Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 89 58 .605 _ Toronto 84 64 .568 5½ Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 7½ Baltimore 76 71 .517 13 Boston 72 75 .490 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 67 .547 _ Chicago 76 72 .514 5 Minnesota 73 75 .493 8 Kansas City 59 89 .399 22 Detroit 57 91 .385 24
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 98 51 .658 _ Seattle 81 66 .551 16 Los Angeles 65 83 .439 32½ Texas 63 84 .429 34 Oakland 54 94 .365 43½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 55 .633 _ z-Atlanta 93 55 .628 1 Philadelphia 80 67 .544 13½ Miami 61 88 .409 33½ Washington 51 97 .345 43
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 62 .584 _ Milwaukee 78 70 .527 8½ Chicago 63 85 .426 23½ Cincinnati 58 90 .392 28½ Pittsburgh 55 93 .372 31½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 45 .696 _ San Diego 82 66 .554 21 San Francisco 71 77 .480 32 Arizona 69 80 .463 34½ Colorado 64 84 .432 39 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4 Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1 Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 11, Baltimore 0
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 3, Baltimore 2 Boston 5, Cincinnati 3 Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11 N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8 L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2 Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4 Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m. Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 5, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1 Boston 5, Cincinnati 3 Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11 Atlanta 3, Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8 N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 6, Colorado 3 San Diego 5, St. Louis 0 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Espino 0-7) at Atlanta (Elder 1-3), 12:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m. Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 80 62 .563 — Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 78 63 .553 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 76 65 .539 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 73 67 .521 6 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 73 68 .518 6½ Worcester (Boston) 72 69 .511 7½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 71 71 .500 9 Rochester (Washington) 64 78 .451 16 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 59 83 .415 21 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 55 87 .387 25
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 86 56 .606 — Columbus (Cleveland) 80 59 .576 4½ Toledo (Detroit) 80 60 .571 5 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 72 70 .507 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 69 73 .486 17 Omaha (Kansas City) 69 73 .486 17 St. Paul (Minnesota) 69 73 .486 17 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 66 74 471 19 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 65 77 .458 21 Louisville (Cincinnati) 57 86 .399 29½ ___
Monday’s Games
Nashville 8, Louisville 6 Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 1
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Rochester 2, 10 innings Columbus at Toledo, susp. Louisville 10, Nashville 5 Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 3 Durham 9, Norfolk 2 Worcester 3, Syracuse 2, 6 innings Scranton/WB 4, Lehign Valley 3 Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1 Iowa 12, Omaha 11 Gwinnett 6, Memphis 3
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus at Toledo, 12:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 2, 1:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 1:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehign Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Toledo, 1st game, 5:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 2nd game (makeup of 8/21 ppd.) Rochester at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehign Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
SoccerUSL Championship GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 19 5 6 63 59 24 Memphis 18 7 4 58 58 28 Tampa Bay 16 7 6 54 58 30 Birmingham 16 8 6 54 50 31 Pittsburgh 15 8 7 52 45 34 Detroit City FC 13 6 10 49 37 25 Miami 13 8 9 48 43 29 Tulsa 10 15 5 35 40 51 Hartford 9 15 6 33 39 46 Indy 9 15 5 32 32 47 Charleston 6 18 6 24 36 63 Loudoun 7 19 3 24 32 60 Atlanta 2 5 21 5 20 35 80 New York Red Bulls II 3 22 5 14 22 68
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 21 5 4 67 48 23 San Diego 17 9 4 55 61 45 Colorado Springs 16 12 3 51 54 49 Sacramento 14 8 7 49 43 29 El Paso 12 12 7 43 52 44 New Mexico 11 9 10 43 41 35 Rio Grande Valley 11 12 6 39 40 35 Oakland 9 9 12 39 44 40 MONTEREY BAY FC 12 14 2 38 37 44 Las Vegas 10 12 7 37 31 45 LA Galaxy II 10 14 6 36 47 56 Phoenix 9 15 5 32 37 51 Orange County 7 13 10 31 43 52 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, September 14
Birmingham 2, Pittsburgh 1
Friday, September 16
Memphis 5, Charleston 0 Saturday, September 17 Hartford 3, Las Vegas 0 Atlanta 2, Miami 2, tie Detroit City FC 1, Tampa Bay 0 Louisville 4, Loudoun 2 Rio Grande Valley 1, Colorado 0 New Mexico 1, San Antonio 1, tie Monterey Bay FC 5, Indy 0 Oakland 1, New York Red Bulls II 0 San Diego 3, Phoenix 0
Sunday, September 18
Sacramento 4, Orange County 0 El Paso 3, LA Galaxy II 2
Tuesday, September 20
San Antonio 1, Colorado 0
Wednesday, September 21
Hartford at Loudoun, 7 p.m. Detroit City FC at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Monterey Bay FC, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, September 23
Rio Grande Valley at Charleston, 7 p.m. Birmingham at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
Orange County at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Monterey Bay FC at Miami, 7 p.m. Tulsa at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. San Diego at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 25
Loudoun at Indy, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, September 28
Indy at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. El Paso at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Friday, September 30
New Mexico at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.