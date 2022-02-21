A national shortage of disposable cups and lids is impacting local coffee shop owners who are paying double or triple the price because of the high demand and short supply.
Lafe Isaacson, owner of Abide Coffeehouse in downtown Wilkes-Barre, said he stocks up on cups early so he doesn’t run out.
“I have seen the prices of anything available online doubling if not tripling,” he said.
Labor issues and production delays have led to shortages of cups nationwide and small business owners are paying higher prices.
Isaacson said Restaurant Depot formerly charged about 3 cents per cup. If he buys them online, they could cost 9 to 12 cents a cup, he said.
Jim Lane, owner of the Main Bean in Luzerne, said Restaurant Depot has been limiting purchases to one case of cups and one case of lids.
Lane formerly paid about $40 for a case of cups. Over the last six months to a year, he has seen the price of a case of cups skyrocket to $135 which he called “price gouging.” The price of lids and containers also doubled and tripled in price, he said.
“Toward the end of the summer, I couldn’t get plastic cups at all,” Lane said.
As a result of the higher prices, he said he has been forced to charge people 25 cents or more for coffee across the board in 16-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce cups. He said he gives discounts to customers if they bring their own cups.
“We try to help them out as much as we can and do anything we can do to avoid raising prices,” Lane said.
Main Bean has been in business for more than 10 years selling gourmet coffee in Luzerne and Lane said the price increases he has been forced to pay for disposable cups and lids have been “ridiculous” for a small business owner.
Drew Long, owner of Pour Coffee House, a popular spot for King’s College students at 53 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, also is being impacted by the shortage of disposable cups.
If Long sees a specific brand of cup is not available, he said he needs to mix and match cups and use different sleeves or whatever he can find on Amazon.
“It’s almost like I use whatever I can find and I’m paying a premium for it,” he said.
Long formerly gave customers 10 cents off if they brought their own cups. Now, he gives them 50 cents off because he said that helps offset the price he pays for each cup and he passes the savings on to customers.
The disposable coffee cup shortage has hit major chains like Starbucks, but Long said the price increases are much more difficult for small business owners to pay.
“We can’t just double our prices on our drinks,” Long said.
