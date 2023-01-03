LEWISBURG — Jack Blough scored a game-high 18 points to power Lewisburg to a 69-39 victory over Jersey Shore in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory Monday.
Cam Michaels and Henry Harrison added 15 points apiece on the night for Lewisburg (3-5), which outscored Jersey Shore (2-4) 20-8 in the second quarter to take a commanding 33-21 halftime lead.
Michaels keyed the first half with nine points, but Blough exploded for 12 points in the second half and Harrison had seven in the fourth as the Green Dragons pulled away.
Lewisburg next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 69, Jersey Shore 39
Jersey Shore 13 8 11 7 – 39
Lewisburg 13 20 11 25 – 69
Caden Jelin 0 0-0 0; Jager Woodring 3 0-0 6; Hunter Fink 0 0-0 0; Derrick High 2 1-1 6; Ben Dalton 1 1-2 4; Gage Mosier 1 0-0 2; Jude Teneyck 3 0-0 6; Mason Miller 2 2-3 6; Spencer Brion 3 1-4 7; Kaimen West 1 0-0 2; Eliyan Freeman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-10 39.
3-point goals: High, Dalton.
Cam Michaels 7 0-0 15; Devin Bodden 2 0-0 5; Henry Harrison 4 3-6 15; Wade Young 1 0-0 2; Jack Blough 9 0-0 18; Neyshawn Mabry 3 0-2 6; Noah Pawling 1 0-2 2; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 1 1-2 3; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 2 0-0 6; Will Barrick 0 0-0 0; Alex Gilmore 0 0-0 0; Gideon Vonderheid 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 11-12 69.
3-point goals: Batbaatar 2, Michaels, Bodden, Harrison.
MONTGOMERY – Kailey Devlin scored 24 points – all in the first half – to lead the Lions to the championship of the Montgomery Christmas Tournament on Friday.
Devlin, who also had five rebounds and two assists for Meadowbrook (4-1), was named the tournament MVP. Devlin’s first-half scoring surge helped the Lions take a 34-13 halftime lead.
Also for the Lions, Alyssa Canelo added four points and was named to the all-tournament team. In addition, Madalyn Fasnacht earned the sportsmanship award for Meadowbrook.
The Lions next host Columbia County Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday.
MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament
CHAMBERSBURG — Warrior Run had six place finishers, while Lewisburg and Milton had two each, at the MyHOUSE Trojan Wars Tournament at Chambersburg High School on Friday.
Reagan Milheim led the way for the Defenders with his runner-up finish at 139 pounds. In the championship match Milheim fell to South Carroll’s Gage Owen, 3-1.
Warrior Run’s other Milheim’s — Kaden and Cameron — both finished third.
In their respective third-place bouts, Kaden decisioned West Chester East’s Max Parnis 4-2 at 145; and at 152 Cameron Milheim beat St. Christopher’s Mitchell Faglioni, 3-1.
In addition for the Defenders, Tyler Ulrich placed fifth at 127. He beat Smyrna’s Quantez Watkins with a pin in 4:22.
Finishing seventh was Samuel Hall, who beat Washington’s Logan McFarland 6-5 at 133, plus Trey Nicholas placed eighth at 114. Nicholas fell to Boiling Spring’s Drew Scherer 15-7 in the seventh place bout.
For Lewisburg, Chase Wenrich placed sixth at 160 pounds after he fell to Perkiomen Valley’s Gavin Pascoe 9-0; and Landen Wagner placed seventh at 127 pounds with a 4-3 decision over Riverheads’ Jake Yowell.
Milton’s placewinners were Paul Rohland (285) and Alex Hoffman (172). Rohland beat Riverheads’ Kobe Ayers by pin in 2:31 to claim his medal, while Hoffman placed eighth following his 1-0 loss to Trinity’s Jagger Gray.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
