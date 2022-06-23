Baseball

NCAA College World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.All Times EDT(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 17

Game 1 — Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 Game 2 — Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

Sunday, June 19

Game 3 — Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated Game 4 — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2<

Tuesday, June 21

Game 5 — Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1, Notre Dame eliminated

Wednesday, June 22

Game 6 — Oklahoma 5, Texas A&M 1, Oklahoma advances

Bracket 2Saturday, June 18

Game 1 — Arkansas 17, Stanford 2 Game 2 — Mississippi 5, Auburn 1<

Monday, June 20

Game 3 — Auburn 6, Stanford 2, Stanford eliminated Game 4 — Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5<

Tuesday, June 21

Game 5 — Arkansas 11, Auburn 1, Auburn eliminated<

Wednesday, June 22

Game 6 — Arkansas 3, Mississippi 2<

Thursday, June 23

Game 7 — Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.<

Championship Series(Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 25: Oklahoma vs. TBD, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Oklahoma vs. TBD, 2 p.m x-Monday, June 27: Oklahoma vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA

New York City FC 8 3 3 27 26 11 New York 7 4 5 26 26 17 Philadelphia 6 1 8 26 20 11 Orlando City 7 5 4 25 20 22 CF Montréal 7 6 2 23 28 27 New England 6 5 5 23 27 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 2 20 16 19 Cincinnati 6 7 2 20 22 26 Atlanta 5 5 4 19 22 20 Inter Miami CF 5 7 3 18 15 24 Columbus 4 5 5 17 18 17 Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 21 29 D.C. United 4 8 2 14 17 24 Chicago 3 7 5 14 14 20

Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 9 3 3 30 30 17 Real Salt Lake 8 4 4 28 20 19 Austin FC 8 4 3 27 29 18 FC Dallas 7 4 4 25 24 15 LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16 Nashville 6 5 5 23 19 18 Seattle 6 6 2 20 20 17 Vancouver 6 8 2 20 18 28 Colorado 5 6 4 19 17 18 Houston 5 7 3 18 18 19 Minnesota United 5 7 3 18 16 17 Sporting Kansas City 4 9 4 16 16 29 Portland 3 6 7 16 22 26 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ———

Tuesday, June 14

Seattle 4, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, June 15

Orlando City 1, New England 1, tie

Saturday, June 18

Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie New York 2, Toronto FC 0 Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0 Orlando City 2, Houston 1 Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Chicago 1, D.C. United 0 Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0 Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0

Sunday, June 19

Atlanta 2, Miami 0 New England 2, Minnesota 1 Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Friday, June 24

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m. Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m. Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced LHP Zac Lowther cleared outright waivers and assigned him to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the bereavement list. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Forrest Whitley to Fayetteville (CRL) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHPs Elvis Peguero and Oliver Ortega from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Reid Detmers to Salt Lake. Placed RHP Jimmy Herget on the 15-day IL.

National Legue

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Stefan Romero from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed INF Hanser Alberto on the paternity list. Transferred INF Edwin Rios to the 60-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Jared Eickhoff from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Transferred OF Jake Marisnick from the COVID-19 list to the 60-day IL.

Minor League BaseballAtlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Carlos Hughes.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHPs Marco Becerril, Manuel Rodriguez and INF John Lantigua. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Chris Roycroft to St. Louis (MLB). Signed RHP Cam Zunkel. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Michael Khoury. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Blake Berry. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Edward Salcedo. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Kobe Foster. Released RHP Nick Beardsley.

FOOTBALLNational Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Akayleb Evans to a rookie contract. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage. Signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed OL Justin Renfrow and added him to the practice roster. Released DB Anthony Hoskins. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Cam Durley from the practice roster.

HOCKEYNational Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Paul Maurice head coach. MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way contract.

SOCCERMajor League Soccer

MLS — Fined Real Salt Lake assistant coach Brett Jacobs an undisclosed amount for exhibiting irresponsible behavior and using inapproriate language towards officials in a match against on June 18, agaimst San Jose. NASHVILLE SC — Traded an international roster slot to Atlanta United in exchange for $175,000 general allocation money (GAM) and a third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Steven Sserwadda and D Juan Castillo to short-term loans. SEATTLE SOUNDERS SC — Acquired $175,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Atlanta United in exchange for a 2022 international roster slot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.