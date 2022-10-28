WILLIAMSPORT – Following a third-straight trip to a conference final in 2022, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team has been selected to finish first in the MAC Freedom Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced on Thursday.

The Warriors (58) received five first-place votes, with Stevens (54) taking three and DeSales (48) claiming one first-place vote. Arcadia (43) and Misericordia (38) make up the rest of the top five. Wilkes (32), Delaware Valley (28), King’s (14), and FDU-Florham (9) round out the poll.

