WEST POINT, N.Y. — Andre Screen hit two tiebreaking free throws with two seconds remaining in the game to back up a career-high-tying 25-point performance from Jack Forrest, and Bucknell came away with a 68-66 victory over red-hot Army West Point on Wednesday night at Christl Arena.

Bucknell was in the midst of one of its most complete performances of the season, leading by 17 midway through the second half against an Army team that came in with a 5-1 Patriot League record and six wins in its last seven. The Black Knights made a furious comeback, scoring 10 straight points to tie the game on an Ethan Roberts layup with 15 seconds left.

