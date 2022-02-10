HUGHESVILLE — Xzavier Minium made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points to help lead Milton to a 57-53 Heartland-II victory Wednesday at Hughesville.
Jace Brandt added 11 points for Milton (12-8 overall), which next hosts Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Milton 57, Hughesville 53At Hughesville
Milton 15 12 13 17 – 57 Hughes 19 12 12 10 – 53
Milton (12-8) 57
Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 3 0-1 6; Austin Gainer 3 1-2 9; Dillon Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 4 3-6 11; Xzavier Minium 7 6-6 23; Luke DeLong 1 1-2 4; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 11-17 57.
3-point goals:
Minium 3, Gainer 2, DeLong.
Hughesville (12-6) 53
Nick Trevouledes 4 0-0 9; Dillan Bieber 3 0-0 8; Carter Cowburn 7 0-0 14; Ethan Woodcock 3 0-0 6; Landon King 3 1-2 8; Mason Thomas 0 0-0 0; Jeff Fenstermacher 0 0-0 0; Logan Kiess 0 0-0 0; Cam Fetterman 4 0-0 8.
Totals:
24 1-2 53.
3-point goals:
Bieber 2, King, Trevouledes.
JV score:
Milton, 56-37. High scorers: Milton, Rylin Scott, 13; Hughesville, Mason Thomas, 9.
Lewisburg 61
Montoursville 35
LEWISBURG — Green Dragons’ coach John Vaji cleared his bench as Lewisburg rolled to a Heartland-I victory over the Warriors.
Jake Hernandez tallied 17 points to lead Lewisburg (15-3 overall), while Joey Martin added 14 points for the Green Dragons, who had 14 players see action on the night.
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 61, Montoursville 35At Lewisburg
Montoursville 8 6 9 12 – 35 Lewisburg 16 14 17 18 – 61
Montoursville (11-10) 35Eberhart 3 1-2 9; Ranck 1 0-1 3; Tran 0 0-0 0; Fenner 1 0-0 2; Matlack 1 0-0 3; Brown 0 0-0 0; Schneider 1 1-2 3; Menne 2 1-2 5; Shaffer 2 4-4 10; Snyder 0 0-0 0; Labatch 0 0-0 0. Totals:
11 7-11 35.
3-point goals:
Eberhart 2, Sheaffer 2, Ranck, Matlack.
Lewisburg (15-3) 61
Jake Hernandez 5 6-17 17; Forrest Zelechoski 2 4-4 8; Joey Martin 7 2-2 14; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Will Gronlund 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 2 0-0 5; Jack Blough 2 1-1 5; Henry Harrison 0 2-2 2; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 1 0-0 3; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 15-21 61.
3-point goals:
Martin 3, Hernandez, Michaels, Landis.
Other area scores:Shikellamy 75, Danville 71Southern Columbia 61, Central Columbia 51Shamokin 63, Central Mountain 49Shenandoah Valley 82, Lourdes Regional 48Loyalsock 53, Mount Carmel 45Montgomery 61, CMVT 34Saint John Neumann 54, Bucktail 27Williamsport 65, Academy Park 49
