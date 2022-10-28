WILLIAMSPORT – Following a third-straight trip to a conference final in 2022, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team has been selected to finish first in the MAC Freedom Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced on Thursday.
The Warriors (58) received five first-place votes, with Stevens (54) taking three and DeSales (48) claiming one first-place vote. Arcadia (43) and Misericordia (38) make up the rest of the top five. Wilkes (32), Delaware Valley (28), King’s (14), and FDU-Florham (9) round out the poll.
The Warriors return 2022 MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year, Steven Hamilton, and six seniors, including First Team All-MAC Freedom selection Dyson Harward (Danville Area H.S.). Hamilton was selected to the conference’s second team after finishing his ninth in the conference in scoring with an average 12.8 points per game and fourth with 3.5 assists per game.
Harward posted back-to-back First Team All-MAC Freedom selections after finishing his junior season eighth in the conference in scoring at 13.1 points per game, and leading the league with 11.6 rebounds a game. Harward’s 17 double-doubles in 2021-22 are a program record. Five Warriors finished last season averaging at least 10.0 points per game.
The Warriors posted a 17-11 overall record in 2021-22 under head coach Mike McGarvey, going 10-6 in the MAC Freedom to finish fifth in the league before winning two road games to reach the conference finals, where they fell to Stevens, 71-68.
The Warriors are now under the direction of first-year head coach Mark Linebaugh, who was hired in May after McGarvey took the associate head coach position at Lafayette. Linebaugh comes to Lycoming College with 11 years of NCAA experience with his most recent stint coming as an assistant coach at Dickinson College in 2021-22.
The Warriors open the season on Friday, Nov. 11, against Clarks Summit University in the Crosstown Challenge at 7 p.m. at Lamade Gym.
