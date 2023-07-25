LEWISBURG — Bucknell University sophomore Emma Theodorsson started the summer season with a flourish as she and the Iceland Women’s U20 team finished the U20 Women’s Nordic Championships with a third-place spot.
“The Nordic Championships was a great experience,” said Theodorsson. “We played in great competition and toured some of the host country Sweden. My favorite part was just being able to represent my country and compete against other nations.”
Theodorsson was one of the powerful forces behind the Icelandic squad winning bronze. She finished with 43 points in five games, including contests where she scored 16 points against Sweden and 11 points against Denmark. She dominated on the boards, hauling down 36 boards. She twice led the team in single-game rebounds with 12 against Norway and 10 against Denmark, giving her a double-double against the Danish foe.
She also provided eight assists and recorded four steals during her 123 minutes of gameplay. Her finest game came against Sweden, where Theo scored 16 points, pulled down eight rebounds, distributed three assists, and pilfered one steal.
“We could not be prouder to see Theo representing her family, her country, and Bucknell on the international stage,” said Bucknell Head Coach Trevor Woodruff. “She is a special young woman and her Bison family is rooting for her.”
Theodorsson’s Euporean tour has not concluded. She and her teammates will head to Romania for the U20 Women’s European Championships as part of Division B. Iceland is in Group D with Austria, Bulgaria, Norway, and Slovakia. Their first game is scheduled for July 28 against Austria.
