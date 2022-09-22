College
Women’s soccerBucknell 1, American 0Note:
Abby Gearhart scored her 10th career goal and third against American, this one coming in the 81st minute to propel the Bucknell women’s soccer team to the win over the Eagles. The win leveled the Bison’s Patriot League record at 1-1, while American dropped to 0-1-1.
Susquehanna 3, Lycoming 0Notes:
Susquehanna dealt Lycoming its first loss of the season in the annual River Derby at UPMC Field. Sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff made nine saves on 20 shots for the Warriors before she was relieved by first-year goalkeeper Riley Block. The Warriors (5-1-2) finished the evening with four shots and a corner kick against Susquehanna (5-3).
Field hockeyLycoming 2, Lancaster Bible 0Notes:
Goals by sophomore Alexandria Horafus and first-year Tayah Bauer propelled the Warriors to the nonleague victory at Donald H. Funk Field. In the Warriors’ first shutout of the season, Horafus opened the scoring in the sixth minute after a pass from sophomore Katie Maguire. Horafus took the shot in the middle of a scramble. Bauer’s unassisted goal at 32:38 found the back of the net after Bauer caught the ball off the rebound of a shot off Hoover’s foot on the goal line for her first goal of the season. The Warriors (2-5) outshot the Chargers, 14-5, as first-year goalkeeper Isabella Bobe made four saves to earn the win over the Chargers (0-6).
Men’s golfLycoming falls in tri-matchNotes:
Junior Austin Craig opened his career at Lycoming with a team-best 88 in a double-dual match with King’s and Wilkes at the par-71, 6,153-yard Wyoming Valley Country Club on Wednesday. The Warriors fell to King’s, 323-399 and to Wilkes, 346-399. Senior Blake Premo fired a 94, first-year Dylan Seck had a 107 and senior Andrew Dede shot a 110 in his debut.
Women’s tennisMoravian 6, Lycoming 3Note:
A No. 6 singles win and a No.3 doubles win from sophomore Sarah Lanphear paced the Warriors at Brandon Park as they fell to Moravian. Lanphear, in the No. 6 singles spot, forced a superset tiebreaker after falling in the second set to Moravian’s Mara Stapleton, but came back and defeated Stapleton, 6-4, 4-6, 10-3. Along with doubles partner first-year Emma Kelchner, Lanphear and Kelchner downed Stapleton and Rose Lombardo in the No. 3 doubles slot, 8-4. Sophomore Rei Saar recorded the third win for the Warriors at the No. 3 singles position, defeating Cristine Merone in a superset tiebreaker, 5-7, 6-5, 10-7.
Women’s volleyballArcadia 3, Lycoming 0Notes:
Senior Liz Kelson had eight kills and two blocks to lead the Warriors against Arcadia, which took wins of 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 in MAC Freedom action at Lamade Gym. First-year Cameron Upcraft added five kills, hitting .417, and three blocks and first-year Kai Vista added two aces for the Warriors (9-2, 1-2 MAC Freedom) against the Knights (10-2, 3-0).
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 90 58 .608 _ Toronto 84 65 .564 6½ Tampa Bay 82 67 .550 8½ Baltimore 77 71 .520 13 Boston 72 76 .486 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 67 .550 _ Chicago 76 73 .510 6 Minnesota 73 76 .490 9 Kansas City 60 89 .403 22 Detroit 57 92 .383 25
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 51 .660 _ Seattle 81 67 .547 17 Los Angeles 65 84 .436 33½ Texas 64 84 .432 34 Oakland 55 94 .369 43½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 56 .629 _ z-Atlanta 93 56 .624 1 Philadelphia 81 67 .547 12½ Miami 61 89 .407 33½ Washington 52 97 .349 42
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 63 .580 _ Milwaukee 79 70 .530 7½ Chicago 64 85 .430 22½ Cincinnati 59 90 .396 27½ Pittsburgh 55 94 .369 31½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 46 .691 _ San Diego 83 66 .557 20 San Francisco 72 77 .483 31 Arizona 70 80 .467 33½ Colorado 64 85 .430 39 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 3, Baltimore 2 Boston 5, Cincinnati 3 Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11 N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8 L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2 Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4 Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1 Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 8, Detroit 1 N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2 Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2 Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2 Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m. Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Wacha 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5), 7:15 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1 Boston 5, Cincinnati 3 Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11 Atlanta 3, Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 6, Colorado 3 San Diego 5, St. Louis 0 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game Wednesday’s Games Washington 3, Atlanta 2 Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0 Cincinnati 5, Boston 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3 N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings San Francisco 6, Colorado 1 San Diego 1, St. Louis 0 Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 9 3 8 35 43 21 OL Reign 9 4 7 34 27 19 San Diego 10 6 4 34 30 19 Houston 9 5 6 33 33 24 Kansas City 9 5 6 33 26 28 Chicago 8 6 6 30 32 25 Angel City 8 7 5 29 22 22 North Carolina 8 8 4 28 43 33 Orlando 5 9 6 21 20 40 Washington 3 7 10 19 25 28 Louisville 3 9 8 17 19 34 Gotham FC 4 16 0 12 13 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, September 14
North Carolina 1, Angel City 0 Chicago 4, Kansas City 0
Friday, September 16
Louisville 2, Orlando 0
Saturday, September 17
Washington 2, Gotham FC 0 OL Reign 2, North Carolina 1 Houston 1, Chicago 0 San Diego 1, Angel City 0
Sunday, September 18
Portland 1, Kansas City 1, tie Wednesday, September 21 OL Reign 1, Gotham FC 0 North Carolina 3, Orlando 0 Portland 3, Louisville 0 Angel City 2, Washington 1
Saturday, September 24
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m. OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 25
Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m. Washington at Kansas City, 5 p.m. San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m. Louisville at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Friday, September 30
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 1
Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 2
