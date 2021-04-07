HUNTINGDON — Juniata baseball standout, sophomore Dakotah Snyder, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, was named The Landmark Conference Baseball Player of the Week on Monday.
The Eagles picked up three wins over the weekend, starting with a pair of victories on Saturday as Juniata won 5-4 and 10-1. Snyder went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two walks and a run scored across the two games.
On Sunday the team split, losing 10-7 before clinching the series win with an 11-5 victory in extra innings. Snyder got comfortable in the nation’s capital, as he went 4-for-9 with two home runs, five RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored.
It was the second straight athlete of the week award for the baseball team, with Isaac Maclay (Belleville, Pa. / Mifflin County High School) winning last week. It’s the first time the school has picked up multiple conference accolades in the same season since 2010.
Lycoming’s DiNicola named MAC Swimmer of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – After a strong performance to lead the Lycoming College women’s swimming team to an 88-59 dual meet win over Hood College, first-year Elisa DiNicola has earned her first career Middle Atlantic Conference Swimmer of the Week award, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
The Warrior rookie is Lycoming’s first MAC Swimmer of the Week since Felicia Sloyer earned the award on Jan. 25, 2016.
DiNicola opened the night on the 200-yard medley relay team, which posted a winning time of 1:59.77. She followed that with a time of 6:07.04 to take the 500-yard freestyle and she edged out Brown (2:11.45) in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.41).
The Warriors get back in the pool on Friday when they start the three-day virtual MAC Championships at 6 p.m. in Lamade Gym Natatorium.
