TURBOTVILLE — A pair of dominating races by Lewisburg’s boys and girls cross country teams resulted in the Green Dragons sweeping the nonleague quad meet Tuesday against Warrior Run, Shikellamy and Hughesville.

The top five finishers for Lewisburg’s boys (11-0) all placed among the top-10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.