MIFFLINBURG — You’d expect a little rust from a team that hasn’t played in more than two weeks, but Milton’s girls soccer team picked up right where they left off last month.
Behind two goals and an assist from Mackenzie Lopez, the Black Panthers rolled to a 5-0 Heartland-II victory over the Mifflinburg Wildcats on Monday at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“Yes, it’s been a long wait. The girls did me a favor because of the little hiatus I had,” said Milton coach Rod Harris, who spent two weeks big game hunting in South Africa following his team’s 11-2 win over Millville on Aug. 26.
“We’ve been chomping at the bit to get playing again, and it feels really good to get back on the pitch and get a win like that.”
Milton (3-0, 1-0 HAC-II) went on the attack from the get-go, and Sammy Roarty almost gave her team an early lead when she fired a shot off the left post barely 5 minutes into the game.
Addison Wenzel, however, did put the Black Panthers on the board with 26:29 left.
Wenzel dribbled the ball into Mifflinburg’s box and was met by Mifflinburg goalkeeper Laura Darrup, who came out of the net in an effort to gain possession of the ball. And even though Darrup went to the ground and tried to cover the ball up, Wenzel managed to get it away from the keeper and sent it into the open net.
Lopez pushed Milton’s lead to 2-0 eight minutes later when she was met with heavy resistance from Darrup and defender Kylei Martin after bringing the ball into Mifflinburg’s box. Lopez fought to get the ball away from both players before walking the goal into the goal.
The 2-0 halftime lead for Milton could’ve been much worse if it wasn’t for the fact that one of Lopez’s shots went off the left post and Roarty fired a second ball off the pipes.
“We knew we could’ve gotten more (goals). We’re not used to playing on grass,” said Lopez. “But we talked and worked through it. We built things up and got through it together (as a team).”
Said Harris, “We had a lot of real close calls where it could’ve five goals in the first half real quick. But that’s soccer. The ball doesn’t always go in.”
Milton, however, connected on more of its chances in the second half to pull away.
A free kick by Lopez from 30 yards out found its way to Roarty, who was racing to the goal up the left flank. Roarty knew what to do with the ball when she got it, and she drove it home for a 3-0 lead.
Lopez later followed that up with her second goal, which came off a Madison Zeiber assist with 9:54 remaining.
“I definitely can’t do it by myself. I have Sammy, Amelia (Gainer), and the entire team behind me,” said Lopez. “I’m able to (score) because I have the support of my teammates, family and coaches — just everyone pushing each other that way we can fulfill our full (potential).”
Makayla Loreman put the finishing touch on the game when she scored off a Camron Roush assist just 30 seconds later.
When the balls started going into the goal a little bit easier in the second half, coach Harris could tell his girls were clicking.
“When the girls are gelling and they are playing for each other, it’s very special,” he said. “If you get individualized, it begins to fall apart a little bit. It’s my job to keep it all together.”
Mifflinburg (1-4, 0-1) coach Paige Dando knew her team would have a difficult time with Milton, but for a time in the first half the Wildcats played the Black Panthers tough.
“Last year Milton was a very good team, and I thought they connected well (Monday) and just played a really good game of soccer,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We kind of expected coming into the game that it would be a tough game and good competition, but I think we met that competition for a while during the game.
“But it was just a couple of errors here and there that led to the loss, but overall, I thought we were working hard to match their intensity.”
Milton next hosts Mount Carmel at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while Mifflinburg hosts Hughesville at 4:30 Wednesday.
The Wildcats’ contest against the Spartans is a fundraiser game for Joslyn Flickinger, 9, of Mifflinburg who passed away last week due to a head injury.
“We’re doing a teal out (Milton wore teal socks during Monday’s game in support of Joslyn and her family), and we’re doing a fundraiser with baked goods and bracelet making,” said Dando. “We’re also taking monetary donations and we’re having Joslyn’s soccer team join us on the field for a huddle before the game.
“The community overall, and all the different school districts have been supporting the cause,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Milton 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
First half
MILT-Addison Wenzel, unassisted, 26:29.
MILT-Mackenzie Lopez, unassisted, 18:31.
Second half
MILT-Sammy Roarty, assist Lopez (free kick), 25:20.
MILT-Lopez, assist Madison Zeiber, 9:54.
MILT-Makayla Loreman, assist Camron Roush, 9:24.
Shots: Milton, 15-5; Corner kicks: Milton, 3-1; Saves: Milton (Sienna Short), 5; Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup/Ashlynne Sporar), 10.
