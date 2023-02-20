College
SoftballGame 1: Lock Haven 2, Goldey-Beacom 1 (9 inn.)Game 2: Goldey-Beacom 6, Lock Haven 2Notes:
In the opening game of the season, Lock Haven fell behind early in what turned out to be av pitcher’s duel. The Lightning struck first in the third inning, but that was all they managed off of the junior Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School. The Bald Eagles returning All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference outfielder Delaney Good, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, provided both RBI’s for LHU on the day, including a sixth inning single to tie things up. In the top of the ninth, Good struck again with a groundout to second base which brought home the game-winning run in Jada Schellhammer. Waltman started on the mound and locked things down, pitching all nine innings and allowing just three hits and one run, while striking out five. In game two, Good collected two more hits in the second leg of the doubleheader.
BaseballNo. 5 Louisville 5, Bucknell 3Note:
Grant Voytovich and Sean Keys blasted Bucknell’s first home runs of the season, but Louisville closer Ben Wiegman escaped a ninth-inning jam to help the fifth-ranked Cardinals hold off the Bison at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Game 1: Greensboro 4, Lycoming 3Game 2: Lycoming 16, Greensboro 3Notes:
Scoring in the first six innings and pounding out 18 hits, the Warriors exploded for a 16-3 win over Greensboro to yield a split after a 4-3 10-inning setback in the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday. Leadoff hitter, first-year Nick Reeder paced the Warriors (1-2) in the second game, going 4-for-5 with a double and three runs, as all but one spot in the lineup yielded at least one hit. Junior Braden Campbell went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI. In the first game, Greensboro came back from a 3-1 deficit in the ninth, scoring the tying run with two outs in the inning before scoring in the 10th for a 4-3 win. The Warriors pounded out nine hits in the game, with Schilling going 2-for-5 with a double and RBI and first-year Gehrig Blanchard went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
SaturdayGreensboro College 11, Lycoming 2Saturday at GreensboroNote:
First-year right fielder Matt Worth drilled a first-pitch fastball over the left field fence in the top of the fourth inning to score the Warriors’ first two runs in its rebirth, but Greensboro posted an 11-2 win in both teams’ season opener.
Wheeling 12, Lock Haven 3Saturday at California (Pa.) TournamentNote:
For the Bald Eagles, Andrew Ramirez, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, hit an RBI single, sending Blaise Zeiders (Selinsgrove) home in the top of the third inning to help the Bald Eagles take a 2-1 lead.
Men’s track and fieldSaturdayLock Haven at SU Tune-UpNote: Bloomsburg’s Caden Dufrene, a Warrior Run High grad, had the team’s highest placement, finishing sixth overall in the 3000-meter run with a time of 9:18.76.FridayBloomsburg University at Bucknell Tune-UpNote:
For the Huskies, Caden Dufrene (Warrior Run H.S.), hit a PR, running the 3000-meter run in 9:02.88 to finish second overall.
Men’s lacrosseSaturdaySusquehanna 15, Lycoming 7Note:
With two goals to open the season, senior Owen Zimmerman led the Warriors against Susquehanna in a setback in non-conference action at UPMC Field Saturday.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 55 42 8 5 89 207 117 Toronto 57 34 15 8 76 194 153 Tampa Bay 55 35 17 3 73 195 162 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 205 207 Buffalo 54 28 22 4 60 201 187 Detroit 55 26 21 8 60 172 179 Ottawa 55 27 24 4 58 171 176 Montreal 56 23 29 4 50 151 205
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 55 37 10 8 82 188 147 New Jersey 56 37 14 5 79 195 149 N.Y. Rangers 56 33 14 9 75 191 152 Pittsburgh 55 27 19 9 63 178 174 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 24 7 63 171 168 Washington 58 28 24 6 62 175 170 Philadelphia 57 22 25 10 54 153 183 Columbus 57 18 34 5 41 146 212
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 Winnipeg 56 34 21 1 69 177 147 Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155 Minnesota 56 30 21 5 65 167 161 Nashville 54 26 22 6 58 152 163 St. Louis 56 26 27 3 55 175 205 Arizona 57 20 28 9 49 155 199 Chicago 55 18 32 5 41 136 201
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157 Los Angeles 57 32 18 7 71 196 193 Seattle 56 32 18 6 70 197 174 Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 214 192 Calgary 56 26 19 11 63 180 173 Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229 San Jose 57 17 29 11 45 170 213 Anaheim 56 17 33 6 40 141 236 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Nashville 7, Florida 3 Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2 New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2 Columbus 4, Dallas 1 Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Carolina 4, Washington 1 Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2 Seattle 4, Detroit 2 Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4 Buffalo 4, San Jose 2 Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Nashville 3 Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2 Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT Chicago 5, Toronto 3 New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2 Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.