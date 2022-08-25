LEWISBURG – Jason Cohen, who has been a collegiate head coach dating back 15 years to the end of his record-setting playing career at Stevenson University, has been selected as Bucknell’s head men’s tennis coach. Cohen comes to Bucknell from the California Institute of Technology, where he had been Caltech’s head men’s coach for the past four seasons.

“Jason has a proven track record of coaching success at institutions that value both academics and athletics, and I am thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Bucknell community,” said director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax. “Jason’s teams have achieved excellence both on and off the courts, and his coaching philosophy is well-aligned with our culture at Bucknell. I am looking forward to watching him mentor our talented student-athletes with the fall tennis season just around the corner.”

