Mifflinburg 71
Central Columbia 64
MILL HALL — Mifflinburg senior guard had one of his best nights as a Wildcat on Wednesday as he scored a game-high 43 points in a 71-64 victory over Central Mountain in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I action.
Twenty three of Valentine’s points came in the first half as Mifflinburg (12-2) got out to a 37-34 lead.
Gabe Yoder added 13 points for the Wildcats, who next host Line Mountain in a nonleague matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 71, Central Mountain 64at Central MountainScore by quarters
Mifflinburg 20 17 18 16 — 71 Cen. Mtn. 13 21 14 16 — 64
Mifflinburg (12-2) 71
Gabe Yoder 5 0-0 13; Isaiah Valentine 15 8-9 43; Tyler Reigel 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 1 1-2 4; Jake Young 1 4-8 6; Zach Wertman 2 1-2 5.
Totals:
24 14-21 71.
3-point goals:
Valentine 5, G. Yoder 3, Griffith.
Central Mountain (4-10) 64
J. Hanna 8 3-7 20; R. Pentz 0 0-0 0; B. Gerlach 1 0-0 2; N. Long 0 0-0 0; C. McCloskey 2 2-2 8; A. Major 3 0-0 6; T. Adair 8 4-4 20; A. Probst 2 2-2 8.
Totals:
24 11-15 64.
3-point goals:
Probst 2, McCloskey 2, Hanna.
JV score:
Mifflinburg, 67-52. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Reigel, 19; CM, H. Pardoe, 23.
Milton 69
Midd-West 67 (OT)
MILTON — A pair of career days by Jace Brandt and Carter Lilley propelled the Black Panthers to the overtime HAC-I victory over the Mustangs.
Lilley had 21 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter and four more were scored in the overtime period. Brandt, on the other had, tallied a game-high 22 points with 13 coming either in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Austin Gainer added 11 points and Xavier Minium chipped in nine for Milton (5-8), which is scheduled to host Line Mountain at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Milton 69, Midd-West 67 (OT)at MiltonScore by quarters
Midd-West 15 18 14 12 8 — 67 Milton 15 15 9 20 10 — 69
Midd-West (5-8) 67
Eli Swan 0 2-4 2; Braedon Reid 7 0-0 15; Hunter Wolfley 5 0-3 10; Griffen Paige 3 2-2 11; Stefan Leitzel 6 1-2 13; Cole Shutt 2 0-0 4; Chris Fisher 5 0-3 12.
Totals:
28 5-14 67.
3-point goals:
Paige 3, Fisher 2, Reid.
Milton (5-11) 69
Austin Gainer 4 1-2 11; Xavier Minium 3 2-2 9; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 7 7-8 21; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Wade Young 1 0-1 2; Jose Oyola 0 0-0 0; Jace Brandt 8 3-6 22; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 2-2 4.
Totals:
23 15-21 69.
3-point goals:
Brandt 3, Gainer 2, Minium.
Muncy 56
Warrior Run 45
MUNCY — Ethan Hartman and Mason Sheesley both scored in double figures, but the Defenders still fell to the Indians in the nonleague matchup.
Hartman tallied a game-high 25 points and Sheesley had 14 for Warrior Run (5-7), which next plays at Milton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Max Rymsza tallied 19 for Muncy (11-3), Connor Sassano added 12 and Ross Eyer 10.
Muncy 56, Warrior Run 45at MuncyScore by quarters
War. Run 14 13 10 8 — 45 Muncy 16 8 12 20 — 56
Warrior Run (5-7) 45
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 14; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-2 4; Ethan Hartman 10 3-4 25; Nathan Axtman 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 3-6 45.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 4, Hartman 2.
Muncy (11-3) 56
Connor Sassano 3 5-9 12; Loudon Boring 0 0-2 0; Max Rymsza 6 7-8 19; Joe Edkin 0 0-0 0; Ross Eyer 2 5-6 10; Giovanni Persun 2 0-1 5; Branson Eyer 3 4-9 10; Ernie Copes 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 21-35 56.
3-point goals:
Sassano, Eyer, Persun.
JV score:
Muncy, 61-39. High scorer: WR, Axtman, 15.
Other scores:
South Williamsport 64, St. John Neumann 63 Bloomsburg 65, Hughesville 26 Line Mountain 60, Newport 44 Southern Columbia 67, Mahanoy 66 Canton 55, Montgomery 52 Sullivan County 68, CMVT 28
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 31
Juniata Mennonite 25
MILTON — Behind a game-high 23 points from Kailey Devlin, the Lions took the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win. Meadowbrook (5-9) next plays at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 31, Juniata Mennonite 25at Meadowbrook ChristianScore by quarters
Juniata Menn. 6 5 2 12 — 25 Meadowbrook 6 8 5 12 — 31
Juniata Mennonite (6-8) 25
Peyton Bard 0 0-0 0; Lindsey Glick 2 1-4 5; Emily Shaeffer 2 1-3 5; Rachel Shaeffer 0 1-6 1; Annika Martin 1 0-0 3; Erin Shaeffer 5 0-0 11.
Totals:
10 3-13 25.
3-point goals:
Martin, E. Sheaffer.
Meadowbrook (5-9) 31
Alyssa Canelo 0 0-2 0; Kailey Devlin 8 7-9 23; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Shelby Hartman 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 2 0-0 4; Emma Yordy 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 7-11 31.
3-point goals:
None.
Loyalsock 68
Warrior Run 43
TURBOTVILLE — Loyalsock rode a strong third quarter to victory at Warrior Run
The Lancers were paced by Mia Patterson’s 22. Summer McNulty added 16 for Loyalsock (15-2).
The Defenders (4-7) got 16 from Gracy Beachel and 11 each from Emily McKee and Sydney Hoffman.
Loyalsock 68, Warrior Run 43 at Warrior Run
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 11 16 27 14 – 68 Warrior Run 11 9 8 15 – 43
Loyalsock (15-2) 68
Sophia Gardner 2 0-0 5, Cassie Gee 2 0-0 4, Jocelyn Cruz 0 2-2 2, Summer McNulty 6 3-5 16, Grace Baylor 4 0-0 8, Allyia Kennedy 5 1-2 11, Mia Patterson 9 4-5 22. Totals 28 10-14 68.
3-point goals:
Beachel 4, Hoffman 1, McKee 1
Warrior Run (4-7) 43
Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 11, Alexis Hudson 1 0-2 2, Gracy Beachel 6 0-0 16, Jordan Hartman 1 1-2 3, Emily McKee 5 0-0 11. Totals 18 1-4 43.
3-point goals:
Gardner, McNulty 1
Other scores:
