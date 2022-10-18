LEWISBURG — With one week remaining until the District 4 playoffs begin, Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski was excited for Monday’s key matchup against Central Columbia, the top team in Class 2A, to see where his girls stood.
But it wasn’t long before Gerlinski’s excitement turned into dread.
Central Columbia broke open a close game by scoring five second-half goals to pull away for a 6-0 nonleague victory over Lewisburg.
The Blue Jays wrapped up their regular season with an 18-0 mark and the No. 1 seed for next week’s playoffs.
Lewisburg, on the other hand, falls to 10-6.
“Coming in here I was just excited to play a good team to see where we stand. In the first half, I thought we played well and showed (we were ready),” said Gerlinski.
“The girls were nervous and tentative coming in, and I told them this game doesn’t mean anything. We’re still in the playoffs (win or lose), so just give it your all and see what happens.”
The Green Dragons played the Blue Jays tough for most of the first half and the game stayed scoreless, but that was until Kayla Keefer scored a breakaway goal with just 49.9 seconds remaining to put Central on the board.
And despite that late goal, Gerlinski was very pleased with how his girls played in the opening 40 minutes.
“We worked hard, we worked together, we were cohesive, and we closed the ball down,” he said. “We were a little bit more physical than them. Central beat us to the ball sometimes, but we did better at pressuring them and making them make mistakes.”
All that changed in the second half, especially when Central blew the game open with three goals in the opening 20 minutes to take a 4-0 lead.
Keefer added her second goal of the game in that span on a header off an assist by Lindsay Bull with 27:40 remaining.
Then with less than 2 minutes left in the contest, Keefer scored again off a rebound and Haley Bull scored off an assist by Keefer to put the game away.
“In the second half we just didn’t go to the ball. We didn’t work, and our back line just kept backing up and backing up,” said Gerlinski. “It’s tough when you’re not filling the spaces against a team that can move the around.
“You can see the dichotomy between the first half and the second half. When we weren’t (working hard as a unit) in the second half, (the game) was done,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg has one more game left in the regular season as the Green Dragons finish up with Warrior Run at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The game is Senior Night for the Green Dragons.
“We have one more game (WR on Wednesday), so we need to get back to it,” said Gerlinski. “On Sunday, we’ll find out where we lay.”
Central Columbia 6, Lewisburg 0
CC-Kayla Keefer, unassisted, :49.9.
CC-Lindsay Bull, assist Haley Bull, 31:21.
CC-Keefer, assist L. Bull, 27:40.
CC-Madelyn Blake, unassisted, 21:00.
CC-Keefer, unassisted, 1:47.
CC-H. Bull, assist Keefer, 1:15.
Shots on goal: CC, 10-3; Corner kicks: CC, 4-1; Saves: CC (Karsyn Cox), 2; Lewisburg (Emma Hopkinson), 5.
