Baseball
Little League World Series LinescoresMondayINTERNATIONAL BRACKETJapan 8, Nicaragua 7
Managua, Nicaragua 003 010 020 01 — 7 13 2 Takarazuka, Japan 100 003 020 02 — 8 9 1 Takimoto, Ohta (7), Morikawa (10) and Tsuchiya; Madrigal, Saravia (3), García (4), Gutiérrez (6) and Bravo, Chávez. L_Morikawa. W_Gutiérrez. HRs_Ohta, Alonzo.
Chinese Taipei 7, Panama 0
Taipei City, Chinese Taipei 004 201 — 7 6 0 Aguadulce, Panama 000 000 — 0 4 3 Yuan-Shu, Fang-Mo (6) and Yi-Che; Fuentes, Escudero (3), A.De Gracia (3) and Aranda, Gonzalez. W_Yuan-Shu. L_Fuentes.
Mexico 10, British Columbia 0 (5 innings)
Vancouver, British Columbia 000 00x — 0 0 3 Matamoros, Mexico 062 02x — 10 11 1 Dartnell, Weisser (2), Larter (3), St (4), Lai Hainstock (5) and Yu; Zarate, Mireles (4), Castillo (6) and Garcia. L_Dartnell. W_Mireles. HRs_Padilla.
UNITED STATES BRACKETPennsylvania 7, New York 1
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 003 400 — 7 10 2 Massapequa, New York 010 000 — 1 4 2 Dull, Anderson (3) and Hatch; Lionetti, Bekiers (4), Hanley (6), Fregara (7) and Huksloot. W_Anderson. L_Lionetti. HRs_Link.
Indiana 5, Tennessee 2
Hagerstown, Indiana 000 110 3 — 5 8 2 Nolensville, Tennessee 100 001 0 — 2 4 3 McNiel, Rhodes (6) and Daniel, Rhodes (5); Hall, Johnson (5), Troutwine (7) and Vinson. W_Rhodes. L_Johnson. Hawaii 6, Texas 0 Pearland, Texas 000 000 — 0 1 0 Honolulu, Hawaii 202 02x — 6 7 0 Wolfe, Zurek (4), Arbaugh (5) and Hill, Richardson (6); Sakamoto, Sniffen (5), Lancaster (5) and Nouchi. L_Wolfe. W_Sakamoto. HRs_Lancaster, Watson.
2022 Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Australia; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curacao; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; JAPAN REGION, Takarazuka, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Managua, Nicaragua; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Aguadulce, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 17
Game 1: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Managua (Nicaragua) 0 Game 2: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Middleboro (Mass.) 3 Game 3: Vancouver (British Columbia) 7, Brisbane (Australia) 0 Game 4: Honolulu (Hawaii) 11, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 18
Game 5: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 2, Bologna (Italy) 0 Game 6: Hagerstown (Ind.) 8, Davenport (Iowa) 7 Game 7: Matamoros (Mexico) 6, Guaynabo (PR) 1 Game 8: Pearland (Texas) 8, Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 3
Friday, Aug. 19
Game 9: Aguadulce (Panama) 9, Willemstad (Curacao) 3 Game 10: Nolensville (Tenn.) 11, Santa Clara (Utah) 2 Game 11: Vancouver (British Columbia) 6, Takarazuka (Japan) 0 Game 12: Honolulu (Hawaii) 12, Massapequa (N.Y.) 0
Saturday, Aug. 20
Game 13: Bologna (Italy) 12, Brisbane (Australia) 7 Game 14: Davenport (Iowa) 6, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3 Game 15: Managua (Nicaragua) 3, Guaynabo (PR) 1 Game 16: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 7, Middleboro (Mass.) 5
Sunday, Aug. 21
Game 17: Willemstad (Curacao) 1, Bologna (Italy) 0 Game 18: Davenport (Iowa) 10, Santa Clara (Utah) 2
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 19: Managua (Nicaragua) 8, Takarazuka (Japan) 7 Game 20: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 7, Massapequa (N.Y.) 1 Game 21: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 7, Aguadulce (Panama) 0 Game 22: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Hagerstown (Ind.) 2 Game 23: Matamoros (Mexico) 10, Vancouver (British Columbia) 0 Game 24: Honolulu (Hawaii) 6, Pearland (Texas) 0
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25: Aguadulce (Panama) vs. Managua (Nicaragua), 1 p.m. Game 26: Hagerstown (Ind.) vs. Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 3 p.m. Game 27: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Vancouver (British Columbia), 5 p.m. Game 28: Davenport (Iowa) vs. Pearland (Texas), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 1 p.m. Game 30: Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Honolulu (Hawaii), 3 p.m. Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m. Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 75 48 .610 _ Tampa Bay 66 55 .545 8 Toronto 65 55 .542 8½ Baltimore 63 58 .521 11 Boston 60 62 .492 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ Minnesota 62 58 .517 2 Chicago 62 60 .508 3 Kansas City 50 74 .403 16 Detroit 47 76 .382 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _ Seattle 66 56 .541 11½ Texas 56 66 .459 21½ Los Angeles 52 70 .426 25½ Oakland 45 77 .369 32½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 79 45 .637 _ Atlanta 76 48 .613 3 Philadelphia 67 55 .549 11 Miami 52 69 .430 25½ Washington 41 82 .333 37½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 70 51 .579 _ Milwaukee 64 56 .533 5½ Chicago 52 69 .430 18 Cincinnati 48 72 .400 21½ Pittsburgh 47 75 .385 23½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 36 .700 _ San Diego 68 56 .548 18 San Francisco 60 61 .496 24½ Arizona 55 66 .455 29½ Colorado 53 70 .431 32½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2 Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0 Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2 Houston 5, Atlanta 4 Texas 7, Minnesota 0 Oakland 5, Seattle 3 Baltimore 5, Boston 3 Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Texas 2, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1 Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (Winckowski 5-6), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Sanchez 3-3) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m. Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m. Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Houston 5, Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5 Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2 N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9 San Diego 2, Washington 1 San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3 St. Louis 6, Arizona 4
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0 Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Woodford 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m. Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 10:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 69 39 N.Y. Jets 2 0 0 1.000 48 37 Miami 1 1 0 .500 39 39 New England 1 1 0 .500 41 33
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 41 33 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 23 26 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 50 54 Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 39 67
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 47 27 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 48 40 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 44 34 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 45 61
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 68 44 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 49 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 33 L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 40 61
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 48 43 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 39 35 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 42 44 Washington 0 2 0 .000 35 47
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 43 47 Carolina 1 1 0 .500 33 41 New Orleans 0 2 0 .000 23 37 Tampa Bay 0 2 0 .000 27 39
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 46 25 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 50 53 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 41 38 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 27 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 45 28 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 53 47 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 49 46 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 36 59 ___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 42, Denver 15 Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26 Kansas City 24, Washington 14 Las Vegas 15, Miami 13 Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15 San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7 Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 21, Cleveland 20 N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 22 Baltimore 24, Arizona 17
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Jets 24, Atlanta 16
Thursday, Aug. 25
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m. New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m. L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
