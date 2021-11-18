Men’s college basketball
EAST Army 74, Merrimack 51 Bucknell 81, Rider 74 Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT Coppin St. 71, Loyola (Md.) 49 Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT Drexel 78, Saint Joseph’s 75 George Mason 71, Maryland 66 Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53 Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53 Princeton 80, Marist 61 Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49 UConn 93, LIU 40 SOUTH Florida St. 59, Tulane 54 Louisiana-Lafayette 84, Xavier (NO) 72 Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64 VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37 Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59 MIDWEST Indiana 76, St. John’s 74 Kansas St. 79, Omaha 64 Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59 Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65 Michigan St. 73, Butler 52 Oakland 80, Toledo 59 S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 93, N. Iowa 80 Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47 Missouri St. 77, Sam Houston St. 55 Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68 Texas 62, N. Colorado 49 Texas A&M 73, Houston Baptist 39 UTSA 60, IUPUI 57 FAR WEST Air Force 61, Texas Southern 57 Grand Canyon 91, Prairie View 64 Loyola Marymount 82, UALR 63 Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67 Portland St. 104, George Fox 58 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 73, Bellarmine 64 San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62 Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60 Texas A&M-CC 69, Denver 67 UCLA 98, North Florida 63 UMKC 99, KCC 36 Utah Valley St. 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT
Women’s college basketball
EAST Boston U. 69, Boston College 65 Bucknell 66, Fairleigh Dickinson 56 Cornell 67, Binghamton 57 Davidson 70, Georgetown 55 Drexel 71, La Salle 65 Hofstra 52, Molloy 51 Loyola (Md.) 63, UMBC 57 Monmouth (NJ) 57, Saint Joseph’s 45 Niagara 74, Colgate 65 Northeastern 78, New Hampshire 52 Pittsburgh 92, LIU 41 Rhode Island 66, Providence 53 St. Bonaventure 67, Canisius 59 St. John’s 76, Temple 67 St. Peter’s 66, Wagner 57 Syracuse 79, Morgan St. 60 Yale 60, Sacred Heart 53 SOUTH Alabama 86, Southern Miss. 54 Campbell 117, St. Andrews 33 Chattanooga 63, Tennessee St. 57 Furman 101, Converse 58 Georgia Southern 81, FIU 74, OT Georgia St. 80, Brewton-Parker College 40 Georgia Tech 65, ETSU 42 Grambling St. 68, Northwestern St. 60 Jacksonville St. 56, Samford 53 Longwood 77, Duquesne 76 Louisville 62, UT Martin 30 North Carolina 89, Appalachian St. 44 South Carolina 76, Clemson 45 Tulane 88, TCU 78, 2OT UCF 59, Virginia 38 VCU 66, NC Central 37 Virginia Tech 85, Coppin St. 32 MIDWEST Dayton 69, Toledo 60 E. Illinois 64, Indiana St. 55 Evansville 67, E. Kentucky 57 Iowa 87, Southern U. 67 Kansas 81, Nebraska-Omaha 56 Miami (Ohio) 77, Xavier 73 Minnesota 73, American U. 56 Missouri 69, Saint Louis 53 N. Iowa 76, N. Dakota St. 63 Nebraska 67, Creighton 62 Northwestern 63, Loyola Chicago 47 Ohio St. 94, Bowling Green 63 Purdue 76, Illinois St. 64 W. Illinois 77, Chicago St. 50 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 88, Angelo State 53 Incarnate Word 65, Texas Lutheran 50 Oklahoma St. 44, Missouri St. 40 Rice 59, Texas Southern 47 SMU 81, Oral Roberts 44 Sam Houston St. 88, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 73 Texas 88, SE Missouri 47 Texas A&M-CC 79, St. Thomas (TX) 38 Texas-Arlington 69, Houston 66, OT Tulsa 79, Florida A&M 54 UTEP 76, New Mexico St. 61 FAR WEST BYU 55, Arizona St. 44 Fresno St. 88, Cal State Stanislaus 71 N. Arizona 84, UNLV 62 Oregon St. 80, California Baptist 72 Pacific 78, CS Bakersfield 65 San Diego 52, Air Force 46 Santa Clara 67, San Jose St. 58 UC San Diego 91, Westcliff 32
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 11 5 .688 — New York 8 7 .533 2½ Philadelphia 8 7 .533 2½ Toronto 7 8 .467 3½ Boston 7 8 .467 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Washington 10 4 .714 — Miami 10 5 .667 ½ Charlotte 9 7 .563 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 4 Orlando 4 11 .267 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Cleveland 9 7 .563 1½ Milwaukee 7 8 .467 3 Indiana 6 10 .375 4½ Detroit 4 10 .286 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 9 5 .643 — Memphis 7 7 .500 2 San Antonio 4 10 .286 5 New Orleans 2 14 .125 8 Houston 1 14 .067 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 9 5 .643 — Denver 9 5 .643 — Portland 8 8 .500 2 Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 3 Minnesota 5 9 .357 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 12 2 .857 — Phoenix 11 3 .786 1 L.A. Clippers 9 5 .643 3 L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5 Sacramento 6 9 .400 6½
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 97, Washington 87 Detroit 97, Indiana 89 Atlanta 110, Boston 99 Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99 Orlando 104, New York 98 Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102 Miami 113, New Orleans 98 Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89 Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97 Phoenix 105, Dallas 98 Portland 112, Chicago 107
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at New York, 5 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 16 11 2 3 25 62 42 Toronto 17 11 5 1 23 46 42 Tampa Bay 14 8 3 3 19 43 40 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 51 60 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 45 44 Montreal 18 4 12 2 10 38 61 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 17 10 2 5 25 58 39 Carolina 14 12 2 0 24 49 27 N.Y. Rangers 16 10 3 3 23 45 45 Philadelphia 14 8 4 2 18 38 35 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 15 5 6 4 14 43 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 15 9 3 3 21 51 40 Minnesota 15 10 5 0 20 49 47 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 St. Louis 15 8 5 2 18 51 42 Colorado 13 7 5 1 15 47 41 Dallas 14 6 6 2 14 37 43 Chicago 16 5 9 2 12 37 53 Arizona 16 2 13 1 5 26 62
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 17 10 4 3 23 60 46 Edmonton 15 11 4 0 22 61 47 Calgary 16 8 3 5 21 49 34 Vegas 16 9 7 0 18 49 50 Los Angeles 16 8 6 2 18 42 39 San Jose 15 8 6 1 17 43 42 Vancouver 17 5 10 2 12 43 59 Seattle 16 4 11 1 9 44 59 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 4, Vancouver 2 Chicago 4, Seattle 2 Washington 2, Los Angeles 0
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, ppd New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
PlayoffsFirst RoundEastern ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20
No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Western ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
Conference SemifinalEastern ConferenceSunday, Nov. 28
Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.
Western ConferenceThursday, Nov. 25
No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Conference FinalEastern ConferenceDec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
Western ConferenceDec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
MLS CupSaturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
NWSL
PlayoffsSunday, Nov. 7First Round
Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0 Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT
Sunday, Nov. 14Semifinals
Washington 2, OL Reign 1 Chicago 2, Portland 0
Saturday, Nov. 20ChampionshipAt Louisville
