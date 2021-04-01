SELINSGROVE — Blake Shemory scored twice and Nick Osborne also tallied the first goal of his career to lead Mifflinburg, but the Wildcats fell to Selinsgrove 17-3 in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League contest Wednesday.
Osborne’s goal came in the first period as the Seals held just a 3-1 lead after the opening 12 minutes, but Selinsgrove’s superior depth wore the Wildcats down, according to Mifflinburg coach Chris Darrup.
Mifflinburg next hosts Danville on Tuesday.
Softball
Jersey Shore 3
Mifflinburg 1
JERSEY SHORE — The Wildcats fell victim to the Bulldogs’ Jocelyn McCracken in Tuesday’s HAC-I contest, as McCracken doubled twice and also pitched a complete game with strikeouts over Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg (0-1 overall and HAC-I) was held to just a pair of hits by McCracken. Tawnya Shrawder and Evelyn Osborne had the two hits for the Wildcats.
Jersey Shore 3, Mifflinburg 1Tuesday at Mifflinburg
Jer. Shore 000 011 1 — 3-6-0 Mifflinburg 010 000 0 — 1-2-3 WP: Jocelyn McCracken. LP: Chelsea Miller. Jersey Shore: McCracken, 2 doubles; K. Herman, 2 hits. Mifflinburg: Tawnya Shrawder, single; Evelyn Osborne, single.
Baseball
Shikellamy at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The HAC-I matchup between the Braves and the host Green Dragons was postponed. The game will be made up at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shikellamy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.