 4 2 .667 — Rome (Atlanta) 4 2 .667 — Asheville (Houston) 3 2 .600 ½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 1 Hickory (Texas) 3 3 .500 1 Greenville (Boston) 2 4 .333 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 2 4 .333 2
Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3 Rome 3, Winston-Salem 1 Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 0 Brooklyn 16, Asheville 12 Hickory 4, Greensboro 2 Greenville 11, Bowling Green 1
Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5 Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 1 Brooklyn at Asheville, cancelled Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4 Greensboro 7, Hickory 1 Greenville 15, Bowling Green 6
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162 x-Boston 54 32 15 7 71 164 132 x-N.Y. Islanders 55 32 17 6 70 154 125 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 5 5 24 23 8 56 159 199 New Jersey 55 19 29 7 45 143 190 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 55 36 11 8 80 179 131 x-Florida 55 36 14 5 77 185 153 x-Tampa Bay 55 36 16 3 75 181 143 x-Nashville 55 30 23 2 62 151 154 Dallas 55 22 19 14 58 153 150 Chicago 55 24 25 6 54 157 181 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 54 39 13 2 80 184 122 x-Colorado 53 36 13 4 76 184 131 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 x-St. Louis 53 24 20 9 57 156 166 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 Los Angeles 53 21 26 6 48 141 157 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 x-Edmonton 53 33 18 2 68 174 144 x-Winnipeg 53 28 22 3 59 160 149 Montreal 54 24 21 9 57 153 160 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Ottawa 55 22 28 5 49 153 187 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 132 163 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Buffalo 0 N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1 Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 2 Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, OT Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT Toronto 3, Montreal 2 Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2 Vegas 4, St. Louis 1 Arizona 5, San Jose 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 4 Florida 5, Tampa Bay 1 Nashville 3, Carolina 1 Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 4, Dallas 2 Calgary 6, Ottawa 1
Monday’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 21 .691 — x-Brooklyn 44 24 .647 3 New York 38 30 .559 9 Boston 35 33 .515 12 Toronto 27 41 .397 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 31 .544 — Miami 37 31 .544 — Charlotte 33 35 .485 4 Washington 32 36 .471 5 Orlando 21 47 .309 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 43 24 .642 — Indiana 31 36 .463 12 Chicago 29 39 .426 14½ Cleveland 21 47 .309 22½ Detroit 20 49 .290 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 40 28 .588 — Memphis 34 33 .507 5½ San Antonio 32 35 .478 7½ New Orleans 31 37 .456 9 Houston 16 52 .235 24
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 18 .735 — x-Denver 44 24 .647 6 Portland 39 29 .574 11 Minnesota 21 47 .309 29 Oklahoma City 21 48 .304 29½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 48 20 .706 — x-L.A. Clippers 45 23 .662 3 L.A. Lakers 38 30 .559 10 Golden State 35 33 .515 13 Sacramento 30 38 .441 18 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 118, Detroit 104 Washington 133, Indiana 132, OT Memphis 109, Toronto 99 Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 97 Utah 124, Houston 116 Portland 124, San Antonio 102 Brooklyn 125, Denver 119
Sunday’s Games
Miami 130, Boston 124 New York 106, L.A. Clippers 100 Dallas 124, Cleveland 97 Minnesota 128, Orlando 96 New Orleans 112, Charlotte 110 Chicago 108, Detroit 96 Sacramento 126, Oklahoma City 98 L.A. Lakers 123, Phoenix 110
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3 New England 2 1 1 7 5 5 New York 2 2 0 6 7 5 Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2 Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4 Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1 Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4 Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6 Inter Miami CF 1 1 2 5 5 5 Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 3 4 D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9 Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8 Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 2 San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8 Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 6 6 Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5 Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4 Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5 FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5 Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4 Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5 Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8 Minnesota United 0 4 0 0 3 10 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 7
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Saturday, May 8
Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0 New York 2, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 3, D.C. United 1 Nashville 2, New England 0 Vancouver 2, Montreal 0 Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
Sunday, May 9
Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie Seattle 2, Portland 1 Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1 Wednesday, May 12 Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores
Sunday at Quail Hollow Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.