LEWISBURG — Tuesday’s non-conference boys soccer game between Lewisburg and Milton had a distinct playoff vibe to it.
Senior forward Philip Permyashkin, with one of his most “complete” games of the season, made sure the contest went in the Green Dragons’ favor.
Permyashkin scored two goals, assisted on an another, and then received a yellow card late in the game to highlight Lewisburg’s tough 3-1 victory over Milton.
After all, as two of the top three teams in District 4 Class 2A, there’s a good chance the same squads could meet again in the following days as the postseason begins next week.
“Absolutely (the game had a district playoff feel to it). Milton is a good team, and you really could tell from the energy by both teams,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell, whose team ended the regular season with the win.
“It was a big game. I don’t know if it meant anything as far as the standings necessarily,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “We really needed this game heading into the playoffs, because I think this going to be the level of game that we are going to have to play every time (out), and we have to figure out how to win (these games).
“We definitely don’t want to just bow out out (of the playoffs) this year. We want to make a run,” added Milton’s coach.
The first half was evenly played by both teams as well, with Lewisburg (14-1-1) and Milton (14-2-1) trading goals to go into the half tied at 1.
“I think we left some chances on the field, and I think Milton may have as well,” said Kettlewell of the first half. “I think maybe the nerves were there for both teams, and it just wasn’t quite as pretty for us I thought in the first half as it was in the second half.”
Permyashkin, however, broke that deadlock with 26:24 remaining in the second half on a fabulous cross from Caleb Kim, whose pass from wide right of the goal found the right foot of Permyashkin near the far post for the go-ahead goal.
“Going into halftime we were like, ‘We have to get our energy up.’ Our motto is, get a couple of goals, break their backs and it’s game over, and that’s what we did,” said Permyashkin. “That was a peach of a ball from Caleb. I saw it coming in and I was like, ‘I just have to touch it in, and I did. Caleb has been playing those balls in all year, and I was like one of these I got to finish.”
Just over 4 minutes later Alfred Romano increased the Green Dragons’s lead to 3-1 when he scored off a touch pass from Permyashkin.
“We’re getting some guys back — I have two guys who haven’t played in a very, very long time that got a chance to play today (Simon Stumbris and Nick Passaniti), so I think just some of the chemistry and some of the energy that they can provide helped us,” said Kettlewell. “Philip’s goal was huge. It kind of relaxed us a little bit and didn’t feel like there was pressure on us, and then we were able to kind of keep the ball and hold onto it for most of the rest of the game — besides giving up a few of the set pieces, and I thought we limited Milton’s dangerous opportunities.”
In the first half, Permyashkin put Lewisburg on the board first by scoring off a Romano assist, but almost 8 minutes later Carter Lilley scored off a nice flick pass from Evan Yoder to tie it up.
Milton definitely showed that it has what it takes to compete with the likes of Lewisburg, but the Black Panthers just need to finish more of their opportunities in order to come out with a better result the next time.
“The game (did have a playoff feel to it), but I feel like we left a lot on the field,” said coach Yoder. “It was a good game for us, and I think we learned a lot. Lewisburg is heck of a good team, but I think we kind of played on our heels a little bit too much.
Milton ends its regular season with a home game against Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 3, Milton 1at LewisburgScoringFirst half
Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Alfred Romano, 12:18; Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Evan Yoder, 4:42.
Second half
Lew-Permyashkin, assist Caleb Kim, 26:24; Lew-Romano, assist Permyashkin, 21:51.
Shots: Lewisburg, 6-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 3-1; Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 3; Milton (Jonah Strobel), 3.
