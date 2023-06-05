Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 42 19 .689 _ Baltimore 37 22 .627 4 New York 36 25 .590 6 Toronto 33 27 .550 8½ Boston 30 29 .508 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 29 .517 _ Cleveland 27 32 .458 3½ Detroit 26 31 .456 3½ Chicago 26 35 .426 5½ Kansas City 18 41 .305 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 38 20 .655 _ Houston 35 24 .593 3½ Los Angeles 31 30 .508 8½ Seattle 29 30 .492 9½ Oakland 12 49 .197 27½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 35 24 .593 _ Miami 32 28 .533 3½ New York 30 30 .500 5½ Philadelphia 27 32 .458 8 Washington 25 34 .424 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 27 .542 _ Pittsburgh 31 27 .534 ½ Chicago 26 32 .448 5½ Cincinnati 26 33 .441 6 St. Louis 25 35 .417 7½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 35 25 .583 _ Los Angeles 35 25 .583 _ San Francisco 29 30 .492 5½ San Diego 27 32 .458 7½ Colorado 26 35 .426 9½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 6, Kansas City 4 Texas 16, Seattle 6 Miami 12, Oakland 1 Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6 Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2, 2nd game Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 2 Miami 7, Oakland 5 Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1 L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 2 Kansas City 2, Colorado 0 Texas 12, Seattle 3 Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3 N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-1) at Boston (Bello 3-3), 4:05 p.m. Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Bielak 2-2) at Toronto (Manoah 1-6), 7:07 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2 Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3 Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 6, Kansas City 4 Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 8 Miami 12, Oakland 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 4, Baltimore 0 San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1 Miami 7, Oakland 5 Toronto 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 11, Washington 3 Kansas City 2, Colorado 0 Baltimore 8, San Francisco 3 Atlanta 8, Arizona 5 Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Wentz 1-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Teheran 1-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-0), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Texas (Pérez 6-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-6), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857 — New York 4 2 .667 1½ Chicago 4 3 .571 2 Washington 3 3 .500 2½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 3 Indiana 1 4 .200 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 6 0 1.000 — Los Angeles 3 2 .600 2½ Dallas 3 3 .500 3 Phoenix 1 3 .250 4 Minnesota 1 6 .143 5½ Seattle 0 4 .000 5
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 80, Washington 78 Los Angeles 92, Seattle 85
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 80, Dallas 74 Chicago 86, New York 82 Las Vegas 84, Indiana 80
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 5 1 4 19 25 11 San Diego 6 3 1 19 17 11 Washington 4 1 5 17 13 9 Gotham FC 5 3 2 17 12 9 OL Reign 5 4 1 16 17 13 Houston 4 3 3 15 9 9 North Carolina 4 4 2 14 10 11 Louisville 2 3 5 11 13 12 Orlando 3 6 1 10 7 15 Angel City 2 4 3 9 12 17 Kansas City 3 7 0 9 10 18 Chicago 2 6 1 7 12 22 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 27
OL Reign 4, Angel City 1 North Carolina 2, Louisville 1 Chicago 1, Orlando 0
Sunday, May 28
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie
Saturday, June 3
Portland 2, OL Reign 0 Louisville 1, Washington 1, tie Houston 2, Orlando 0 Kansas City 1, North Carolina 0
Sunday, June 4
San Diego 1, Gotham FC 0
Monday, June 5
Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 9
San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Angel City at Washington, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
