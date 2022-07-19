UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to the watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award, The Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday. The award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.
Clifford (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) has played in 38 career games, making 33 starts. He is also one of three Penn State players to reach 8,000 yards of total offense and one of three PSU quarterbacks to eclipse 7,500 career passing yards.
Sits as the current all-time leader at Penn State in completion percentage (.603).
Clifford ranks second at PSU in career passing touchdowns (62), third in passing yardage (7,839), completions (607) and passing efficiency (141.2), fourth in attempts (1,006), tied for seventh in yards per passing attempt (7.8), eighth in lowest interception percentage (2.49), and 10th in touchdown pass percentage (6.16) and wins as a starting quarterback (21).
Other nobables for Clifford is he's third in school history in 300-yard passing games (7) and 200-yard games (19), and among Penn State quarterbacks, is third all-time at PSU in rushing yardage (897) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10). He is also second all-time in program history in career total yards (8,736) and touchdowns responsible for (72).
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.
Duke, Arizona agree to basketball series for 2023 and 2024
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home men's basketball series for 2023 and 2024.
The schools announced the agreement Monday. The first meeting comes in November 2023 with the Wildcats visiting the Blue Devils' famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke travels west to Tucson the following November.
In statements, new Duke coach Jon Scheyer and Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd — named The Associated Press men's college basketball national coach of the year in April after his debut season — said their teams will benefit from the marquee non-conference matchups.
The teams haven’t met since November 2013 and have played just nine times, including Duke’s win in the 2001 NCAA title game. The Wildcats lost their only trip to Cameron in February 1990, while the Blue Devils lost both trips to Arizona’s McKale Center in December 1987 and February 1991.
