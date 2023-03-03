LEWISBURG – Bucknell director of Athletics and Recreation Jermaine Truax announced on Thursday that Nathan Davis will be pursuing other opportunities after eight seasons as head coach of the men’s basketball program.
“I want to thank Nathan for his contributions to the Bucknell men’s basketball program over the last eight seasons,” said Truax. “I am grateful for the positive mentorship that Nathan provided to our student-athletes, however, the last four seasons have not met the high standards of on-court success we expect from our men’s basketball team.”
Davis compiled a 129-115 record during his eight seasons as head coach and guided the Bison to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. He also served a five-year stint as an assistant coach at Bucknell from 2003-08.
This past season Bucknell went 12-20 and 5-13 in the Patriot League. The Bison fell to American 64-59 in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.
Bucknell will immediately launch a national search to identify the next head coach of a men’s basketball program that has made eight NCAA Tournament appearances and won 66 percent of its Patriot League games since the league’s inception in 1990-91.
“The future of Bison men’s basketball is extremely bright, and I look forward to returning the program to a championship level,” said Truax.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
