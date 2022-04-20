LEWISBURG — Behind four wins from Simon Stumbris and three from Julien Mercado-Bonanno, Lewisburg’s boys track and field team cruised past Midd-West, 124-21, in a Heartland-II meet Tuesday at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Stumbris won all three jumping events — LJ (20-8), TJ (38-8 1/2), HJ (5-4) — and he also ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay team. Mercado-Bonanno won both hurdles races — 110HH (17.18) and 300IH (51.12) along with running a leg on the winning 1600 relay team for Lewisburg (3-0).
On the girls side, a 113-37 victory for Lewisburg, freshman Maria Bozella was one of the highlights for the meet as she won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 13.70 and 29.59, respectively.
Also for the Green Dragons (2-1), Kyra Binney won the 1600 (6:15.51) and 3200 (13:06.33), Elena Malone won the 800 (2:26.31) and 400R, and Siena Brazier took the 100H (16.26) and the 400R.
Lewisburg’s boys and girls teams next compete at the Shippensburg Invitational on Saturday.
Boys
Lewisburg 124, Midd-West 21
100: 1. Cam Michaels, L, 11.42; 2. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, L; 3. Owen Solomon, MW.
200: 1. Noah Wynings, L, 27.72; 2. Grayson Wynings, L; 3. Nicholas Mangano, L.
400: 1. Nick Eppley, MW, 54.16; 2. Solomon, MW; 3. Noah Pawling, L.
800: 1. Alexander Gilmore, L, 2:21.00; 2. Zander Hackenberg, MW; 3. Elisha Stahl, MW.
1600: 1. Kieran Murray, L, 4:53.13; 2. Thomas Hess, L; 3. Bryce Ryder, L.
3200: 1. Connor Murray, L, 10:55.16; 2. Ben Hummel, MW; 3. Jacob Hess, L.
110HH: 1. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L, 17.,18; 2. Tyler Kitchens, L; 3. Julian Torija, L.
300IH: 1. Mercado-Bonanno, L, 51.12; 2. Kitchens, L.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Ethan Dominick, Simon Stumbris, Sanchez Rodriguez, Michaels), 48.28.
1600R: 1. Lewisburg (Mercado-Bonnano, Ryder, Ja. Hess, T. Hess), 3:43.06.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg (Micah Zook, Paul Permyashkin, Jo. Hess, Gilmore), 9:40.58.
Shot put: 1. Zach Gose, L, 46-9 ½; 2. Miles Aurand, MW; 3. Rohan Harris, LK.
Discus: 1. Gose, L, 154-9; 2. Evan Gemberling, L; 3. Ryland Portzline, MW.
Javelin: 1. Dominick, L, 148-11; 2. Sean Kelly, L; 3. Mitchell VanBuskirk, L.
Long jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 20-8; 2. Ian McKinney, L; 3. Eppley, MW.
Triple jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 38-8 ½; 2. McKinney, L; 3. Alessandro Perrone, L.
High jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 5-4; 2. Cohen Hoover, L; 3. Tai Britto, L.
Pole vault: 1. Ezra Zook, L, 8-6.
Girls
Lewisburg 113, Midd-West 37
100: 1. Maria Bozella, L, 13.70; 2. Maddie Still, L; 3. Torrence Spicher, L.
200: 1. Bozella, L, 29.59; 2. Addison Altoft, L; 3. Leah Zimmerman, MW.
400: 1. Alyssa Hoover, MW, 1:03.89; 2. Bozella, L; 3. Sophie Martin, L.
800: 1. Elena Malone, L, 2:26.31; 2. Hoover, MW; 3. Jenna Binney, L.
1600: 1. Kyra Binney, L, 6:15.51; 2. Lauren Sellers, MW; 3. Nia Young, L.
3200: 1. K. Binney, L, 13:06.33; 2. Olivia Beattie, L; 3. Alanna Jacob, L.
100H: 1. Siena Brazier, L, 16.26; 2. Camryn Pyle, MW; 3. Madison Cardello, L.
300H: 1. Cardello, L, 53.30; 2. Rylee Weaver, MW; 3. Pyle, MW.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Malone, Brazier, Madeline Ikeler, Caroline Blakeslee), 52.74.
1600R: 1. Midd-West (Pyle, Becca Yount, Nicole Brouse, Hoover), 4:49.80.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg (Isabelle Kim, J. Binney, Jacob, Emma Trupp), 13:26.88.
Shot put: 1. Chloe Sauer, MW, 28-9; 2. Hazel Buonopane, L; 3. McKenna Meadows, L.
Discus: 1. Grace Bruckhart, L, 65-8; 2. Lillyanna Siska, MW; 3. Anna Drouin, L.
Javelin: 1. Still, L, 98-10; 2. Jillianne Donner, L; 3. Buonopane, L.
Long jump: 1. Alyssa Heckman, MW, 13-6; 2. Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, L; 3. Kathleen McTammany, L.
Triple jump: 1. Emilou Schumacher, L, 26-11 ½; 2. Vollmayr-Lee, L; 3. Medha Yenireddy, L.
High jump: 1. Bridget Kinnaman, L, 4-0; 2. Lucie Gosson-Roy, L; 3. Ella Mirshahi, L.
Pole vault: 1. Spicher, L, 9-0; 2. Emma Freeman, L; 3. Mirshahi, L.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5, Loyalsock 0
LEWISBURG — Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo both picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles to help lead the Green Dragons past the Lancers in the Heartland-II contest.
In the other three matches, Lewisburg (7-3) only allowed 16 games to Loyalsock to get the shutout victory
Lewisburg next plays at Milton at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5, Loyalsock 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (Lew) def. Jett Pulizzi, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Will Cecchini (Lew) def. Logan Hammond, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (Lew) def. Jackson Ellis, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sar Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Colby Peters-Austin Schwarzer, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Erich Stiner-Alexey Rosenberg (Lew) def. Caleb Shimko-Brandan Kriner, 6-4, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.