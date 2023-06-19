Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 51 24 .680 _ Baltimore 44 27 .620 5 New York 39 33 .542 10½ Toronto 39 34 .534 11 Boston 37 35 .514 12½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 36 .500 _ Cleveland 33 38 .465 2½ Detroit 30 40 .429 5 Chicago 31 42 .425 5½ Kansas City 19 52 .268 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 44 27 .620 _ Los Angeles 41 33 .554 4½ Houston 39 33 .542 5½ Seattle 35 35 .500 8½ Oakland 19 55 .257 26½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 26 .639 _ Miami 41 31 .569 5 Philadelphia 38 34 .528 8 New York 33 38 .465 12½ Washington 27 43 .386 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 34 .521 _ Cincinnati 37 35 .514 ½ Pittsburgh 34 36 .486 2½ Chicago 33 38 .465 4 St. Louis 29 43 .403 8½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 43 29 .597 _ San Francisco 39 32 .549 3½ Los Angeles 39 33 .542 4 San Diego 35 36 .493 7½ Colorado 29 45 .392 15
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0 Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2 Texas 4, Toronto 2 Cincinnati 10, Houston 3 Kansas City 10, L.A. Angels 9 Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings Chicago White Sox 4, Seattle 3, 11 innings San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0 Arizona 6, Cleveland 3 N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2 Detroit 6, Minnesota 4 Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings Texas 11, Toronto 7 Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2 San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 12, Arizona 3 Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Paxton 2-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Heaney 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2 Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 0 Atlanta 10, Colorado 2 Miami 5, Washington 2 St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Cincinnati 10, Houston 3 Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2, 12 innings San Diego 2, Tampa Bay 0 San Francisco 15, L.A. Dodgers 0 Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Miami 4, Washington 2 Atlanta 14, Colorado 6 Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2 San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-5) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 4:05 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 7-4) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 4-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Wacha 7-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
College World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 16
Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5 Florida 6, Virginia 5
Sunday, June 18
Game 3 — TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated Game 4 — Oral Roberts vs. Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5 — TCU vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (loser eliminated)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7 — Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m. (winner advances)
Bracket 2Saturday, June 17Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2LSU 6, Tennessee 3Monday, June 19
Game 3 — Stanford vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. Game 4 — Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (loser eliminated)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7 — Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (winner advances)
Championship Series(Best-of-3)
Sunday, June 24: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 3 p.m. x-Monday, June 26: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 7 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750 — New York 7 3 .700 1 Washington 7 4 .636 1½ Atlanta 5 5 .500 3 Chicago 5 7 .417 4 Indiana 4 7 .364 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 1 .909 — Los Angeles 5 6 .455 5 Dallas 5 6 .455 5 Seattle 3 7 .300 6½ Minnesota 3 8 .273 7 Phoenix 2 8 .200 7½
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 109, Dallas 103
Sunday’s Games
New York 89, Phoenix 71 Washington 77, Chicago 69 Atlanta 100, Indiana 94 Connecticut 83, Los Angeles 74 Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 62
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
FootballUSFL GlanceNorth Division W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 6 0 .400 177 178 Michigan 4 6 0 .400 171 215 Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 220 258 New Jersey 3 7 0 .300 187 212
South Division W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 8 2 0 .800 287 196 New Orleans 7 3 0 .700 237 184 Houston 5 5 0 .500 223 236 Memphis 5 5 0 .500 190 213
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh 26, New Jersey 6 Birmingham 27, Memphis 20
Sunday, June 18
