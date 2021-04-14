Track and field
SUNBURY — Mifflinburg’s girls track and field team won six events, but Shikellamy still took an 89-61 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory Tuesday.
Shikellamy ended up sweeping both meets on the day as the Braves’ boys beat the Wildcats, 122-28, as Mifflinburg didn’t have a single winner.
Getting first-place finishes for Mifflinburg’s girls included Ella Shuck, who took both the 800 (2:41.14) and the triple jump (30-1).
Also getting wins for the Wildcats were Makayla Weber in the 100 hurdles (18.38), Avery Metzger in the 400 (1:07.0), Peyton Yocum in the 300 hurdles (52.1) and Elizabeth Sheesley in the long jump (13-10).
BoysShikellamy 122, Mifflinburg 283200R: Shikellamy, 10:15; 110HH: Mason Brubaker (Shik), 16.6; Rashawn Martin (Shik); Carter Abram (Miff); 100: Gavin Colescott (Shik), 11.46; Chase Morgan (Shik); Daniel Reimer (Miff); 1600: Paul Snyder (Shik), 4:49; Micah Zellers (Shik); Collin Dreese (Miff); 400R: Shikellamy (Joniel Bruno, Morgan, Cameron Crowder, Colescott), 44.4; 400: Tim Gale (Shik), 53.9; Tyler Foltz (Miff); Ryan Williams (Shik); 300IH: Martin (Shik), 43.68; Morgan (Shik); Carson Brubaker (Miff); 800: Nolan Reynolds (Shik), 2:06; Gale (Shik); Daniel Walter (Miff); 200: Colescott (Shik) 23.21; Reimer (Miff); Martin (Shik); 3200: Snyder (Shik), 11:02.8; Zellers (Shik); Bailey Hallman (Shik); 1600R:
Shikellamy (Reynolds, Morgan, Bruno, Gale), 3:39.47.
Javelin: Cael Amerman (Shik) 146-4; Josh Antonyuk (Miff); Austin Osman (Miff); Shot put: Jared Oakes (Shik), 45-1; Antonyuk (Miff); Eric Shoch (Shik); Discus: Shoch (Shik), 140-10; Antonyuk (Miff); Nathan Gessner (Shik); Long jump: Brubaker (Shik), 19-4; Crowder (Shik); Ethan Hendricks (Miff); High jump: Zahki Nettles (Shik), 5-8; Lane Yoder (Miff); Crowder (Shik); Triple jump: Brayden Eister (Shik), 37-11; Hendricks (Miff); Bruno (Shik); Pole vault:
Brubaker (Shik), 14-0; Crowder (Shik); Jayden Packer (Shik).
GirlsShikellamy 89, Mifflinburg 613200R: Shikellamy, 10:45; 100H: Makayla Weber (Miff), 18.38; Peyton Yocum (Miff); Kyleigh Price (Shik); 100: Jordan Moten (Shik), 13.3; Sophia Feathers (Shik); Avery Metzger (Miff); 1600: Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 5:55; Olivia Solomon (Shik); Marissa Allen (Miff); 400R: Shikellamy, 55.22; 400: Metzger (Miff), 1:07; Olivia Walter (Miff); Melia Raker (Shik); 300H: Yocum (Miff), 52.1; Weber (Miff); Price (Shik); 800: Ella Shuck (Miff), 2:41.14; Solomon (Shik); Emma Strausser (Shik); 200: Feathers (Shik), 27.73; Moten (Shik); Sydney Jones (Shik); 3200: Keeley (Shik), 12:48.5; Allen (Miff); Emma Hyder (Miff); 1600R:
Shikellamy, no time available.
Javelin: Melanie Minnier (Shik), 79-2; Katrina Bennage (Miff); Kelsie Fisher (Shik); Shot put: Megan Bussey (Shik), 29-8; Brianna Massey (Shik); Fisher (Shik); Discus: Bussey (Shik), 79-2; Massey (Shik); Avery DeWire (Miff); Long jump: Elizabeth Sheesley (Miff), 13-10; Weber (Miff); Cameron Hoover (Shik); High jump: Adelyn Henry (Shik), 4-6; Sheesley (Miff); Jenna Haines (Miff); Triple jump: Shuck (Miff), 30-1; Adelyn Henry (Shik); Sheesley (Miff); Pole vault:
Emma Bronowicz (Shik), 9-6; Rebecca Reimer (Miff); Cassidy McClintock (Miff).
Softball
Warrior Run 8
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE — Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnet had two hits and two RBI apiece to power the Defenders to the HAC-II win over the Spartans.
Warrior Run (2-3), which got a complete-game two-hitter from Val McHenry, broke the game wide open with four runs in the seventh.
The Defenders next host Towanda at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 8, Hughesville 0at Hughesville
Warrior Run 010 210 4 — 8-9-0 Hughesville 000 000 0 — 0-2-2 Val McHenry and Emma Kaufman. Sarah Wertz and Davis. WP: McHenry. LP: Wertz. Warrior Run: Kaelyn Watson, 2 hits, double, 2 RBI; Maggie Gelnet, 2 hits, 2 RBI; Liana Dion, 2 hits. Hughesville: Wertz, single; Brooklyn Walters, single.
Milton at Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE — The HAC-I matchup between the Black Panthers and the host Seals was postponed. No make-up date has been decided for the game.
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The HAC-II contest was postponed due to COVID-19 quarantining for the Green Dragons. There is no make-up date for the game, but Lewisburg is scheduled to next get on the field at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Muncy.
Baseball
Selinsgrove 7
Lewisburg 2
SELINSGROVE — A solo home run by Josh Heath got the Green Dragons off on the right foot to start the game, but the Seals held the visitors to just one more run the rest of the way to take the HAC-I victory.
Heath batted 2-for-3 and also had a double for Lewisburg (2-2 overall), which turns right around and plays at Central Mountain today at 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove 7, Lewisburg 2at Selinsgrove
Lewisburg 100 100 0 — 2-4-2 Selinsgrove 102 301 x — 7-7-1 Jack Landis, Jack Blough (3), Max Mitchell (4) and Josh Heath. Teague Hoover, Jacob Anders (7) and Ryan Aument. WP: Hoover. LP: Landis. Lewisburg: Heath, 2-for-3, HR (1st, solo), double, RBI, run; Joel Myers, 1-for-3, double, run; Mitchell, walk; Forrest Zelechoski, 1-for-3. Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile, 3-for-3, walk, 4 runs, RBI; Nate Schon, 2 walks, RBI, run; Hoover, 1-for-2, walk, run; Tyler Swineford, 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Ryan Aument, walk; Randy Richter, walk; Gannon Steimling, walk, RBI; Nate Aument, 1-for-3, run.
Boys tennis
Milton 5
Loyalsock 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Brodey Scoggins and Seth Yoder both went into tiebreaks to win their respective singles matches to key the Black Panthers’ HAC-II win over the Lancers.
Scoggins beat Jett Pulizzi 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Yoder beat Liam Bastian 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Milton (4-3) next plays at Hughesville at 4 p.m. today.
Milton 5, Loyalsock 0at LoyalsockSingles
1. Jamir Wilt (M) def. Sean Jensen, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Jett Pulizzi, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. 3. Seth Yoder (M) def. Liam Bastian, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.
Doubles
