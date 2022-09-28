TURBOTVILLE — A pair of dominating races by Lewisburg’s boys and girls cross country teams resulted in the Green Dragons sweeping the nonleague quad meet Tuesday against Warrior Run, Shikellamy and Hughesville.
The top five finishers for Lewisburg’s boys (11-0) all placed among the top-10.
Leading the way for the Green Dragons was Thomas Hess, who won the race in 16 minutes and 18 seconds. Teammate Kieran Murray was the runner-up in 16:49, while Jonathan Hess was third (16:58), Liam Shabahang was sixth (17:50) and Micah Zook was seventh (18:09).
Edwin Amadeo was Warrior Run’s top finisher as he came in 16th in 18:50.
In the girls race, Lewisburg freshman sensation Baylee Espinosa easily won with a time of 18:50, which was 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Bri Hennett of Shikellamy.
The Green Dragons (11-0) also had Alanna Jacob finish third in 19:45, Jenna Binney take fifth in 20:41 and Maya Sak take ninth in 21:09. Gabriella Rosenberg rounded out the team’s finishes when she came home 18th in 23:34.
For Warrior Run, which went 2-1 on the day, sisters Sienna Dunkelberger and Sage Dunkelberger finished sixth and seventh in 20:46 and 20:51, respectively.
Keiara Shaffer added a tenth-place finish for the Defenders in 22:04, plus Claire Dufrene (13th, 22:11), Kelsey Hoffman (14th, 22:26), Lillian Wertz (15th, 22:34) and Brenna Pick (16th, 22:47) finished close behind for the Defenders.
Lewisburg next competes at the Paul Short Invitational at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Lehigh University, and the Green Dragons will also participate along with Warrior Run in the Northeast PA Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bloomsburg University.
Lewisburg 17, Hughesville 42
Lewisburg 17, Shikellamy 46
Lewisburg 15, Warrior Run 50
Hughesville 16, Warrior Run 47
Shikellamy 17, Warrior Run 45
At Warrior Run, 3.1-mile course
1. Thomas Hess, L, 16:18; 2. Kieran Murray, L, 16:49; 3. Jonathan Hess, L, 16:58; 4. Tim Gale, S, 17:30; 5. Tyce Shaner, H, 17:43; 6. Liam Shabahang, L, 17:50; 7. Micah Zook, L, 18:09; 8. Cole Fortin, H, 18:12; 9. Wyat Gavitt, H, 18:16; 10. Jonah Carney, L, 18:21; 11. Ben Bailey, L, 18:23; 13. Owen VanKirk, L, 18:45; 16. Edwin Amadeo, WR, 18:50; 18. Brady Ryder, L, 19:13; 19. Gabriel Newlin, L, 19:22; 20. Luca Kuhn, L, 19:24; Aiden Hoffman, WR, 20:04; 33. David Royles, WR, 20:40; 34. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 20:44; 39. Landen Ryder, WR, 26:27.
Lewisburg 20, Hughesville 36
Lewisburg 22, Shikellamy 37
Lewisburg 24, Warrior Run 33
Warrior Run 22, Hughesville 37
Warrior Run 25, Shikellamy 36
At Warrior Run, 3.1-mile course
1. Baylee Espinosa, L, 18:50; 2. Bri Hennet, S, 19:26; 3. Alanna Jacob, L, 19:45; 4. Liv Solomon, S, 20:39; 5. Jenna Binney, L, 20:41; 6. Sienna Dunkelberger, WR, 20:46; 7. Sage Dunkelberger, WR, 20:51; 8. Vivian Draper, H, 20:58; 9. Maya Sak, L, 21:09; 10. Keiara Shaffer, WR, 22:04; 13. Claire Dufrene, WR, 22:11; 14. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 22:26; 15. Lillian Wertz, WR, 22:34; 16. Brenna Pick, WR, 22:47; 18. Gabriella Rosenberg, L, 23:34; 19. Chloe Spielyk, L, 23:43; 20. Sarah Miller, WR, 23:49; 23. Helen Wertz, WR, 24:03; 25. Peyton Ranck, WR, 24:13; 29. Nia Young, L, 25:32; 30. Theo Wilkinson, 25:33; 31. Laura Tranquillo, L, 26:16; 33. Kate Cheville, L, 26:58.
