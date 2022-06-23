Baseball
NCAA College World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.All Times EDT(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 17
Game 1 — Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 Game 2 — Notre Dame 7, Texas 3
Sunday, June 19
Game 3 — Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated Game 4 — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2<
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1, Notre Dame eliminated
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Oklahoma 5, Texas A&M 1, Oklahoma advances
Bracket 2Saturday, June 18
Game 1 — Arkansas 17, Stanford 2 Game 2 — Mississippi 5, Auburn 1<
Monday, June 20
Game 3 — Auburn 6, Stanford 2, Stanford eliminated Game 4 — Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5<
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Arkansas 11, Auburn 1, Auburn eliminated<
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Arkansas 3, Mississippi 2<
Thursday, June 23
Game 7 — Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.<
Championship Series(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 25: Oklahoma vs. TBD, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Oklahoma vs. TBD, 2 p.m x-Monday, June 27: Oklahoma vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 8 3 3 27 26 11 New York 7 4 5 26 26 17 Philadelphia 6 1 8 26 20 11 Orlando City 7 5 4 25 20 22 CF Montréal 7 6 2 23 28 27 New England 6 5 5 23 27 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 2 20 16 19 Cincinnati 6 7 2 20 22 26 Atlanta 5 5 4 19 22 20 Inter Miami CF 5 7 3 18 15 24 Columbus 4 5 5 17 18 17 Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 21 29 D.C. United 4 8 2 14 17 24 Chicago 3 7 5 14 14 20
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 9 3 3 30 30 17 Real Salt Lake 8 4 4 28 20 19 Austin FC 8 4 3 27 29 18 FC Dallas 7 4 4 25 24 15 LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16 Nashville 6 5 5 23 19 18 Seattle 6 6 2 20 20 17 Vancouver 6 8 2 20 18 28 Colorado 5 6 4 19 17 18 Houston 5 7 3 18 18 19 Minnesota United 5 7 3 18 16 17 Sporting Kansas City 4 9 4 16 16 29 Portland 3 6 7 16 22 26 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ———
Tuesday, June 14
Seattle 4, Vancouver 0
Wednesday, June 15
Orlando City 1, New England 1, tie
Saturday, June 18
Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie New York 2, Toronto FC 0 Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0 Orlando City 2, Houston 1 Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Chicago 1, D.C. United 0 Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0 Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0
Sunday, June 19
Atlanta 2, Miami 0 New England 2, Minnesota 1 Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Friday, June 24
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m. Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m. Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced LHP Zac Lowther cleared outright waivers and assigned him to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the bereavement list. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Forrest Whitley to Fayetteville (CRL) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHPs Elvis Peguero and Oliver Ortega from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Reid Detmers to Salt Lake. Placed RHP Jimmy Herget on the 15-day IL.
National Legue
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Stefan Romero from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed INF Hanser Alberto on the paternity list. Transferred INF Edwin Rios to the 60-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Jared Eickhoff from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Transferred OF Jake Marisnick from the COVID-19 list to the 60-day IL.
Minor League BaseballAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released INF Carlos Hughes.
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHPs Marco Becerril, Manuel Rodriguez and INF John Lantigua. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Chris Roycroft to St. Louis (MLB). Signed RHP Cam Zunkel. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Michael Khoury. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Blake Berry. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Edward Salcedo. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Kobe Foster. Released RHP Nick Beardsley.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Akayleb Evans to a rookie contract. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived G Pier-Olivier Lestage. Signed DT Bryan Mone to a contract extension.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed OL Justin Renfrow and added him to the practice roster. Released DB Anthony Hoskins. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Cam Durley from the practice roster.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Paul Maurice head coach. MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Connor Dewar to a two-year, one-way contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
