Men’s college basketball

EAST Army 74, Merrimack 51 Bucknell 81, Rider 74 Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49 Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT Drexel 78, Saint Joseph’s 75 George Mason 71, Maryland 66 Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53 Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53 Princeton 80, Marist 61 Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49 UConn 93, LIU 40 SOUTH Florida St. 59, Tulane 54 Louisiana-Lafayette 84, Xavier (NO) 72 Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64 VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37 Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59 MIDWEST Indiana 76, St. John’s 74 Kansas St. 79, Omaha 64 Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59 Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65 Michigan St. 73, Butler 52 Oakland 80, Toledo 59 S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80 Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47 Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55 Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68 Texas 62, N. Colorado 49 Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39 UTSA 60, IUPUI 57 FAR WEST Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57 Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64 Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63 Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67 Portland St. 104, George Fox 58 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 73, Bellarmine 64 San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62 Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60 Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67 UCLA 98, North Florida 63 UMKC 99, KCC 36 Utah Valley St. 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT

Women’s college basketball

EAST Boston U. 69, Boston College 65 Bucknell 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 56 Cornell 67, Binghamton 57 Davidson 70, Georgetown 55 Drexel 71, La Salle 65 Hofstra 52, Molloy 51 Loyola (Md.) 63, UMBC 57 Monmouth (NJ) 57, Saint Joseph’s 45 Niagara 74, Colgate 65 Northeastern 78, New Hampshire 52 Pittsburgh 92, LIU 41 Rhode Island 66, Providence 53 St. Bonaventure 67, Canisius 59 St. John’s 76, Temple 67 St. Peter’s 66, Wagner 57 Syracuse 79, Morgan St. 60 Yale 60, Sacred Heart 53 SOUTH Alabama 86, Southern Miss. 54 Campbell 117, St. Andrews 33 Chattanooga 63, Tennessee St. 57 Furman 101, Converse 58 Georgia Southern 81, FIU 74, OT Georgia St. 80, Brewton-Parker College 40 Georgia Tech 65, ETSU 42 Grambling St. 68, Northwestern St. 60 Jacksonville St. 56, Samford 53 Longwood 77, Duquesne 76 Louisville 62, UT Martin 30 North Carolina 89, Appalachian St. 44 South Carolina 76, Clemson 45 Tulane 88, TCU 78, 2OT UCF 59, Virginia 38 VCU 66, NC Central 37 Virginia Tech 85, Coppin St. 32 MIDWEST Dayton 69, Toledo 60 E. Illinois 64, Indiana St. 55 Evansville 67, E. Kentucky 57 Iowa 87, Southern U. 67 Kansas 81, Nebraska-Omaha 56 Miami (Ohio) 77, Xavier 73 Minnesota 73, American U. 56 Missouri 69, Saint Louis 53 N. Iowa 76, N. Dakota St. 63 Nebraska 67, Creighton 62 Northwestern 63, Loyola Chicago 47 Ohio St. 94, Bowling Green 63 Purdue 76, Illinois St. 64 W. Illinois 77, Chicago St. 50 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 88, Angelo State 53 Incarnate Word 65, Texas Lutheran 50 Oklahoma St. 44, Missouri St. 40 Rice 59, Texas Southern 47 SMU 81, Oral Roberts 44 Sam Houston St. 88, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 73 Texas 88, SE Missouri 47 Texas A&M-CC 79, St. Thomas (TX) 38 Texas-Arlington 69, Houston 66, OT Tulsa 79, Florida A&M 54 UTEP 76, New Mexico St. 61 FAR WEST BYU 55, Arizona St. 44 Fresno St. 88, Cal State Stanislaus 71 N. Arizona 84, UNLV 62 Oregon St. 80, California Baptist 72 Pacific 78, CS Bakersfield 65 San Diego 52, Air Force 46 Santa Clara 67, San Jose St. 58 UC San Diego 91, Westcliff 32

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 11 5 .688 — New York 8 7 .533 2½ Philadelphia 8 7 .533 2½ Toronto 7 8 .467 3½ Boston 7 8 .467 3½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Washington 10 4 .714 — Miami 10 5 .667 ½ Charlotte 9 7 .563 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 4 Orlando 4 11 .267 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Cleveland 9 7 .563 1½ Milwaukee 7 8 .467 3 Indiana 6 10 .375 4½ Detroit 4 10 .286 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 9 5 .643 — Memphis 7 7 .500 2 San Antonio 4 10 .286 5 New Orleans 2 14 .125 8 Houston 1 14 .067 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 9 5 .643 — Denver 9 5 .643 — Portland 8 8 .500 2 Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 3 Minnesota 5 9 .357 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 12 2 .857 — Phoenix 11 3 .786 1 L.A. Clippers 9 5 .643 3 L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5 Sacramento 6 9 .400 6½

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 97, Washington 87 Detroit 97, Indiana 89 Atlanta 110, Boston 99 Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99 Orlando 104, New York 98 Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102 Miami 113, New Orleans 98 Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89 Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97 Phoenix 105, Dallas 98 Portland 112, Chicago 107

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at New York, 5 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 16 11 2 3 25 62 42 Toronto 17 11 5 1 23 46 42 Tampa Bay 14 8 3 3 19 43 40 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 51 60 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 45 44 Montreal 18 4 12 2 10 38 61 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 17 10 2 5 25 58 39 Carolina 14 12 2 0 24 49 27 N.Y. Rangers 16 10 3 3 23 45 45 Philadelphia 14 8 4 2 18 38 35 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 15 5 6 4 14 43 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 15 9 3 3 21 51 40 Minnesota 15 10 5 0 20 49 47 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 St. Louis 15 8 5 2 18 51 42 Colorado 13 7 5 1 15 47 41 Dallas 14 6 6 2 14 37 43 Chicago 16 5 9 2 12 37 53 Arizona 16 2 13 1 5 26 62

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 17 10 4 3 23 60 46 Edmonton 15 11 4 0 22 61 47 Calgary 16 8 3 5 21 49 34 Vegas 16 9 7 0 18 49 50 Los Angeles 16 8 6 2 18 42 39 San Jose 15 8 6 1 17 43 42 Vancouver 17 5 10 2 12 43 59 Seattle 16 4 11 1 9 44 59 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 4, Vancouver 2 Chicago 4, Seattle 2 Washington 2, Los Angeles 0

Thursday’s Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, ppd New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

PlayoffsFirst RoundEastern ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20

No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Western ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Conference SemifinalEastern ConferenceSunday, Nov. 28

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Western ConferenceThursday, Nov. 25

No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.

Conference FinalEastern ConferenceDec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western ConferenceDec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS CupSaturday, Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.

NWSL

PlayoffsSunday, Nov. 7First Round

Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0 Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT

Sunday, Nov. 14Semifinals

Washington 2, OL Reign 1 Chicago 2, Portland 0

Saturday, Nov. 20ChampionshipAt Louisville

Washington vs. Chicago, Noon

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract. National League MIAMI MARLINS — Named Marcus Thames hitting coach, Al Pedrique third base/infield coach, Edwar Gonzalez assistant hitting coach and Eric Duncan quality assurance coach. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released RHP Tanner Anderson, C Taylor Davis and INF/OF Phillip Evans. BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed head coach and general manager Mike Thibault to a multi-year contract extension. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. CAROLIONA PANTHERS — Designated G John Miller and DE Darryl Johnson to return from injured reserve to practice. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DB Bryan Mills from the practice squad. Activated WR Lawrence Cager from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Carson Green to the practice squad. Released LB Connor Strachan from the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated C Brandon Linder and TE James O’Shaughnessy to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated S Roderic Teamer to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Patrick Onwuasor to the active roster. Placed S Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve. Signed DL P.J. Johnson to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DL Christian Covington on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Breidon Fehoko from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Caraun Reid to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted CB Jamal Perry from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Kobe Jones and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Harrison Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve to practice. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated DE Chase Winovich from injured reserve. Waived WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve. Placed LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Christian Ringo. Designated RB Tony Jones to return from injured reserve to practice. NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OT Andrew Thomas to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Benardrick McKinney to the active roster. Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Activated DE Kyle Phillips from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve to practice. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated S Jaquiski Tartt and LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve to practice. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Edmond Robinson to the practice squad. Released DE Alex Tchangam from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve. Designated LS Zach Triner to return from injured reserve to practice. TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Amani Bledsoe and OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Designated TE Tommy Hudson to return from injured reserve to practice. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated CB Darryl Roberts to return from injured reserve to practice. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL). BUFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brett Murray to Rochester (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Victor Brattrom from Grand Rapids to Toledo. MINNESOTA WILD — Loaned F Matt Boldy to Iowa (AHL). Reassigned F Alex Khovanov from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Tyce Thompson on injured reserve. Recalled F Fabian Zetterlund from Utica (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned D Guillaume Brisebois to Abbotsford (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Chase Pearson for one game as a consequence of a butt-ending incident in a game against Manitoba on Nov. 12. Suspended Lehigh Valley F Hayden Hodgson two games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game against Providence on Nov. 12. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned D D.J. King to Fort Wayne (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Loaned F Bryce Gervais to Iowa (ECHL). ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned F Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville (ECHL). WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired F Drew O’Connor. Assigned F Samuel Houde to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired Fs Tyler Poulsen and J.D. Dudek from Worcester. Activated D Nolan Kneen from reserve. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Brett Van Os on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Jackson Leef from Allen. INDY FUEL — Activated F Colton Heffley from reserve. Placed F C.J. Eick on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released D Cooper Jones. Activated F Joey Sides from injured reserve. Placed F Travis Howe on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Lukas Parik from reserve. Placed G David Tendeck on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Mike Gendron and F Neil Robinson on injured reserve. WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Marc-Antoine Gelinas as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Paul Thompson from reserve. Placed Fs Liam Coughlin and Ross Olsson on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Fined Kansas city MF Roger Espinoza an undisclosed amount for violating the public criticism policy following a game against Real Salt lake on Nov. 7.

