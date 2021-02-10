COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin Area’s girls basketball team, playing its first home game in awhile, took full advantage of that familiarity in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division I game against Mifflinburg.
The Indians banged home seven three-point shots in nine attempts in the first half to build a 17-point lead and withstood a late run by the Wildcats for a 56-43 win. Overall, the Indians (6-3, 3-2 HAC-I) hit 11 of 22 treys, played good team defense and even out-rebounded the taller ‘Cats (3-5, 2-3).
“This was a real good team win,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert. “We shot well. It was nice to play at home. With all the amount of change that’s been happening this season, it’s been tough to stay consistent and I think consistency is the key. The kids have kept their heads up through any change and debacle that’s come their way.”
Rickert pointed to veterans Grace Nazih, Arianna Nolter and Emma Kramer leading the way, and all three did their things against Mifflinburg. Nazih scored eight of her 13 points in the first quarter as Shamokin built an 18-11 lead, and she also finished with six rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Nolter canned three treys on the way to a team-high 14 points, and was 4-for-4 at the foul line in the final quarter as Mifflinburg chipped away and eventually cut the lead to 10 points.
Kramer added six points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Nazih is coming off an injury which limited her time as a junior but seems back close to 100 percent.
“She wants to play the game hard,” Rickert said. “Her, Ari and Emma all bring something to the table and their strengths are all different, which is good.”
Those three got lots of help, too. Desiree Michaels had 11 points and four rebounds, Carly Nye had seven rebounds and four assists, and Morgan Nolter came off the bench to hit a pair of threes.
“Shamokin is one of the better teams in the league and we didn’t do a good job executing on defense in the first half,” said Mifflinburg Coach Kris Shuck. “We were allowing them to penetrate and kick the ball out for easy looks. I challenged the girls at halftime to play better defense and I think we did, which is something to take away from this game. They still made some threes in the second half but we made them work harder for them.
“We’re banged up a little right now. We had one starter out and one or two other girls we weren’t expecting to play as much. That’s going to be one of the keys in the postseason this year — which teams are going to have full rosters and get hot on any given night.”
The Wildcats’ Ella Shuck, after a rough first half, knocked down three treys of her own in the third quarter on the way to a game-high 18 points, but Shamokin held her scoreless in the final quarter.
“We wanted to know where she was at the whole game,” Rickert said. “She’s going to be a real good player.”
Brooke Catherman added nine points and 10 rebounds for Mifflinburg.
Shamokin slated to host Danville in a Division I game Thursday, and Mifflinburg is scheduled to host Jersey Shore in a division game Friday.
Shamokin 56, Mifflinburg 43at ShamokinScore by quarters
Mifflinburg 11 6 11 15 — 43 Shamokin 18 16 12 10 — 56
Mifflinburg (3-5) 43
Elizabeth Sheesley 2-3 2-3 8, Hayley Mook 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Scopelitti 0-2 0-0 0, Ella Shuck 6-16 2-4 18, Brooke Catherman 3-6 3-4 9, Jenna Haines 4-4 0-0 8, Laine Martin 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
15-35 7-11 43.
3-point goals:
Shuck 4, Sheesley 2.
Shamokin (6-3) 56
Carly Nye 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Kramer 2-5 0-0 6, Lippay 2-6 0-4 4, Grace Nazih 5-10 0-0 13, Arianna Nolter 3-8 5-6 14, Desiree Michaels 5-13 0-0 11, Morgan Nolter 2-6 0-0 6, Grimes 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
20-53 5-10 56.
3-point goals:
Nazih 3, Nolter 3, Kramer 2, M. Nolter 2, Michaels.
JV score: Shamokin, 34-23.
