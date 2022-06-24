Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 52 18 .743 _ Toronto 39 30 .565 12½ Boston 39 31 .557 13 Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 14½ Baltimore 32 39 .451 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 29 .554 _ Minnesota 39 32 .549 _ Chicago 33 35 .485 4½ Detroit 26 43 .377 12 Kansas City 25 43 .368 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 43 26 .623 _ Texas 33 35 .485 9½ Los Angeles 34 38 .472 10½ Seattle 32 39 .451 12 Oakland 23 48 .324 21 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 45 26 .634 _ Atlanta 41 30 .577 4 Philadelphia 37 34 .521 8 Miami 32 36 .471 11½ Washington 25 47 .347 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _ St. Louis 40 32 .556 _ Pittsburgh 29 40 .420 9½ Chicago 26 44 .371 13 Cincinnati 23 46 .333 15½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 43 25 .632 _ San Diego 44 28 .611 1 San Francisco 38 31 .551 5½ Arizona 32 39 .451 12½ Colorado 30 40 .429 14 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5 Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Texas 4, Philadelphia 2 Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings Boston 6, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10 L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0 Seattle 9, Oakland 0
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0 Seattle 2, Oakland 1 N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6 Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Friday’s Games
Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m. Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m. Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Texas 4, Philadelphia 2 San Diego 10, Arizona 4 Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings Miami 7, Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3 Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Colorado 2 Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m. Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
College baseballNCAA World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.All Times EDT(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 17
Game 1 — Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 Game 2 — Notre Dame 7, Texas 3
Sunday, June 19
Game 3 — Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated Game 4 — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1, Notre Dame eliminated
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Oklahoma 5, Texas A&M 1, Oklahoma advances
Bracket 2Saturday, June 18
Game 1 — Arkansas 17, Stanford 2 Game 2 — Mississippi 5, Auburn 1
Monday, June 20
Game 3 — Auburn 6, Stanford 2, Stanford eliminated Game 4 — Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Arkansas 11, Auburn 1, Auburn eliminated
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Arkansas 3, Mississippi 2
Thursday, June 23
Game 7 — Mississippi 2, Arkansas 0
Championship Series(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 25: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, 2 p.m x-Monday, June 27: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m
FootballCanadian Football League GlanceEast Division W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 Montreal 1 2 0 .333 83 63 Ottawa 0 2 0 .000 29 38 Hamilton 0 2 0 .000 43 63
West Division W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 38 29 Calgary 2 0 0 1.000 63 57 Saskatchewan 2 1 0 0.666 69 66 BC 1 0 0 1.000 59 15 Edmonton 0 2 0 .000 31 85 ___
WEEK TWOThursday’s Game
Toronto 20, Montreal 19
Friday’s Game
Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12
Saturday’s Games
Calgary 33, Hamilton 30, OT Saskatchewan 26, Edmonton 16
WEEK THREEThursday’s Game
Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13
Friday’s Game
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m. Toronto at British Columbia, 10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Chicago 12 5 .706 — Connecticut 12 6 .667 ½ Washington 11 9 .550 2½ Atlanta 8 8 .500 3½ New York 7 10 .412 5 Indiana 5 14 .263 8
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 3 .813 — Seattle 11 6 .647 2½ Dallas 9 9 .500 5 Los Angeles 6 10 .375 7 Phoenix 6 12 .333 8 Minnesota 5 13 .278 9 ___
Wednesday’s Games
New York 81, Connecticut 77
Thursday’s Games
Dallas 94, Indiana 68 Minnesota 100, Phoenix 88 Seattle 85, Washington 71 Chicago 82, Los Angeles 59
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
