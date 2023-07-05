WILLIAMSPORT — It was an Independence Day explosion of offense that saw the Williamsport Crosscutters earn a 12-8 win over the State College Spikes to close out the first half of the MLB Draft League season.
Zane Robbins (1-0) worked a pair of scoreless frames, allowing just a walk, to earn his first win of the season. The right-hander did not allow a run over his four innings as a Cutter.
Joe Sullivan collected three RBI, with two coming on a double in the bottom of the 7th inning. Sullivan closed out the half with five doubles and 16 RBI, both to lead the club.
Stanley Tucker finished the night 1-for-1 with an RBI double, but he also stole his 15th base, giving him a share of the first half league lead.
The Crosscutters (11-17) ended the first half with 15 home runs, which at the time of their win, was good for second in the MLB Draft League as a team.
Williamsport’s next game is 7 p.m. Friday at the Frederick Keys.
