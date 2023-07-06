ANTWERP, Belgium – In the concluding match of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season, the No. 16 U.S. Women’s National Team rematched host No. 4 Belgium at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp. The United Eagles left it all out on the field, but could not find what they needed to secure a win and their place in next year’s FIH Hockey Pro League, as they fell to Belgium 1-0.

Lewisburg Area High School graduate Cassie Sumfest is a member of USWNT's pro league team.

