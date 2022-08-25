LEWISBURG – Jason Cohen, who has been a collegiate head coach dating back 15 years to the end of his record-setting playing career at Stevenson University, has been selected as Bucknell’s head men’s tennis coach. Cohen comes to Bucknell from the California Institute of Technology, where he had been Caltech’s head men’s coach for the past four seasons.
“Jason has a proven track record of coaching success at institutions that value both academics and athletics, and I am thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Bucknell community,” said director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax. “Jason’s teams have achieved excellence both on and off the courts, and his coaching philosophy is well-aligned with our culture at Bucknell. I am looking forward to watching him mentor our talented student-athletes with the fall tennis season just around the corner.”
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the Bison men’s tennis team going forward and be a part of the Bucknell family,” said Cohen. “I know Bucknell and the athletic department provide a great experience for our student-athletes, and I am excited to join in those efforts. I want to thank Jermaine Truax for believing in me, and I am ready to get to work with the team and continue to help this team compete for a Patriot League title.”
Cohen became Caltech’s first-ever head men’s tennis coach in July of 2018, after the school split the men’s and women’s coaching positions. Two years later, the Beavers achieved the highest ranking in school history when they were listed 15th in the Division III rankings. The team had never before beaten a top-25 opponent, but during Cohen’s tenure it did so six times. Last spring, Caltech set a school record with 14 dual-match victories.
Cohen coached Caltech’s very first NCAA singles qualifier and ITA All-American in Varun Shanker, who fell to the eventual national champion in the round of 16 and ended the season ranked No. 10 nationally. Shanker and partner James Wei were two-time ITA Doubles All-Americans, and both were also CoSIDA First Team Academic All-Americans.
Cohen graduated from Stevenson in 2007 with a bachelor of science degree in computer information systems. In 2019, he was inducted into the Stevenson Athletics Hall of Fame, in recognition of a terrific career in which he played No. 1 singles all four years and set the school record for career singles and doubles victories. A three-year team captain, he was a two-time First Team All-North Eastern Athletic Conference and was part of two NEAC team championships.
Immediately after graduation, Cohen transitioned into the role of men’s and women’s head coach, and he served in that capacity at Stevenson for five seasons.
In January 2012, Cohen took over as head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa., where he posted a combined record of 94-51. His 2015 men’s squad won its first-ever Landmark Conference title, and not only did the team make the NCAA Tournament for the first time, but it also won a first-round match. Cohen coached two Landmark Player of the Year honorees and one Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, his Juniata women’s teams won the 2015 ECAC Division III championship and reached the semifinals of the Landmark Tournament in three straight years.
Cohen moved on to Colby College in Waterville, Maine in September 2015 and coached the Mules’ men’s and women’s teams for the next three seasons. His Colby men’s team was ranked as high as No. 37 in the ITA national rankings, and Vlad Murad became an NCAA singles All-American and the NCAA Elite 90 Award winner. The women’s team was ranked as high as 38th nationally after not appearing in the rankings for the previous 15 years.
Cohen is a 2015 graduate of the USTA High Performance Coaching Program, and he has served as an NCAA West Regional Advisory Committee member for men’s tennis and an ITA West Regional Tournament Committee member for both the men and women. In 2013, he served as a coach with Tennis Europe, leading a group of 16 junior players for three weeks in Italy, Holland, and France.
Cohen takes over a Bucknell men’s tennis program that finished 10-17 overall and 4-3 in the Patriot League last spring. The Bison advanced to the Patriot League Tournament semifinals and return the bulk of their starting lineup this season, including First Team All-Patriot League selection Harrison Gold and singles wins leader Tim Zelikovsky (22-7). That group will be bolstered by an incoming class that was ranked 27th among all Division I programs and sixth among Mid-Major programs by tennisrecruiting.net.
