WILLIAMSPORT – Five significant contributors to the Lycoming College football team have earned a spot on the 2022 Hampshire Honor Society, the National Football Foundation in Dallas, Texas, announced on Wednesday.
The five members are seniors offensive lineman Tyler Gallagher, wide receiver Kevin Krawczyk, wide receiver Tre’ Leach, wide receiver Markus Sidwell and defensive lineman Stephen Zakrzewski.
In order to be eligible for membership into the honor society, a player must be a starter or significant reserve on the team as a senior, maintain a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout his entire course of undergraduate study and meet all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and graduation.
Gallagher proved valuable as the team’s backup right tackle in 2021. A criminal justice major, Gallagher was a two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, earning induction into Chi Alpha Sigma Athlete Honor Society in 2022.
Krawczyk stepped into one of the team’s top receiver roles as a senior, posting 22 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns, all career bests after playing mostly on special teams in 2018-19. A three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll as an accounting major, Krawczyk was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma Athlete Honor Society in 2021.
Leach also stepped into a key role as a receiver as a senior posting 21 receptions for 308 yards and a touchdown, finishing his career with 415 receiving yards. A two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, Leach is a history major with a special education certification.
Sidwell, who came to Lycoming as a quarterback, also became a key part of the team’s receiving corps as a senior, staying in the two-deep as a slot receiver all year. He caught one pass for 11 yards. A two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll, Sidwell is a quantitative economics major.
Zakrzewski moved into a key role as a defensive tackle this season, appearing in 10 games and making 18 tackles, three for a loss and posting one sack. He also had a fumble recovery against Alvernia and notched four tackles against Ursinus. A four-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll selection, the business administration major was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma Athlete Honor Society in 2021.
The Warriors finished 2021 with an 8-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the MAC under 14th-year head coach Mike Clark, finishing in second place, the program's highest finish since 2003.
