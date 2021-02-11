Mifflinburg 34
Hughesville 24
HUGHESVILLE — Pins from Quentin Doane and Emmanuel Ulrich ended the match and clinched Mifflinburg’s 34-24 nonleague victory over Hughesville on Wednesday.
At 215 pounds Doane pinned Cole Dyer in 2:38, and then a bout later Ulrich pinned Caleb Burkhart in 3:13 as Mifflinburg (4-11) turned a 24-22 deficit into a 10-point victory.
Gabe Gramly also got a pin at 126 pounds for the Wildcats, plus Troy Bingaman got a 10-1 major at 145 against Hughesville (2-19).
Mifflinburg 34, Hughesville 24at Hughesville106:
Double forfeit.
113:
Dylan Starr (M) won by forfeit.
120:
Brady Struble (M) won by forfeit.
126:
Gabe Gramly (M) pinned Kadin Fetterman, 1:25.
132:
Caiden Puderbach (H) pinned Jeremy Page, :37.
138:
Double forfeit.
145:
Troy Bingaman (M) maj. dec. Morgan Gavitt, 10-1.
152:
Reese Moon (H) won by forfeit.
160:
Double forfeit.
172:
Kelby Gordner (H) pinned Jonathan Melendez, 2:49.
189:
Chase Snyder (H) won by forfeit.
215:
Quentin Doane (M) pinned Cole Dyer, 2:38.
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Caleb Burkhart, 3:13.
Boys basketball
Line Mountain 47
Warrior Run 30
MANDATA — Ethan Hartman tallied a game-high 16 points, but the Defenders still fell to the Eagles in the nonleague matchup.
A two-point first quarter by Warrior Run (4-5) put the Defenders in too big a hole to get out of against Line Mountain (1-8), which opened the game with a 16-point quarter.
Warrior Run next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Line Mountain 47, Warrior Run 30at Line MountainScore by quarters
Warrior Run 2 6 8 14 — 30 Line Mountain 16 6 7 18 — 47
Warrior Run (4-5) 30
Logan Confer 0 1-2 1; Gabe Hogan 2 0-0 5; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 2-2 2; Ethan Hartman 5 6-9 16; A.J. ZBieber 1 2-4 4; Ryan Newton 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
9 11-17 30.
3-point goals:
Hogan.
Line Mountain (1-8) 47
Nick Snyder 1 2-4 4; Riley Young 8 5-8 21; Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4; Brady Bingaman 0 0-0 0; Maverick Bradigan 0 2-2 2; Caden Lahr 0 3-6 3; Nick Williams 3 7-8 13.
Totals:
14 19-28 47.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.