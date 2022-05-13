LEWISBURG — Sophomore Harrison Gold made an immediate impact on the Bucknell men’s tennis team in his first season in Lewisburg, and on Thursday he was rewarded with First Team All-Patriot League honors.
Gold, a transfer from UNC Wilmington, was one of six players named to the First Team after jumping right into the No. 1 singles and doubles spots in the Bison lineup. He posted a 5-1 singles record against Patriot League opponents this spring (8-11 overall), including a key three-set win over Jonah Dickson of Boston University in Bucknell’s 4-3 victory in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals. Gold’s only loss to a conference foe came at the hands of Navy senior Derrick Thompson, who was named Patriot League Player of the Year.
Gold was even better in doubles, where he went 15-5 overall and was 5-0 in Patriot League regular-season matches. Among those victories was a 7-6 (9-7) thriller alongside Nick Mueller over Navy’s Thompson and Jake Fishkin in Annapolis on Apr. 9.
Gold was joined on the All-Patriot League First Team by Navy’s Thompson and Gavin Segraves, Army’s Diego Huttepain and A.J. Woodman, and Lehigh’s Zack Elliott. Second Team honorees were Dickson, Navy’s Finn Garner and Sasha Panyan, Army’s Sam Eden, Colgate’s Jack Selati, and Lehigh freshman Marc Blekhman, who was also named Rookie of the Year.
Gold was 2-1 against other All-Patriot League honorees this spring, and he was even at a set apiece against Elliott when that match was clinched.
Bucknell went 4-3 against Patriot League competition and 10-17 overall against a difficult schedule this spring. The Bison were the No. 4 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and were eliminated by top-seeded Navy in the semifinal round.
Bloomsburg softball falls to Shippensburg in first game of Atlantic Regional
SHIPPENSBURG — The Bloomsburg University softball team fell to Shippensburg 10-3 in its first game of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Robb Field in Shippensburg.
The Huskies (28-19) fought tough and were able to cut a five-run deficit to just three after a two-run double by Danielle Barnes in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Shippensburg (32-18) was able add four insurance runs in the final two innings to hold on for a 10-3 victory.
No. 3 seed Bloomsburg will have a chance to stay alive in the Atlantic Regional when it takes on No. 7 seed Claflin (21-14) in an elimination game today at 2:30 PM. Claflin fell to No. 2 seed Seton Hill (37-10) by a final of 3-0 on Thursday. The elimination game against Claflin will be played at Robb Field in Shippensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.