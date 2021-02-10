WILLIAMSPORT – It’s been a year full of uncertainty. 342 days after the Lycoming College men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 season ended in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship, but it will finally get back on the court Thursday, Feb. 11, when it heads to FDU-Florham for the first of an eight-game regular season.
With just one senior player, Ryan Hollis, graduating from the 2019-20 MAC Commonwealth champion team, the Warriors seem poised to make a statement as it entered its first season as a member of the MAC Freedom in 14 years. COVID-19 precautions altered the chances of a full schedule, like it has done with many sports at every level over the past year. All that matters, though, is the team still has an opportunity to take the floor in 2020-21, and when you look at this roster on a computer screen, well, it looks really good.
As youthful and explosive as the Warriors were last year, they still are extremely young this year, as the roster consists of five freshmen, nine sophomores, two juniors and only one senior.
Lycoming will need to continue to build on their pesky defense, which allowed a league-best 70.7 points per game, and hot three-point shooting, making a program-record 288 shots from beyond the arc last year.
The truth remains, though, this season will be remembered far more for its delays and the challenges of a pandemic than for how the Warriors fare in their eight-game season. Getting through the contests healthy and safe will be the top priority. Everything else will be gravy and to that end, third-year head coach Mike McGarvey’s top priority will be maximizing the team’s potential, whatever that may be.
Coach’s Take: “The goal remains the same every year. It doesn’t really have much to do with a championship. We just want to make sure we maximize this team’s potential. That’s what we talk about as a program, not necessarily the wins and the losses. I think we’re talented enough where if we do in fact maximize our potential, we should be in a position to be one of the better teams in the league.
“The main focus is the health and safety of the players. Throughout the course of the season, we’re going to talk about that every single day and what choices mean and what the consequences could be for poor choices. We have the responsibility not only to the community and those on campus, but also to our teammates to give us the chance to play in a safe way," McGarvey added. "If we do a good job with that, the exciting part is that we’ll get the chance to play games. It’s been 10 months, so the guys are really excited to play again. They’ve been working hard and they’re here for a reason and a purpose to do that. It’ll be exciting if we can do it responsibly.”
Backcourt
Lycoming returns one of the conference’s top players – regardless of position – to its backcourt this season, as First Team All-MAC Commonwealth selection Darius Dangerfield will lead the backcourt.
Dangerfield, the team’s point guard, led the Warriors with 14.2 points per game and 4.7 assists in his junior campaign. He averaged 21 points per game in the conference tournament en route to being tabbed MAC Commonwealth Championship MVP.
Accompanying Dangerfield in the backcourt will be junior Matt Ilodigwe, who contributed 8.7 points per game as a starter a season ago and was second on the team with 57 3-pointers made.
Sophomores Luke Finkbeiner, Tobias Walden and Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz could see increased roles on the team this season after each were important role players as freshmen.
Finkbeiner shot a team-best 47.4 percent (18-of-38) from beyond the arc and averaged 2.8 points per game in the 21 contests he appeared in. Walden averaged 10.3 minutes, 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, developing into a key asset defensively down the stretch.
Flores-Diaz averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in his 24 games as a swing player. It was his defensive play that helped seal the 68-63 victory in the MAC Commonwealth Championship, recording a charge and a steal in Arcadia’s final two offensive possessions.
Fellow sophomore Ryan Hagan also returns to the Warriors after making appearances in eight games last year.
McGarvey believes both of his incoming freshmen guards – Steven Hamilton and Brendon Blackson – have the potential to make an immediate impact on the team, as both were all-conference selections in high school.
Coach’s Take: “We return some guys that have proven to be top performers over the last couple years, and we'll need them to continue those efforts in the absence of Hollis, who provided us great leadership and shooting at the guard position a year ago. With Darius being a senior, I think the expectations are very high for him to continue the way he finished last year. Matt started the majority of our games last season and has played a lot in his first two years. He’s in great shape and he works extremely hard. The expectations for the other guys in the backcourt are to continue to climb and improve in their journey. We try to approach every single year as an open slate in a lot of ways to see who performs and who works well together and what kind of progress guys are making. If you look up and down our roster, we were deep a year ago and we continue to be deep this year, not only just in size and numbers, but also in talent and ability. I think this year could be a little bit different where we play 10 to 12 players because they’re all capable of earning significant minutes. Our depth creates a competitive environment in practice and although it’s hard to get playing time over a 40-minute game, we learned last year that every player regardless of in-game on-court role adds tremendous value to the overall success of our team.
Added McGarvey, "We did a great job statistically on defense a year ago. I would like to see us continue to improve in that area, especially with the condensed year. The teams that you can tell are connected defensively end up being some of the most successful. On the flip side of the court, we have to continue to shoot the ball well. That was a positive for us last year, making a lot of threes. But our shooting percentage could still be better, and if we could marry those two aspects of the game, then I think we can continue to grow and improve upon what we were last year.”
Frontcourt
Lycoming’s frontcourt could very well be the most talented in MAC Freedom, guided by sophomores Dyson Harward, a Danville High grad, and Mo Terry.
Harward burst onto the scene for the Warriors last year, averaging 12.9 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and recorded a school-record 66 blocks to earn MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year honors. Harward recorded six double-doubles during the season and also broke the school-record for blocks in a game with eight against Susquehanna.
Terry started all 29 games at the No. 4 slot, averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman. He and Harward proved capable of drawing enough attention in the paint to provide several open-look opportunities for the team’s shooters along the perimeter, in addition to being able to step out and shoot it from the perimeter themselves.
Junior D’Andre Edmond and sophomore DeAundre Manuel will also represent the frontcourt after each had significant playing time last year.
Edmond averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds and led the team with a .717 field goal percentage, providing a capable alternative to Harward in the No. 5 slot. Manuel appeared in 28 of Lycoming’s 29 games, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while working in the No. 4 slot.
Sophomores Danilo Petrovic and Pablo Pereira will also provide depth and could see some opportunities during the year after each appearing in five games during 2019-20.
The Warriors also welcome three freshmen who add talent, competition and depth to the frontcourt core – Mavin James (Danville), Tyler Case and Austin Loe.
Coach’s Take: “We have a very talented and versatile group of forwards that could allow for us to play many combinations of lineups which is exciting from a coach's perspective. The experience and leadership of Dyson and Mo will go a long way as they handle their business as professionally as anyone I’ve ever been around. They take care of their bodies. They have great off-the-court habits. They work very hard on the court and are hungry to continue to improve, so I think that maturity level and where they are as players is going to put them in a great position to succeed, even with everyone focused on them more this season. I think our entire team carries that mentality. Last year, we were picked to finish at the bottom of our conference and there was a lot of uncertainty about who our performers were going to be and we outperformed our expectations. The guys have now put a year in of hard work after having some on-court success and I believe that they are focused on continuing to build on that together.”
Lamade Gym
Due to COVID-19 regulations, spectators will not be allowed in Lamade Gym during athletic contests in 2020-21. Live streams for all events in the gym will be available through lycomingathletics.com.
