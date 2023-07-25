Emma Theodorsson

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University sophomore Emma Theodorsson started the summer season with a flourish as she and the Iceland Women’s U20 team finished the U20 Women’s Nordic Championships with a third-place spot.

“The Nordic Championships was a great experience,” said Theodorsson. “We played in great competition and toured some of the host country Sweden. My favorite part was just being able to represent my country and compete against other nations.”

