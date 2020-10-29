TURBOTVILLE - Coach Ron Hess remembers his team of Green Dragons when he coached them in middle school. Even then he felt they had a championship mentality.
He was right. Paced by Jacob Hess, who won the Class 2A race in 16:17, the Green Dragons repeated as District 4 champions Thursday on a soggy course at Warrior Run High School. The Dragons placed three in the top five and five in the top 10 en route to their third-straight district crown.
Calvin Bailey finished fourth (17:01), Thomas Hess fifth (17:12), Bryce Ryder ninth (17:33), Connor Murray 10th (17:39) and Kieran Murray 14th (18:00).
"They're such great kids," said Coach Hess. "I was middle school coach with this group. I felt that they had a championship mindset at that age. To be able to work with this group... it's just a really wonderful group of kids.
"They work well together, hold each other accountable... and they have fun."
Hess never trailed, but had a group nipping at his heals most of the race. He pulled away late, finishing ahead of Rory Lieberman (16:29), of Danville; and Caden Dufrene (16:54), of Warrior Run. Remaining state qualifiers included Timothy Marvin (5th), and Brody Bender (6th), both of Milton; and Nick Krohn (eighth), of Danville. Only the top team and top-five finishers not part of the winning team advanced to states.
"It was rough," Jacob said of the conditions. "It wasn't great, but it was better than it could have been."
Strategy was adjusted only slightly, according to Coach Hess. With just two races left, he wanted his Dragons to push it a bit more on Thursday. Jacob agreed, and complied.
"I wanted to take it out and pound out the first half, and I think I did," he said. "I usually look for the direct route, diagonals, inside curves."
"It's a very tough field," said Coach Hess, offering praise for his top Dragon. "I'm very pleased. We came in under five minutes in the first mile in this kind of muck. I knew he wasn't playing games."
Danville took second in the team standings, followed by Milton. Marvin paced the Panthers (17:15), followed by Bender (17:21). Chase Bilodeau finished 11th, Rayn Bikhart 29th, Nate Barnett 35th, Cody Templin 40th and Brandon Newcomer 45th.
Warrior Run took fourth in the team standings. Dufrene was followed by Andrew Adams (19th), Spencer Fogelman (21st), Jason Wood (24th) and Liam Boyer (36th).
Mifflinburg claimed sixth. Landon Driggers, a freshman, paced the Wildcats in 31st, followed by Eli Erickson (33rd), Daniel Walter (39th), Daniel Reimer (47th), Harrison Abram (48th), Izaak Grodotzke (49th) and Carson Brubaker (56th).
District 4 Class 2A Cross Country Championships
at Warrior Run High School
Class 2A
Top 10 and locals
Team standings: 1. Lewisburg (SQ) 29; 2. Danville 61; 3. Milton 88; 4. Warrior Run 103; 5. Athens 114; 6. Mifflinburg 198; 7. Selinsgrove 209; 8. Loyalsock 219; 9. Central Columbia 236; 10. Jersey Shore 268; 11. Cowanesque Valley 291; 12. Shamokin 302; 13. Montoursville 327
Individuals: 1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 16:17; 2. Rory Lieberman (SQ), Danville, 16:29; 3. Caden Dufrene (SQ), Warrior Run, 16:54; 4. Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg, 17:01; 5. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 17:12; 6. Timothy Marvin (SQ), Milton 17:15; 7. Brody Bender (SQ), Milton, 17:21; 8. Nick Krohn (SQ), Danville, 17:28; 9. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 17:33; 10. Connor Murray, Lewisburg, 17:39; 11. Chase Bilodeau, Milton, 17:44; 14. Kieran Murray, Lewisburg, 18:00; 19. Andrew Adams, Warrior Run, 18:13; 21. Spencer Fogelman, Warrior Run, 18:18; 24. Jason Wood, Warrior Run, 18:34; 29. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 18:43; 31. Landon Driggers, Mifflinburg, 18:47; 33. Eli Erickson, Mifflinburg, 18:47; 35. Nate Barnett, Milton, 19:04; 36. Liam Boyer, Warrior Run, 19:12; 39. Daniel Walter, Mifflinburg, 19:43; 40. Cody Templin, Milton, 19:43; 45. Brandon Newcomer, Milton, 19:53; 47. Daniel Reimer, Mifflinburg, 19:59; 48. Harrison Abram, Mifflinburg, 20:02; 49. Izaak Grodotzke, Mifflinburg, 20:17; 50 Anthony Feudale, Shamokin, 20:19; 56. Carson Brubaker, Mifflinburg, 20:38; 68. Owen Amato, Shamokin, 21:48; 76. Jace Shipe, Shamokin, 23:15
Class A
Team standings: 1. Hughesville (SQ) 31; 2. Wyalusing 63; 3. Bloomsburg 109; 4. South Williamsport 119; 5. Southern Columbia 128; 6. Towanda 129; 7. Troy 137; 8. Northeast Bradford 181
Individuals: 1. Hunter Foust (SQ), Hughesville, 16:48; 2. Evan Laudenslager (SQ), South Willaimsport, 17:06; 3. Zion Laudermilch (SQ), Wyalusing, 17:11; 4. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 17:17; 5. Justin Hiduk (SQ), Wyalusing, 17:21; 6. Port Habalar (SQ), South Williamsport, 17:38; 7. Kenny Draper, Hughesville, 17:53; 8. Logan Long, Hughesville, 18:21; 9. Josh Woodley (SQ), Bloomsburg, 18:24; 10. Eleazar Laudermilch, Wyalusing, 18:41; 14. Jason Robinson, Southern Columbia, 18:55; 15. Chase Derk, Southern Columbia, 18:57; 28. Jason Ferrara, Southern Columbia, 19:48; 39. Chase Petro, Southern Columbia, 20:28; 40. Brenden Santore, Southern Columbia, 20:33; 48. Ethan Rush, Southern Columbia, 21:32
