LEWISBURG – Bucknell head men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis has announced that Josh Bascoe, Elvin Edmonds IV and Ian Motta have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Bison program next fall as members of the Class of 2025.
Bascoe is a 6-foot guard from Milton, Ontario, who attends high school at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vt. Edmonds, a 6-foot, 2-inch guard, is a native of Petersburg, Va., and will join the program out of Hopewell High School. Motta is a 6-foot, 6-inch forward from Allen (Texas) High School.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Josh, Elvin and Ian join us next year,” said Davis. “They are perfect fits for Bucknell on and off the court, and they will all be great additions to our team. All three are
tremendous competitors, and we feel that they have the ability to step in and contribute right from day one.”
Coach Davis on each of the recruits:
“Josh is really quick and he can really shoot it. He is adept at using ball screens and getting in the lane to either score or pass.”
Of Edmonds, Davis said, “Elvin can flat out shoot it from deep range. He is a point guard who can also really score if need be. He handles the ball very well and is a true floor general who can command the offense. He has great strength and quickness and can really get the ball up and down the floor north-south.”
Of Motta, Davis said, “Ian is an extremely versatile player who we could play anywhere from the two through four spots. He is a very athletic, above-the-rim type player, and he has a quick release on his shot. We think that he is going to be a real matchup problem with his size on the wing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.