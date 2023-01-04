Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 12 .684 —
Brooklyn 25 12 .676 ½
Philadelphia 22 14 .611 3
New York 20 18 .526 6
Toronto 16 21 .432 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 20 18 .526 —
Atlanta 17 20 .459 2½
Washington 17 22 .436 3½
Orlando 13 24 .351 6½
Charlotte 10 28 .263 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 13 .649 —
Cleveland 24 14 .632 ½
Indiana 21 17 .553 3½
Chicago 16 21 .432 8
Detroit 10 30 .250 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 23 13 .639 —
New Orleans 23 14 .622 ½
Dallas 22 16 .579 2
San Antonio 12 25 .324 11½
Houston 10 27 .270 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 24 13 .649 —
Portland 19 17 .528 4½
Utah 19 21 .475 6½
Minnesota 17 21 .447 7½
Oklahoma City 16 21 .432 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 20 16 .556 —
L.A. Clippers 21 18 .538 ½
Phoenix 20 18 .526 1
Golden State 20 18 .526 1
L.A. Lakers 16 21 .432 4½
___
Monday's Games
New York 102, Phoenix 83
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115
Indiana 122, Toronto 114
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134, OT
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
Dallas 111, Houston 106
Portland 135, Detroit 106
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141, 2OT
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83
Toronto 38 23 8 7 53 130 100
Tampa Bay 36 24 11 1 49 130 103
Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122
Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117
Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116
Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134
Montreal 38 15 20 3 33 103 144
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 38 25 7 6 56 121 99
New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97
N.Y. Rangers 39 21 12 6 48 127 108
Washington 40 21 13 6 48 131 113
N.Y. Islanders 39 22 15 2 46 126 106
Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111
Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125
Columbus 36 11 23 2 24 94 142
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 39 23 10 6 52 139 107
Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97
Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102
Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104
St. Louis 38 18 17 3 39 120 140
Nashville 36 16 14 6 38 100 110
Arizona 36 13 18 5 31 105 133
Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113
Los Angeles 41 22 13 6 50 135 140
Seattle 36 20 12 4 44 126 117
Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119
Edmonton 39 20 17 2 42 138 133
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 127 147
San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146
Anaheim 38 10 24 4 24 88 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa 4, Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
Florida 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO
Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Nashville 6, Montreal 3
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1
Seattle 5, Edmonton 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 32 22 7 2 1 47 92 75
Providence 31 18 6 5 2 43 90 84
Charlotte 30 16 11 2 1 35 85 92
Bridgeport 31 14 11 5 1 34 108 107
WB/Scranton 28 14 9 2 3 33 82 69
Springfield 32 14 13 1 4 33 92 92
Lehigh Valley 30 14 13 2 1 31 85 92
Hartford 30 11 13 1 5 28 81 97
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 31 20 9 1 1 42 109 96
Rochester 28 17 9 1 1 36 95 92
Utica 29 14 9 5 1 34 97 94
Syracuse 28 13 11 2 2 30 103 101
Laval 31 12 15 3 1 28 108 116
Cleveland 28 12 13 1 2 27 104 115
Belleville 31 12 16 3 0 27 102 121
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 32 19 7 4 2 44 123 86
Rockford 32 19 10 1 2 41 119 102
Milwaukee 30 18 10 0 2 38 107 85
Manitoba 28 16 9 2 1 35 89 84
Iowa 31 13 14 2 2 30 92 104
Chicago 30 11 15 3 1 26 90 122
Grand Rapids 29 11 17 1 0 23 83 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 29 20 6 3 0 43 110 83
Calgary 30 21 8 1 0 43 120 76
Abbotsford 30 19 9 1 1 40 112 93
Colorado 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 75
Tucson 30 14 12 4 0 32 101 103
Ontario 27 15 11 0 1 31 80 74
San Jose 32 13 18 0 1 27 80 112
Henderson 33 12 19 0 2 26 83 91
Bakersfield 29 11 17 1 0 23 77 95
San Diego 32 9 23 0 0 18 85 125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Abbotsford 5, Calgary 2
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 5, Utica 4
Chicago 5, Iowa 2
Rockford 4, Texas 3
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired INF/OF Ryan O'Hearn from Kansas City in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Chris Vallimont for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Rafael Devers on a one-year contract. Activated RHP Josh Winckowski and 2B Jarren Duran.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF ndrew Benintendi on a five-year contract.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated C Bryan Lavastida.
DETROIT TIGERS — Traded OF Bligh Madris to Houston for cash.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired OF Bligh Madris from Detroit in exchange for cash considerations.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Ryan O'Hearn to Baltimore for cash.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF Mark Contreras outright to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Brian Sabean executive advisor to the senior vice president and general manager.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Rowan Wick.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reassigned 1B Derick Hall to the minors.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated CF Trent Grisham.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released G Koda Martin from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB John Reid to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Tarik Black to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Kameron Canaday to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LG Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. Promoted CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OT Will Sherman from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Julian Stanford to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Austin Allen and K Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Promoted RB Jake Funk from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived RB Jordan Wilkins.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injury list. Signed WR Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed OT Brian O'Neill and C Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve. Signed C Greg Mancz and OT Bobby Evans to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR David Sills to the practice squad. Released DT Jack Heflin from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DT Akeem Spence and QB Jacob Eason.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Curtis Brooks, DB Shyheim Carter and OLB Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Kyle Keyser from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated D David Savard from injured reserve.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed LW Jakub Vrana on waivers.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from Charlotte (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Simon Nemec from Utica (AHL) to the Slovakian National Jr. Team.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Blade Jenkins from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned F Bobby Brink to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned RW Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley. Assigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley to Reading (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann from San Jose (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).
