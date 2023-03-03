Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.