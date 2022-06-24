Baseball

MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB

New York 52 18 .743 _ Toronto 39 30 .565 12½ Boston 39 31 .557 13 Tampa Bay 37 32 .536 14½ Baltimore 32 39 .451 20½

Central Division W L Pct GB

Cleveland 36 29 .554 _ Minnesota 39 32 .549 _ Chicago 33 35 .485 4½ Detroit 26 43 .377 12 Kansas City 25 43 .368 12½

West Division W L Pct GB

Houston 43 26 .623 _ Texas 33 35 .485 9½ Los Angeles 34 38 .472 10½ Seattle 32 39 .451 12 Oakland 23 48 .324 21 ___

NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB

New York 45 26 .634 _ Atlanta 41 30 .577 4 Philadelphia 37 34 .521 8 Miami 32 36 .471 11½ Washington 25 47 .347 20½

Central Division W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _ St. Louis 40 32 .556 _ Pittsburgh 29 40 .420 9½ Chicago 26 44 .371 13 Cincinnati 23 46 .333 15½

West Division W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 43 25 .632 _ San Diego 44 28 .611 1 San Francisco 38 31 .551 5½ Arizona 32 39 .451 12½ Colorado 30 40 .429 14 ___

AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5 Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Texas 4, Philadelphia 2 Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings Boston 6, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10 L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0 Seattle 9, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0 Seattle 2, Oakland 1 N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6 Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Friday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m. Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m. Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m. ___

NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Texas 4, Philadelphia 2 San Diego 10, Arizona 4 Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings Miami 7, Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3 Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2 Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4 Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m. Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m. Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

College baseballNCAA World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.All Times EDT(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 17

Game 1 — Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 Game 2 — Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

Sunday, June 19

Game 3 — Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated Game 4 — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2

Tuesday, June 21

Game 5 — Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1, Notre Dame eliminated

Wednesday, June 22

Game 6 — Oklahoma 5, Texas A&M 1, Oklahoma advances

Bracket 2Saturday, June 18

Game 1 — Arkansas 17, Stanford 2 Game 2 — Mississippi 5, Auburn 1

Monday, June 20

Game 3 — Auburn 6, Stanford 2, Stanford eliminated Game 4 — Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5

Tuesday, June 21

Game 5 — Arkansas 11, Auburn 1, Auburn eliminated

Wednesday, June 22

Game 6 — Arkansas 3, Mississippi 2

Thursday, June 23

Game 7 — Mississippi 2, Arkansas 0

Championship Series(Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 25: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, 2 p.m x-Monday, June 27: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m

FootballCanadian Football League GlanceEast Division W L T Pct PF PA

Toronto 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 Montreal 1 2 0 .333 83 63 Ottawa 0 2 0 .000 29 38 Hamilton 0 2 0 .000 43 63

West Division W L T Pct PF PA

Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 38 29 Calgary 2 0 0 1.000 63 57 Saskatchewan 2 1 0 0.666 69 66 BC 1 0 0 1.000 59 15 Edmonton 0 2 0 .000 31 85 ___

WEEK TWOThursday’s Game

Toronto 20, Montreal 19

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 12

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 33, Hamilton 30, OT Saskatchewan 26, Edmonton 16

WEEK THREEThursday’s Game

Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13

Friday’s Game

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m. Toronto at British Columbia, 10 p.m.

BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB

Chicago 12 5 .706 — Connecticut 12 6 .667 ½ Washington 11 9 .550 2½ Atlanta 8 8 .500 3½ New York 7 10 .412 5 Indiana 5 14 .263 8

WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB

Las Vegas 13 3 .813 — Seattle 11 6 .647 2½ Dallas 9 9 .500 5 Los Angeles 6 10 .375 7 Phoenix 6 12 .333 8 Minnesota 5 13 .278 9 ___

Wednesday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 94, Indiana 68 Minnesota 100, Phoenix 88 Seattle 85, Washington 71 Chicago 82, Los Angeles 59

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

